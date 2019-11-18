Airship Unveils Airship Journeys, Offering Brands Revolutionary Simplicity to Create, Manage and Optimize Cross-Channel Customer Experiences for the Mobile Era

|By Business Wire
|
|November 18, 2019 09:08 AM EST
Customer engagement company Airship today introduced Airship Journeys, a new visual interface that makes customer engagement simpler and dramatically more effective for the marketer. Airship Journeys combines the power of visual sequencing and cross-channel branching with glanceable views of goal-based performance to make it easy for marketers to quickly create, manage and adapt customer engagement paths with a few clicks. Now marketers can rapidly leverage their data and models alongside Airship’s real-time mobile data, predictive AI and machine learning to create multichannel sequences that drive improved campaign outcomes and better customer experiences.
Airship Journeys makes it easy for marketers to rapidly create and optimize multichannel message sequences to reach customers with the right information at the right moment across apps, websites, email, SMS, mobile wallets and more (Graphic: Business Wire)
Airship Journeys addresses frustrations with today’s “drag-and-drop” journey builder tools, which generate convoluted diagrams that are difficult to create and nearly impossible to understand, analyze and modify. A November 2019 Airship survey of marketers found that more than 40% deemed their efforts to manage multichannel digital communications as unsuccessful and more than half said they either have difficulty or can’t identify their best-performing journeys. Over-messaging is a concern to more than 70%, while 55% are also concerned about under-messaging.
“Legacy visual builders were created for an email- and desktop-centric world with far fewer channels and little concern for where a customer was or what they were doing,” said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. “They’ve become complex and bloated in failed attempts to adapt to the new era where the customer experience is all about mobile and in-the-moment responsiveness with many more channels and a much greater expectation that interactions are personalized and contextually relevant. Airship Journeys embeds a decade of mobile expertise and proven AI into a completely new approach to ensure that marketers are successful and their customers have an amazing experience.”
By combining the management of multiple channels into a single console, Airship Journeys makes it easy for marketers to send the right messages to the right customers across apps, websites, email, SMS, mobile wallets and more. Messages can be directed according to priority channel, customer’s preferred channel or fallback channel. Marketer productivity is also enhanced with a unified message composer that allows messages to be composed once and then sent across multiple channels.
“I really like the ease of use, and linking the send time between messages which helped increase productivity for our team. Airship Journeys makes it easy to see what the user experience will look like and share that view internally,” said Conner Fryoux, Digital Product Manager, TGI Fridays. “I'm eager to test out new use cases, and our leadership team is pleased to see more customers come through our doors.”
Airship’s open platform approach also eases the consolidation and application of data and events across channels and existing systems - enabling more precise segmentation and personalized execution. To further enhance contextual responsiveness, Airship Journeys incorporates cross-channel branching that automatically adjusts in real time to respond to a customer’s behavior. Airship Journeys monitors and controls message frequency and uses Predictive AI to segment audiences and automatically re-engage lapsed customers.
“Airship Journeys allows us to make quick decisions and adapt critical journeys on the fly, from driving feature adoption and app store ratings, to increasing transaction frequency at key moments in the lifecycle, all while taking full advantage of our own predictive models and historical data,” said Sam Kirwan, app marketing specialist, Ding.com. “The massive benefit is that Journeys has freed up our time, allowing us to examine cohorts at different life stages and apply more testing as we revamp our lifecycle marketing holistically — no small feat considering our customers span more than 140 countries.”
With early use and guidance by The Allstate Corporation, Ding.com, GameStop, JCPenney, Kohl’s, NBA International and TGI Fridays, Airship Journeys has been designed to meet the complex demands of global brands and is now included in its Customer Engagement Platform.
Recently, among 18 vendors, Airship received the highest Product Scores across all three Use Cases in Gartner’s 2019 Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms,1 including the Acquisition, Engagement and Retention Use Cases. In Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms2 Airship was positioned highest in its ability to execute and also furthest for its completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant overall. Complimentary copies of the reports are available here:
1 Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms” by Charles S. Golvin, Mike McGuire, October 21, 2019
2 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms” by Mike McGuire, Charles Golvin, July 15, 2019
Gartner Disclosure
About Airship
Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world’s most admired companies rely on Airship’s Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, coordinated messages across channels.
Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment — building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.
