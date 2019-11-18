Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Week is Almost Here – More Deals of the Day and Deeper Discounts Than Ever Before on Buzzworthy Holiday Gifts Across Every Department

|By Business Wire
(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon today shared a sneak peek of top deals for its Black Friday deals week, which will offer customers new deals all day, every day totaling thousands of amazing deals across every category, plus more Deals of the Day and deeper discounts than ever before. Starting this Friday, November 22 through November 29 (Black Friday), customers can shop thousands of incredible deals on this year’s most popular gifts, new and trending finds, holiday essentials, and more, across toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, Amazon Devices and more. All of Amazon’s Black Friday deals can be found by visiting amazon.com/blackfriday or on the Amazon App. Customers can also shop on smile.amazon.com/blackfriday to find the same amazing deals and Amazon shopping experience, with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible products to a charity of your choice.
On top of the wide selection of deals and discounts available throughout Amazon’s week of Black Friday deals, customers can also take advantage of select one-time-only, amazing deals from top-tier and most-loved brands across electronics, home, fashion, toys and more, all at jaw-dropping prices. These deals are expected to sell out, with new one-time only deals launching throughout the day on November 28 (Thanksgiving), November 29 (Black Friday) and December 2 (Cyber Monday).
Whether customers are getting a head start on their gift lists, readying their homes for family festivities or grocery shopping for holiday feasts, Amazon makes the holidays easier than ever with top deals and low prices. In fact, according to a recent Profitero study, Amazon prices were found to be 20% cheaper on average than other online retailers.
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS PREVIEW:
The deals included below – and many more – will be available on various dates and times between November 22 and November 29 (Black Friday), while supplies last, at amazon.com/blackfriday, on the Amazon App, or by simply asking “Alexa, what are my deals.”
Amazon Devices
- Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00 or get a 3-pack for just $64.97
- All-new Echo Dot with clock is $25 off – just $34.99
- Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99
- All-new Echo is $40 off – just $59.99
- Echo Input is $20 off – just $14.99
- Get the Echo Show 5 and Amazon Smart Plug for just $54.98
- Get select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and add an Echo Dot at no additional cost
- Get a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot for just $46.99
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99
- All-new Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $70 off – just $179.00
- Get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 for just $179.00
- Get the all-new Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit and an Echo Dot for just $184.99
- Get Amazon Smart Plug for just $4.99 when purchased with Echo Dot, all-new Echo Dot with Clock, all-new Echo, Echo Plus, all-new Echo Studio, Echo Show 5, all-new Echo Show 8, and Echo Show (2nd gen)
- Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $159.99
- All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is $30 off – just $39.99 OR get a 3-pack for just $119.97
- Fire 7 Kids Edition is $40 off – just $59.99
- All-new Kindle Kids Edition is $30 off – just $79.99
- Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $29.99
Amazon Brands
- Save up to 50% on men's and women’s clothing from Amazon Brands, including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, and The Drop
- Save up to 30% on bedding & bath for the family from AmazonBasics, Stone & Beam and Rivet
- Save up to 30% on furniture from Rivet and Stone & Beam
- Save up to 30% on office furniture and supplies from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 30% on phone accessories from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 30% on kitchen electrics and housewares from AmazonBasics & Stone & Beam
- Save up to 30% on luggage and travel from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 25% on food and beverages from Amazon brands, including AmazonFresh, Happy Belly and Wickedly Prime
- Save 25% on household supplies and personal care from Solimo
- Save up to 15% on beauty, vitamins, and supplements from Amazon brands including Belei and Revly
Fashion
- Save up to 35% on Herschel backpacks, wallets, hip packs, and more
- Save up to 50% on Oakley & Ray-Ban sunglasses
- Save up to 30% on Calvin Klein underwear
- Save up to 35% on the newest Fossil smartwatches
- Save up to 35% on adidas shoes, clothing, and accessories for the family
- Save up to 40% on Levi's for the family
