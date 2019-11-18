BigID Introduces Data Discovery for Data Pipelines

|By Business Wire
|
|November 18, 2019 09:04 AM EST
BigID, the leader in data-centric personal data privacy and protection, today announced the industry’s first data discovery solution for data pipelines. BigID’s privacy-aware Data Pipeline Discovery solution is the first solution to help organizations monitor the transmission of sensitive PII and PI, and the governance of consumer consent across high-speed data pipelines to help organizations comply with global privacy regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
“Organizations are using data pipelines to process large amounts of data being streamed from mobile applications, IoT devices and other big data sources,” said Nimrod Vax, Chief Product Officer at BigID. “Data pipelines are increasingly critical for processing and sharing data both inside and outside a company. Companies are embracing data pipelines to enhance the velocity of data processing in support of key business processes and workflows. BigID’s new data scanning for data pipelines allows companies to recognize value from data pipelines while maintaining confidence that sensitive data in motion is handled in accordance with user consent and global privacy regulations.”
BigID introduced the first privacy-aware data discovery and intelligence platform for data at rest two years ago to help organizations find, inventory and map any personal data across the enterprise ahead of GDPR and CCPA. BigID’s privacy-aware Data Pipeline Discovery solution is the latest in a line of innovations designed to help companies identify and protect sensitive personal information. The BigID platform’s “firsts” include:
- The ability to scan data in motion in data streaming solutions such as Kafka, Kafka Connect, AWS Kinesis and FTP.
- An end-to-end solution for data pipeline scanning with the industry’s broadest support for data sources residing in the data center or the cloud. This includes unstructured files, structured databases, data lakes, big data, data warehouses, mainframes, applications like SAP, SaaS applications such as Salesforce, and cloud environments including AWS, Azure and others.
- Near real-time population of data inventory as data is streamed into the data pipeline, providing fast time-to-value by eliminating the need to rely on a full scan of the data at rest.
- The ability to discover not only personally identifiable information (PII), but contextual personal information (PI), as defined by the new wave of privacy regulations.
- Classification, cataloging and critical correlation for tying data attributes to a person — essential steps for satisfying personal data rights as defined by CCPA and GDPR.
- End-to-end personal data privacy and protection applications built on actual scanned data rather than surveys and spreadsheets.
With the addition of the Data Pipeline Discovery solution, BigID is now the only data privacy vendor to provide comprehensive discovery, classification and correlation of both data at rest and data in motion. The BigID Data Pipeline Discovery solution is available immediately as part of the BigID Enterprise solution edition.
To learn more, please visit bigid.com/demo.
About BigID
Based in New York and Tel Aviv, BigID uses advanced machine learning and identity intelligence to help enterprises better protect their customer and employee data at petabyte scale. Using BigID, enterprises can better safeguard and assure the privacy of their most sensitive data, reducing breach risk and enabling compliance with emerging data protection regulations like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and California Consumer Privacy Act. BigID has raised $96 million in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its privacy innovation as the 2018 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox winner, a CB Insights 2018 Cyber Defender, Network Products Guide 2018 IT World Awards “Hot Company of the Year” winner, a 2019 InformationWeek Vendor to Watch, a 2019 Business Insider enterprise vendor “to bet your career on,” and a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Learn more at http://bigid.com or visit us at http://bigid.com/demo to schedule a demo.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005166/en/
