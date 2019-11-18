NS1 Expands Suite of Integrations That Improve Automation, Velocity, and Scale for Modern Enterprise Application Development and Delivery

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 18, 2019 10:01 AM EST
NS1, a leader in next generation DNS and application traffic management solutions, today announced the expansion of its suite of integrations to include Kubernetes, Consul, Avi Networks (VMWare NSX), NGINX, and HAProxy. These new integrations allow customers to seamlessly connect industry-leading technologies to improve automation, velocity, and scale for modern enterprise application development and delivery.
Modern enterprises are deploying increasingly complex application stacks distributed across multiple infrastructure resources to improve resiliency and application performance. This creates challenges for application teams who need to automate and scale processes while delivering the best user experiences. These integrations, combined with the company’s API-first DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) solutions, give customers greater control over the management of infrastructure resources for increased efficiency and improved data-driven application traffic management for optimal performance.
“Companies are continuously making investments in technologies that better enable the development and delivery of their applications. In order to maximize the return on those investments, it’s imperative that these traditionally independent services and tools are integrated so they can communicate and share data seamlessly,” said Jonathan Sullivan, co-founder and chief technology officer at NS1. “NS1’s robust suite of integrations and API-first design enable our customers to build a cohesive application strategy that optimizes delivery across their entire application stack, regardless of its composition.”
DevOps Automation and Service Discovery
Containers and microservices make it possible for DevOps and infrastructure teams to build and deploy new applications and iterations at increasing velocity and scale, but the dynamic nature and complexity of this approach creates challenges for orchestration and service discovery. By integrating with development tools and container ecosystems, NS1 automates the creation of DNS records for new resources, lifting registry data into shared DNS namespace.
As such, NS1 becomes a global system of record and critical service discovery mechanism across a complex heterogeneous enterprise environment regardless of the orchestration system being used. This enables teams to develop and deploy applications at enterprise velocity and scale without the drag of manual record creation or hardcoding to ensure communication between platforms—both outside and inside the firewall.
In addition to existing integrations with popular development tools, including Ansible, Terraform, and Apache Mesos, new integrations include:
Kubernetes – NS1 integrates with the Kubernetes External DNS incubator project, which monitors the ingress/services for updates coming from the web application service and then sends the information as a DNS record to the NS1 platform.
Consul – With the Consul integration, NS1’s management portal becomes a single pane of glass for Consul services, allowing for automated record generation and the use of NS1’s Filter Chain technology to load balance across Consul instances.
Cohesive Global Traffic Steering Strategy
Building a high-performance enterprise application requires investing in scalable architecture, optimizing static resources, and building a cohesive global traffic strategy that effectively routes traffic across distributed infrastructure—multiple clouds, data centers, and content delivery networks. An important component of this strategy is global server load balancing (GSLB), which allows traffic teams to steer application traffic to better-performing points of presence to ensure high availability and the best application performance.
NS1 integrates seamlessly with customers’ load balancing footprint to drive global steering decisions based on high-frequency local data. In near real time, rich metrics—such as system load, connection counts, or client response times—are pushed to the edge of NS1’s Managed DNS platforms, where they are paired with real user monitoring (RUM) and other metrics to ensure the most intelligent traffic routing decisions for each and every query.
NGINX – The integration of NS1 and NGINX combines two powerful solutions to provide granular visibility into the health of infrastructure and greater control over your traffic management policies. Robust and intuitive API configuration tools simplify the implementation process—making it easy to scale complex configurations.
Avi/VMWare NSX – NS1 integrates with Avi Networks (now VMWare NSX) to enable high-velocity global load balancing and performance-based traffic management across multi-cloud infrastructure. Customers can push rich metrics from virtual services (NSX ALB) to NS1 where the data is combined with telemetry, like RUM, in order to optimize end-user experiences, uptime, and security. Supported metrics include up/down status as well as custom metrics—including load, active connections, and requests per second.
HAProxy – In any distributed application environment, load shedding is a critical tool that can help optimize application delivery by preventing outages related to load or capacity constraints at the data center level. When integrated with HAProxy, NS1 ingests relevant metrics directly from HAProxy load balancers to perform intelligent load shedding.
NS1’s engineering team is consistently building new integrations that solve key customer challenges. To learn more about new and existing integrations, visit https://ns1.com/support/integrations.
About NS1
NS1 optimizes the delivery of the world’s most critical internet and enterprise applications. Only NS1’s platform is built on a modern API-first architecture that acts on real-time data and grows more powerful in complex environments, transforming DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management (IPAM) into an intelligent, efficient, and automated system. NS1’s technology drives dramatic gains in IT efficiency and application performance, reliability, and security for the largest global enterprises, including LinkedIn, Dropbox, Pitney Bowes, Bleacher Report, and The Guardian. Investors in the company include Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital. Visit www.ns1.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005230/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT