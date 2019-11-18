Freudenberg Medical startet Welle von Produkt- und Prozessinnovationen

|By Business Wire
|
|November 18, 2019 11:49 AM EST
Freudenberg Medical, ein globaler Entwickler und Hersteller von medizinischen Geräten, Komponenten und minimal-invasiven Lösungen, hat eine große Innovationsinitiative in allen Geschäftsbereichen gestartet, die von einer jährlichen Investition von mehreren Millionen Dollar in Forschung und Entwicklung unterstützt wird. „Unsere Ingenieure und Produktentwicklungsteams auf der ganzen Welt haben in den letzten Jahren intensiv daran gearbeitet“, sagte Dr. Max Kley, CEO von Freudenberg Medical. „Das Ergebnis ist eine Vielzahl innovativer Produkte und Spitzentechnologien, von denen unsere Kunden von Medizinprodukten auf der ganzen Welt sehr profitieren werden.“
Hier sind einige der innovationsgetriebenen Produkte und Technologien, die in den letzten 6 Monaten auf den Markt gebracht wurden.
Freudenberg Medical erhielt 8 Patente für minimal-invasive Technologien, darunter die Composer® Kathetergriffplattform, Hämostaseventile mit Dichtungen mit variablem Durchmesser und erweiterbare Einführschleusen. Produktlösungen der nächsten Generation - Composer® EPIC- und Composer® Toccata Kathetergriffplattformen sowie das HyperSeal® Mini Hämostaseventil wurden gerade eingeführt. Entwickelt für Medizinproduktfirmen, die mit kommerzialisierungsfertigen Lösungen die Markteinführungszeit verkürzen möchten.
Freudenberg Medical hat die Entwicklung von medizinischen Ballons erweitert und Rapid-Response-Prototypen für Ballons eingeführt. Alle Funktionen stehen im eigenen Haus zur Verfügung, um medizinische Hochleistungsballons zu entwickeln, herzustellen und zu testen, einschließlich nicht konformer, halbkonformer und konformer Ballontechnologien.
Diese Woche wurde Helix iMC™, eine bahnbrechende neue Technologie zur kontinuierlichen Messung der Innengeometrie von Silikonschläuchen, vorgestellt. Dieses in der Branche einzigartige innovative Messsystem erhöht die Produktqualität für kritische Anwendungen wie die Isolierung von Herzschrittmacherleitungen erheblich und reduziert den Materialverbrauch, die Prozesszeit und die Validierungsanforderungen erheblich.
Twisted Lumen Tubing ist eine weitere von Freudenberg Medical in diesem Monat angekündigte Silikoninnovation. Der einzigartige Schlauch mit mehreren Lumina wurde entwickelt, um ein Spannungsgleichgewicht zwischen Innen- und Außenlumen zu erzielen, wenn sich der Schlauch biegt. Die proprietäre Technologie bietet ein breites Spektrum an Verdrehungsgraden, die für medizinische Geräteanwendungen wie Herzschrittmacher, Atemschläuche und andere medizinische Anwendungen erforderlich sind, bei denen eine Navigation durch kurvenreiche Bahnen im menschlichen Körper erforderlich ist.
Als Materialspezialist hat Freudenberg Medical eine proprietäre leitfähige Silikonverbindung entwickelt, die sowohl für intelligente Therapiegeräte, die elektrische Ströme liefern, als auch zur ESD-Abschirmung empfindlicher Elektronik verwendet wird. Leitfähiges Silikon ist ideal für das Umspritzen mit zwei Spritzgängen. „Unser umfassendes Materialwissen hilft uns, hochmoderne Materialien zu identifizieren, zu modifizieren und für spezielle Anforderungen zu optimieren“, sagte Lars Gerding, Technology Director bei Freudenberg Medical.
Zu den innovativen neuen Produkten, die kürzlich von InHealth Technologies, Freudenberg Medicals HNO-Abteilung, auf den Markt gebracht wurden, gehören der Blom-Singer® StomaSoft™ Laryngectomy Tube, der neu entwickelte Katz Extractor® Oto-Rhino Foreign Body Remover, der weltweit von Ärzten verwendet wird, das Blom-Singer® FitSeries Adhesive Housing für die Stomapflege und Blom-Singer® Post-Operative Care Kits für die postoperative Versorgung von Patienten mit totaler Laryngektomie.
Erfahren Sie mehr über Innovation bei Freudenberg Medical oder besuchen Sie uns auf der COMPAMED / MEDICA 2019 vom 18. bis 21. November in Düsseldorf, Deutschland – Halle 8b, Stand H01.
Über Freudenberg Medical
Freudenberg Medical ist ein globaler Partner für Design, Entwicklung und Produktion innovativer Medizinprodukte. Mit 11 Produktionsbetrieben und mehr als 1.500 Mitarbeitern weltweit bietet Freudenberg Medical ein breites Spektrum von hochpräzisen Silikon- und Thermoplastkomponenten und -schläuchen bis hin zu Beschichtungen, Hypotubes, Kathetersystemen und minimal-invasive Geräte.
www.freudenbergmedical.com

Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005655/de/
