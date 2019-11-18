Kalray and 2CRSi Join Forces and Demonstrate Composability at SuperComputing 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 18, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Kalray (Paris:ALKAL), pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, and 2CRSi (Paris:2CRSi), a leader in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance IT servers announce today that companies are leveraging their mutual technology and expertise to build composable and scalable server appliances.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005632/en/
Combined expertise for real synergy
Kalray’s reconfigurable acceleration solutions provide the opportunity for 2CRSi to expand its offer for the highly diversified enterprise datacenter market, including Small and Medium Businesses. There is a demanding and evolving need for flexibility, computing performance and fast integration, requiring easy to deploy reconfigurable solutions. With a unique architecture, Kalray’s programmable acceleration cards based on MPPA® (“Massively Parallel Processor Array”) can run real-time and compute-intensive applications on the same card and be seamlessly reconfigured during its lifetime in the field.
Through this collaboration, 2CRSi is strengthening its strategy to rapidly build tailor-made high-performance computing solutions for high-growth domains such as video surveillance, defect detection, finance algorithm optimization, Artificial Intelligence and many others.
One single card – Multiple configurations
Kalray’s MPPA manycore intelligent processor is making the KONIC™ PCIe cards fully programmable and easily reconfigurable, supporting addition, removal, or modification of optimized software modules as required during the lifetime of the card. Such module reconfiguration could include a mix of AI engines, application acceleration or protocol stacks.
Using a standard and open programmable development environment, this brings true composability and flexibility to expert system integrators such as 2CRSi.
Alain Wilmouth, CEO of 2CRSi explained: “2CRSi is always eager to develop innovative technology and provide state-of-the-art solutions. We are very excited to leverage Kalray’s technology. Starting with this demonstration at Supercomputing 2019, we want to further explore what composable and flexible solutions can be built to satisfy our customers. ultimately resulting in an optimized Total Cost of Ownership.”
Éric Baissus, CEO of Kalray commented: “2CRSi is one the most innovative solution providers delivering best in class server solutions in terms of cost, compute and power consumption. We are glad to contribute to 2CRSi’s offering with our KONIC reconfigurable cards and to enable 2CRSi to rapidly build the best solutions for their Customers.”
Demonstration at SuperComputing 2019
2CRSi and Kalray will showcase three different software configurations of the same KONIC™ reconfigurable PCIe card integrated into a dual-x86 server built by 2CRSi:
- Multiple and heterogenous AI Inference engines (“Multi-CNN”);
- Flexible multi-acceleration - Example of Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) acceleration;
- High performance storage disaggregation using Kalray’s Target Controller (“KTC™”) for low latency access to high density JBOF (“Just a Bunch of Flash”).
For more information and to view the demonstrations, come and visit us at SuperComputing,
the international conference for high performance computing, networking, storage, and
Analysis, from November 18 to 21 at Colorado Convention Center, Denver, USA:
Kalray’s booth #2205 and 2CRSi booth #1801
À propos de Kalray
Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. A genuine technological breakthrough, “intelligent” processors are able to intelligently analyze a vast quantity of data on the fly and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be largely deployed in fast-growing sectors such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as in healthcare equipment, drones and robots. Kalray’s offering spans both processors and global solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA (“Commissariat à l’Énergie Atomique”, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray addresses a broad spectrum of customers including server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators and consumer product manufacturers such as car makers.
Read more at: www.kalrayinc.com
À propos de 2CRSi
2CRSi is headquartered in Strasbourg, France, and has subsidiaries in Manchester, UK, Dubai, UAE, and San Jose in the Silicon Valley. It specializes in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance IT servers. It provides innovative calculation, data storage and data transfer solutions to over 200 various clients in 25 countries.
Read more at: www.2crsi.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005632/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT