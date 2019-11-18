Churchome Refreshes Popular App with New Innovative Faith Practice to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of Launch

To coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Churchome app, well-known Pastors Judah and Chelsea Smith, along with pioneering mobile technology company Seventh Spark, are thrilled to announce a refresh of the popular “church at home” app with a brand new daily practice arriving just in time for the holidays: Guided Prayers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005082/en/

Pastors Judah and Chelsea Smith Lead a Guided Prayer on Churchome App (Graphic: Business Wire)

These Guided Prayers are five to six-minute meditations that will be posted on the app every day, guiding members through a scripture and prayer experience. A handful of these daily guided prayers were recently teased out to the world by longtime Churchome member Justin Bieber on his Instagram account in September of this year, where he stated, “They have really been helping me and I thought I would share.”

In the first year of the Churchome app users from all over the world sought help and guidance. With almost a half a million prayers made on the app, the Pastors Smith saw that many people are suffering with fear and anxiety and knew that an even deeper and more personalized experience on the app was needed. With the refresh to the app, and the creation of the Guided Prayers, Churchome is even more focused on achieving personalized experiences that address users’ needs.

“In our first year with our app we talked with our global community, and in that time, we realized that people all over the world are looking for a more constant connection to God. We’ve redesigned the app to solely focus on fulfilling that need,” said Pastor Judah Smith. “Chelsea and I developed this practice together in order to guide our members in prayer, bring them inspiration, and help them better connect with God. It is especially timely for those during this holiday season who may be feeling lonely, pressured, or anxious; we hope these prayers can bring them peace.”

“We know that prayer has tangible benefits,” said Pastor Chelsea Smith. “It helps people gain perspective, have more clarity, and have the confidence to know that they are being divinely guided. With Guided Prayers we’re marrying the prayer experience with a real focus on community and relationship. We believe that the number one way to make this method and technology effective is for it to inspire real connection to others.”

Having led the church in Seattle and Los Angeles for the past ten years, the Pastors Smith noticed that a growing number of members, particularly millennials, said that they no longer go to a physical church building for prayer or services. Thus, Churchome Global was created to bring the community and the experience of church to the people via their mobile devices. The Churchome app offers 24/7/365 access to the Churchome community and programming in an effort to engage members in an innovative and easily accessible way.

Version 2.0 of the Churchome app is available now on both the iOS and Android platforms. The app is free to download, and all content is also free. In addition to Guided Prayers, the app will also continue to offer worship services and sermons, a virtual lobby to meet and mingle with new people, topical conversations, and more.

In the new year, the app will also release a Pastor Chat feature which will allow users to send in questions or select to chat with someone from the Churchome pastoral team at any time. A dedicated pastor will be on-call to respond to incoming requests, questions, and needs nearly 24 hours a day.

Since its launch last year, Churchome Global has had over 200,000 downloads. 60% of the app users are female (40% are male), with 45% of members under the age of 34. 80% of users are based in the U.S., with all 50 states being represented, while the app is also used in over 200 cities across the globe. Since launch, the app has also had over 460,000 prayers that have been prayed for on their Pray feed.

To learn more about Churchome and download the app, visit here.

Churchome App

Churchome is a Christian community that brings people together – anytime, anywhere – to have more meaningful connections with God, each other, and the world. It was created by Churchome and Seventh Spark to tell the message of the love of Jesus and inspire genuine community by leveraging today’s technology. It offers Guided Prayers, services, community discussion and prayer, and other features. To learn more, download the app here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005082/en/