- Save up to 50% on Lands' End clothing and accessories
- Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger clothing
- Save up to 50% on top watch brands including Daniel Wellington, Movado, and more
- Save up to 40% on Under Armour for the family
- Save up to 30% on men's dress shirts
- Save up to 30% on Izod clothing
- Save up to 50% on Samsonite and American Tourister luggage
- Save 35% on 14K gold diamond stud earrings
Electronics
- Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10
- Save up to 45% on streaming devices and accessories
- Save up to 30% on select Nintendo Switch Software
- Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Joy-Con
- Save on Canon and Nikon cameras
- Save on Headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands
- Save on Nintendo Switch Console with Digital Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Save on Xbox One
- Save on PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories
- Save up to 33% on PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB bundle
- Save on Oculus Rift S
- Save on Garmin smart watches
- Save 30% on select cell phone cases
- Save on Klipsch speakers
- Save on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
- Save up to 35% on select iOttie Car Mount Phone Holders
- Save on Garmin Forerunner 235 and DriveSmart
- Save up to 40% on Corsair gaming products and accessories
- Save up to 45% on Netgear products
- Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020
- Save up to 50% on Brother printers
- Save up to 60% on HP Deskjet 2622
- Save $30 on HP Sprocket 2nd Edition
- Save 30% on MYNT3D Professional Printing 3D Pen
- Save $50 off Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
- Save over 70% on new Norton 360 Premium
- Save on Kodak and Polaroid photo printers
- Save on SanDisk and WD
- Receive a $10 Gift Card with purchase of TurboTax Software
Toys
- Save 15% on L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise (Amazon Exclusive)
- Save 40% on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon
- Save 40% on tricycles and the 3-in-1 Wagon from Radio Flyer
- Save 40% on the KidKraft Cinderella Royal Dream House
- Save 40% on the Little Tikes Bake n’ Grow Kitchen
- Save up to 30% on select strategy games
- Save up to 30% on Glitter Girls fashion dolls and accessories
- Save up to 30% on Barbie, Hot Wheels and more from Mattel
- Save up to 30% on select party games
Household, Kitchen and Home Furnishings
- Save up to 30% on SodaStream sparkling water makers
- Save on Hamilton Beach
- Save up to 35% on Vitamix
- Save on Nespresso
- Save on Dash Appliances
- Save up to 44% on KitchenAid
- Save on Instant Pot
- Save on Conitgo Water bottles, Food Saver and Rubbermaid food containers
- Save up to 25% on select mattresses
- Save on Ashley Mattresses
- Save up to 48% on Degrees of Comfort weighted blankets
- Save up to 15% on Bissell Lifestyle 220
- Save up to 19% on Bissell SpotClean Pro
- Save on Casper Sleep Soft and Supima Cotton Sheet
- Save up to 37% on Bissell Icon Pet Stick
- Save up to 41% on Ecovacs N79S
- Save up to 36% off Ecovacs Deebot 661
- Save up to 26% Bissell Crosswave
- Save up to 19% on Bissell SpotClean Pro
- Save up to 22% on Bissell MyAir
- Save up to 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Commercial Upright Vacuums
- Save on AIRMEGA 400S The Smarter App Ena
- Save on Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Protect Waterproof Mattress Protector
- Save up to 15% on Bissell Lifestyle 220
- Save on TEMPUR Adapt Plus Cooling Topper
- Eureka NEN110A Whirlwind Bagless Canister
- Save on Sunbeam Cordless or Corded Iron
- Save up to 50% on Simplisafe 12-Piece Security System
- Save up to 20% on Kidde products
- Save up to 30% on Hunter ceiling fans
- Save up to 30% on DeWalt tools
- Save up to 30% on select SKIL tools
- Save up to 25% on BLACK+DECKER drill kit
- Save up to 15% on Opal Countertop Nugget Icemaker
- Save 15% on NewAir Dual Zone Beverage Cooler
Smart Home
- Save on Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub at $17.98
- Save on iRobot Roomba 960 at $399.00
- Save on iRobot Roomba 675 at $199.99
- Save on the new LG 82" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at $1,699.99
- Save up to $79.90 on Arlo Technologies products
- Save on Shark IQ Robotic Vacuum at $399.99
- Save over 30% on Netgear wifi & routers
- Save $200 on Sony Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Wireless Subwoofer
- Save up to 39% on ecobee SmartThermostat and Switch bundle
Lawn & Garden
- Save up to 35% on holiday live plants
- Save on the Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO Pressure Washer
- Save 35% on Greenworks 80V outdoor power tools
- Save up to 30% on Keter Cool Bar & more
- Save up to 35% on fire pits and patio heaters
Audible, Music, Video & Books
- Audible: Between November 25 and 27, new members receive a bonus $15 Amazon credit and continue to save 53% on the first three months of an Audible membership at $6.95 a month. Additional offers to be announced through the holiday season.
- For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get the best holiday deal in Amazon Music’s history - four months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 50 million songs, ad-free.
- With purchase of select Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the US, UK, Germany and Japan will also receive four months of the premium, ad-free streaming tier for free.
- Prime Video: Between November 29 and December 5, Prime members can enjoy 50% off to rent or buy on new release movies.
- The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, Prime Video’s first foray into the holiday special space, will premiere globally on Friday, November 29. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will also be accompanied by an official soundtrack available on Amazon Music and other DSPs beginning November 29. Learn more at amazon.com/kaceychristmas.
- Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free - Enjoy unlimited access to over 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new subscribers only.
- Get $10 back in eBook credit when you spend $30 on eBooks (activation required).
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle best-selling books
- Save up to 50% on Popular Children Books
Pets
- Save 33% on Furbo Treat Tossing Wifi Pet Camera
- Save up 35% on Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Kit
- Save up to 30% on Frontline Oral Defense Daily Dental Chews
- Save up to 15% on Nutramax products for dogs and cats
- Save 30% on PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder
- Save 30% on select Greenies dog treats
- Save 30% on Temptations cat treats
- Save 30% on Cesar gourmet dog food
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 40% on the adidas Diablo duffel bag
- Save up to 35% on select Columbia outerwear, apparel, and shoes
- Save up to 25% on Thule backpacks and luggage
- Save more than 25% on golf training aids, including Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors
- Save up to 25% on Osprey packs & accessories
- Save up to 20% on best sellers from Coleman
- Save up to 30% on fishing gear from Abu Garcia, Berkley, Penn, Ugly Stik, and more
- Save up to 15% on stand up paddle boards from Serenelife
- Save up to 30% on hunting essentials from Plano Synergy
- Save up to 15% on Marcy exercise equipment
- Save on the Bowflex Max Trainer M7
- Save on Bushnell golf products, including rangefinders, GPS, and watches
- Save 20% or more on Segway electric scooters and personal transporters
- Save 20% on Huffy adult and kids bikes
- Save on Callaway golf balls, headwear, and golf bags
- Save on JOOLA table tennis tables and more
- Save more than 15% on select GoSports favorites, including wood premium cornhole set, giant wooden toppling tower, and more
Beauty
- Save up to 45% on Philips Sonicare appliances and brush heads
- Save up to 40% on Aquaphor, NIVEA, and Eucerin
- Save 30% on Panasonic electric razor for men
- Save 20% on L'Oreal Paris brow stylist definers
- Save up to 40% on professional and luxury beauty skin care, cosmetics, fragrance, hair and more
- Save up to 33% on select luxury beauty devices and accessories
Health and Personal Care
- Save up to 50% on 23andMe DNA tests
- Save up to $60 on select Fitbit items
- Save up to 30% on select nutrition and wellness items
- Save 15% on Body Fortress whey protein powder
- Save 30% or more on Duracell batteries
- Save $70 on AncestryHealth Core™ Health + Genetic Ethnicity Test
Automotive
- Save on Hella Sharptone Twin Horn Kits
- Save on Camco Yellow Fasten Leveling Blocks
Amazon Payments and Gift Cards
- Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Cardmembers and Amazon Prime Store Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership will receive 15% Back on Electronics bestsellers on Amazon.com from now through December 22. They’ll also receive 10% Back on select Amazon devices valid November 28 to December 2 only.
- From November 15 through December 22, customers who are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will earn a $100 instant Amazon Gift Card, and customers approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card will earn a $60 instant Amazon Gift Card.
- Get a $10 bonus when you reload your Amazon Gift Card Balance with $100 or more. Applicable on first reload only.
- Save 20% on select gift card brands, including App Store & iTunes, Applebee’s and more. See all branded gift cards.
- Amazon Cash: Get a one-time $5 Amazon Credit when you add $20. Limited to first-time Amazon Cash customers.
- Amazon Prime members who book a car rental with Avis between November 28 and December 2 can receive up to 15% of the reservation price back in an Amazon gift card, an incentive to put towards other travel must-haves.
Small Businesses on Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad
- Save 20% or more on Amazon Handmade products from around the world – shop deals and the gift guide at www.amazon.com/handmadegiftguide.
