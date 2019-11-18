BenjiLock By Hampton® Fingerprint Padlocks Launch Into Select B8TA Retail Locations Nationally, Experiential Chain First to Sell All Versions, All Colors

|By Business Wire
|
November 18, 2019 09:09 AM EST
Hampton Products International, a trusted leader in security products, has announced that the full line of BenjiLock By Hampton® Fingerprint Padlocks are now available nationally in select b8ta retail locations as shoppers move into the holiday season. Combining strength and great design, the innovative BenjiLock By Hampton fingerprint locks are designed for busy, on-the-go individuals who want to keep their belongings safe and secure without the hassle of carrying extra keys or remembering combinations.
The launch into b8ta stores allows shoppers to check out BenjiLocks in a personalized, hands-on shopping environment. In a first for in-store retail, b8ta will provide shoppers with one-stop access to the entire BenjiLock product line in one place – including a sleek TSA travel version as well as the original, full-sized padlock – and will offer the full variety of available colors. BenjiLocks are initially available in San Francisco (Chase Center), Palo Alto, Santa Monica, Scottsdale, Houston, Chicago, Short Hills (New Jersey) and New York City (Herald Square) b8ta locations.
BenjiLock By Hampton® products: The key is at your fingertips™
Perfect for every day, travel and a variety of seasonal gift-giving uses, BenjiLocks were envisioned by inventor Robbie Cabral as a way to make it easier for users to access their belongings. With a prototype originally seen on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” the product line has been brought to market by Hampton Products, a company that has produced more than 1.5 billion door locks, padlocks, door hardware and security lights for multiple brands. BenjiLock By Hampton fingerprint products rolling into b8ta stores and online include:
The BenjiLock By Hampton Fingerprint Padlock – For those running to work, school or the gym and want their belongings to be safe and secure but without the hassle of carrying extra keys, the world’s first traditional rechargeable padlock with fingerprint technology provides the answer. Delivering practical protection to fit today’s lifestyle, the full-sized 43mm padlock stores up to 10 fingerprints for multiple user access and features a fully rechargeable lithium-ion battery (that can last between six and nine months on a single charge), built-in LED light indicators for easy programming and operation, a micro USB cable for recharging, and a traditional set of keys for those seeking peace of mind.
The fingerprint lock is ready to protect with a highly secure chrome-plated, hardened steel shackle, solid brass keyway cylinder with five brass pins for increased resistance to picking, and a double stainless-steel ball locking mechanism for superior resistance to prying. Available in white and matte black, suggested retail price is $69.99.
The BenjiLock By Hampton TSA Travel/Luggage Lock – Whether heading off to a dream vacation or catching a morning business flight, there’s no need to remember lock combinations or to carry keys when your checked bags are concerned. This innovative BenjiLock By Hampton lock has you protected – bringing biometric, fingerprint unlock to the luxury travel market. The small, sleek and fashion-forward travel padlocks are Travel Sentry-approved and TSA accepted, allowing travel without keys. If necessary, the travel lock can be opened by airport security and then returned to checked bags, keeping valuables secure during domestic and overseas trips.
Available in white and matte black, each BenjiLock By Hampton TSA Travel/Luggage Lock features a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, chrome-plated hardened steel shackle, and can store five different fingerprints. The lock also comes with a private, resettable combination for use by travelers whose fingerprints are not stored in the lock’s memory. A micro-USB charging cable is included. MSRP for the product is $49.99.
Robbie Cabral is scheduled to appear in the b8ta Santa Monica location (395 Santa Monica Place, Level Two, Santa Monica, CA 90401) on December 14th from 3-7 p.m.
BenjiLock By Hampton products are available online and in-store at national retailers, electronics specialty stores and select airport retailers. They are also available directly from Hampton Products at www.BuyHampton.com.
About Hampton Products International
Hampton Products International is a leading innovator of security and architectural hardware, lighting and automotive accessory products. Located in Foothill Ranch, California, Hampton Products International has provided outstanding security hardware products and services for its customers for more than 25 years, including Brink’s door hardware, padlocks, security lighting and other electronics products.
