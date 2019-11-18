Trilio Data Announces Technical Preview of TrilioVault for Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes with Red Hat Container Certification

|By Business Wire
|
November 18, 2019 10:06 AM EST
KUBECON + CLOUDNATIVECON NORTH AMERICA—Data protection and application resiliency startup Trilio today announced the technical preview of TrilioVault for Kubernetes, and that TrilioVault has achieved Red Hat’s Container Certification. The Red Hat Container Certification and availability in the Red Hat container catalog is the company’s foray into supporting container-based workloads on Red Hat OpenShift after offering its core TrilioVault technology for Red Hat OpenStack and Red Hat Virtualization environments.
*** Visit Trilio at KubeCon North America this week in San Diego, booth SE64 to see a demo of TrilioVault for Kubernetes.***
The technical preview, presented this week at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in San Diego, allows existing TrilioVault customers and partners as well as interested users an opportunity to learn more and view a demo of TrilioVault. Support for additional container application and infrastructure environments is planned for 2020.
The core Trilio technology is an agentless, software-only model that is self-service for multi-tenant environments that support high degrees of scale. TrilioVault, with its open and forever-incremental point-in-time backup schemas, can support any storage target, making it ideal for cloud-native environments where applications are built on Kubernetes.
The Red Hat Container Certification of TrilioVault is the company’s first step into the cloud-native space. The company’s goal is the delivery of a single, tightly integrated platform that supports application deployment velocity across the spectrum of public and private infrastructure environments that play a critical role in the multicloud strategies of both enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs).
“TrilioVault made significant inroads into the virtualization market by offering an agentless approach for scale-out, multi-tenant environments,” said David Safaii, CEO at Trilio. “Our core architectural approach is ideal not only for data protection in container environments that IT Infrastructure Managers crave, but also for application lifecycle management of those workloads for the DevOps community that aids in the acceleration of development cycles on an application’s journey into production. It’s an opportunity we plan to take full advantage of as more enterprise container workloads move to production in public and private cloud infrastructure deployments next year and beyond. Wherever container-based applications live, Trilio will be there to provide resiliency, recoverability and version control.”
“As a Red Hat Technology partner, Trilio has worked with Red Hat to serve Red Hat Cloud Platform customers for the past few years,” said Ashesh Badani, senior vice president, Cloud Platforms at Red Hat. “As customers make the multicloud journey, building upon a foundation of Red Hat OpenStack and Red Hat Virtualization to include containers and Red Hat OpenShift, they will frequently need operations support such as point-in-time backup, DR and application lifecycle management. Trilio’s technology platform can offer a more seamless user experience across public and private clouds, and with TrilioVault’s Red Hat Container Certification, it provides options for customers looking to a cloud-native future driven by Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift.”
In 2019, the TrilioVault product has seen substantial customer wins. The company now serves a diversity of enterprises in telecom, financial services, defense/government, automotive segments and MSPs. Trilio achieved success in the traditional backup and recovery market by offering customers the only native solution for the open infrastructure space coupled with usage- and subscription-based pricing, while the standard legacy solutions market storage and perpetual licensing.
As enterprises and MSPs move to support multicloud models, CIOs must manage workloads and data residing in multiple clouds. The TrilioVault platform captures application data and metadata and can move VM or container-based applications at any moment in time to another cloud.
Technical Preview Resources
Trilio customers, partners and others can learn more about the technical preview of TrilioVault for Kubernetes by visiting the Trilio booth: SE64 at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America, or by requesting a briefing: https://connect.trilio.io/kubecon-meeting-2019.
About Trilio Data
Trilio is trusted by global cloud infrastructure operators to deliver data protection, application lifecycle management, infrastructure migration and infrastructure version management. Our TrilioVault technology supports cloud environments powered by OpenStack, Red Hat Virtualization and OpenShift to recover from disasters, migrate tenant workloads, move workloads to new infrastructures and migrate to new software distributions. www.trilio.io and @triliodata on Twitter.
Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. The OpenStack word mark is a trademark or registered trademark of OpenStack Foundation in the United States and other countries, and is used with the OpenStack Foundation’s permission. Red Hat, Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the OpenStack Foundation or the OpenStack community.