- Save up to 35% on top selling iOttie Wireless accessories
- Save on Dash appliances
- Save up to 35% on select party games for grown-ups including Exploding Kittens
- Save up to 44% on Geekee True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
- Save 15% or more on select LuminAID Solar phone chargers and lanterns
Grocery
- Save 25% or more on select Jack Link’s beef jerky
- Save up to 30% on select Victor Allen’s coffee packs
- Save 15% on select TAZO K-Cup pods
- Save 20% on select Soylent meal replacement shakes and protein bars
- Save 35% on Tea Forte tea gifts for the holiday season
Whole Foods Market
- Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering special savings on organic and classic turkeys in celebration of Thanksgiving. All customers can choose from select organic ($3.49/lb) and classic turkeys ($2.49/lb), and Prime members will save even more on turkeys ($2.99/lb for organic and $1.99/lb for classic). The offer is valid until November 28, while supplies last. Prime members can also receive exclusive deals on organic jewel sweet potatoes ($1.29/lb), organic cranberries ($2.69/12-oz bag), and Bonafide frozen broths and soups (35% off).
DISCOVER THE SEASON’S HOTTEST GIFTS
Customers can also shop Amazon’s biggest-ever selection of curated gift guides and exclusive storefronts this year, which offer gifting inspiration and more:
- Holiday Toy List: amazon.com/holidaytoylist
- Amazon Fashion Gift Guide: amazon.com/fashiongiftguide
- Home Holiday Guide: amazon.com/HomeHolidayGuide
- Electronics Gift Guide: amazon.com/egg
- Luxury Beauty Gift Guide: amazon.com/LuxuryBeautyGiftGuide
- Active Lifestyle Gift Guide: amazon.com/active
- Small Business Gift Guide: amazon.com/smallbusinessgiftguide
- Amazon Launchpad Gift Guide: amazon.com/launchpadgifts
- Oprah’s Favorite Things 2019: www.amazon.com/oprah
- Mariah’s Must Haves: New this year, Amazon teamed up with award-winning singer & songwriter Mariah Carey to give fans a sneak peek into how she celebrates the holidays: amazon.com/mariahcarey.
- Interesting Finds curates some of the most interesting and fun products that customers are sure to love. You are able to “like” certain products and will be shown similar items in the future. Explore even more curated collections of Stocking Stuffers and White Elephant gifts.
- Gift Cards: Customers can opt for even more convenience and have presents gift wrapped and sent directly to loved ones without hassle, or choose from a variety of festively-designed gift cards to Amazon, other retailers, restaurants, Audible, and more. You can even get a one-time $15 Amazon credit when you purchase $50 or more in Amazon Gift cards (limited to first-time gift card customers).
MORE WAYS TO SHOP
In addition to amazon.com/blackfriday, customers can shop Amazon’s week of Black Friday deals in the following ways:
- Amazon.com in Spanish: Customers can visit Amazon.com/espanol or use the Amazon App to shop, browse and search for millions of products, view their carts, and place orders in Spanish.
- Amazon App: The Amazon App allows customers to conveniently shop for their holiday needs – anytime and anywhere – and never miss a great deal. Customers can use the Watch a Deal feature to “Watch a Lightning Deal” and receive a notification on their mobile phone when the deal is about to start. Additionally, first time app users have an opportunity to save big this holiday. New customers will receive $10 the first time they sign-in to the Amazon App and an additional $15 when they make their first purchase on the app.
- Alexa Shopping: Customers can add to their Amazon wish list with Alexa by saying, “Alexa, add headphones to my wish list” and track packages and confirm your delivery date with Alexa by saying, “Alexa, where’s my stuff?”
- Amazon Business: Save big when shopping for work with deals on everything you need for your business. Find deals on supplies for the office holiday party, employee and client gifts, and items for community donation drives. Stock up for the new year with savings on the business essentials you need. Visit amazon.com/holidayforbusiness. For more information and to sign up for a free business account, visit amazon.com/business.
- Amazon Books: Whether customers want to discover a new book for the holidays, test-drive a device, or purchase Amazon Gift Cards, Amazon Books offers gifts for everyone. To find the store nearest you visit: www.amazon.com/stores.
- Amazon 4-star: Designed around Amazon.com customers, Amazon 4-star stores feature products that are 4 stars and above, top sellers, new and trending, and most popular from top categories including devices, consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen, and home. To find the store nearest you visit: www.amazon.com/stores.
- Amazon Live: Watch Amazon Live’s shoppable Black Friday livestream throughout the day on November 29 for demonstrations on top deal products and cameo appearances from celebrities you love. Tune in starting at 4am PST by visiting www.amazon.com/live.
- Treasure Truck: Discover great gifts you never thought of on Treasure Truck. Opt-in by texting ‘TRUCK’ to 24193 and receive notifications for same-day offers – order the item and pick up at the truck the same day. This Black Friday, gift givers who act fast will find an incredible deal on a holiday-must-have tech item on the truck in select cities, while supplies last.
- Whole Foods Market: Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits year-round, like deep discounts on dozens of select popular products each week and an additional 10 percent off hundreds of in-store items. Additionally, Prime members in thousands of cities and towns can shop their local Whole Foods Market store using Amazon.com or the Amazon App.
- Woot! offers daily deals on customers’ favorite brands and free shipping for Prime members. Visit woot.com from November 24 through November 29 or download the Woot! App for great deals.
GIVE BACK THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, AND BEYOND
Amazon is committed to making holiday giving and giving back easier than ever.
- AmazonSmile: To jump right into holiday shopping and support your favorite charitable organization at the same time, simply visit smile.amazon.com/blackfriday. By starting with smile.amazon.com, you’ll find the same Amazon experience, with the added bonus that we’ll donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible products to a charity of your choice.
- Charity Lists: Charity Lists give charitable organizations an easy way to create wish lists of products needed, while providing a convenient way for customers to donate these essential items directly to the causes. Customers are able to contribute items that are truly critical, to charities they care about, no matter how big or small. Customers can shop thousands of Charity Lists by visiting smile.amazon.com/charitylists, with new charities joining all the time.
- (RED) Shopathon: For the third year, Amazon is teaming up with (RED), the charitable organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006, to fight AIDS. Amazon is providing customers a single destination to shop more than 150 (RED) products, including the exclusive (RED) edition of the all-new Echo, which will be available for a limited time. For every all-new Echo (RED) edition sold, Amazon will donate $10 to the Global Fund. Plus, customers interested in donating to support (RED)'s fight can do so on any Echo device by simply asking, "Alexa, donate to (RED).” (RED) products will be available starting today at amazon.com/red.
HOLIDAY DELIVERY MADE EASY
In addition to free delivery on more than 100 million items for all Amazon customers, Amazon has expanded its fast, free, and convenient delivery options for Prime members and customers this holiday season:
Fast and Reliable One-Day and Same-Day Delivery. Throughout the season, Prime members in the U.S. can shop a selection of over 10 million items for Prime Free One-Day Delivery and millions of items available for Same-Day Delivery in 46 major metropolitan areas. Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime.
Ultrafast and FREE grocery delivery: Now Prime members get free and fast grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. Selection includes a variety of products for all your holiday needs, from meat to seafood, produce, snacks, and household essentials, with options for fast one- and two-hour delivery windows. Prime members who live in one of the more than 2,000 cities and towns where grocery delivery is available can request an invitation to shop Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market delivery. Learn more at amazon.com/grocery.
Pickup and delivery on your terms: This holiday season, customers can pick up their packages at a number of Amazon Hub locations including thousands of in-store staffed Counter pickup points across the U.S. within Rite Aid, GNC and Stage stores, as well as at Health Mart independent pharmacies. Additionally, tens of millions of products can be easily and conveniently delivered to 900 cities and towns across the country via Locker or Locker+. To find an Amazon Hub location, visit amazon.com/Hub. In addition, Prime members in 50 U.S. cities and surrounding areas can also enjoy secure, convenient package delivery with Key by Amazon (amazon.com/key).
SOCIAL HANDLES:
Facebook: @Amazon
Instagram: @Amazon
Twitter: @Amazon
Landing Page: amazon.com/blackfriday
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
Profitero Study Methodology
Each day, Profitero monitors prices and other data on more than 450 million product pages at more than 8,000 online retailers. For this study, Profitero analyzed daily prices collected from July 8, 2019 to September 30, 2019 across 19 leading online retailers. Categories analyzed included Appliances, Baby, Beauty, Electronics, Grocery, Home Furniture, Household Supplies, Music & CDs, Office Supplies, Pet Supplies, Sports & Outdoors, Tools & Home Improvement, Toys & Games, and Video Games. The study only compares prices collected on the same day, with both retailers in-stock. Amazon prices reflect 1P only on Amazon.com, exclusive of Fresh and Prime Now. The other retailer online prices studied could reflect promoted prices, but exclude coupons, other discounts that require additional shopper action, or special prices available through retailer-specific programs such as Target REDcard.
