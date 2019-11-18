Banzai Cloud Takes Hybrid Multi-Cloud Solutions to New Heights at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 18, 2019 12:01 PM EST
Booth SE74- Industry-disrupting cloud software startup, Banzai Cloud, is breaking the mold in the enterprise world with its new state-of-the-art, secure application platform, Pipeline 2.0, now integrated with Cloud Fusion, to act as a universal conduit to all major commercial clouds and data centers – helping businesses save time, money and effort.
Bringing Simplicity to the Management of Cloud Deployments: Banzai Cloud Pipeline 2.0 integrated with Cloud Fusion
Pipeline 2.0 is a hybrid multi-cloud application platform based on Cloud Native technologies that provides a productive foundation for containerized application deployment as well as integrated solutions for Day One and Day Two operations. The platform allows companies to deploy and manage their own clusters without friction and offers a comprehensive solution for developing and operating services on-prem and in the cloud.
Aimed at enterprises running workloads across private data centers and public clouds, the product provides the power of a unified platform without modifications to existing Kubernetes deployments. Pipeline 2.0 allows companies to scale up while automatically getting all the necessary infrastructure support, resiliency, security, centralized logging, monitoring and disaster-recovery in place, as well as providing additional features designed to operate services in production.
The new platform brings a plethora of production features in the areas of security and observability, in addition to new tools for building hybrid multi-cloud deployments. Its refined features enable customers’ hybrid-cloud use-cases including cluster groups, service mesh, and federated resource and application deployments built on Kubernetes federation v2. Now also integrated with Cloud Fusion, the industry's first hybrid-cloud Kubernetes cloud controller, businesses can radically simplify how hybrid clouds are deployed and managed.
“Enterprises need a lot of flexibility when delivering their applications and services,” said Kris Flautner, CEO of Banzai Cloud. “The Banzai Cloud Pipeline 2.0 platform provides a productive foundation for their services, and Backyards gives convenient control over service quality, operations and telemetry.”
At KubeCon and CloudNativeCon 2019, Banzai Cloud will also showcase its automated service mesh, Backyards. By moving everything related to service-to-service communication to a dedicated infrastructure layer, application code stays clean, while observability, security and traffic control is unified and can be managed from a dedicated control plane. This enables developers and operation teams to have a simple and seamless experience when working in single- and multi-cluster environments.
Banzai Cloud Backyards - Automated and Operationalized Service Mesh
Developers and their operation teams are often faced with challenges regarding comprehensive control and oversight in systems of containerized workloads that comprise of many microservices. Solving challenges regarding how components operate together, identifying bottlenecks and securing communication channels can drain team resources and money. Banzai Cloud Backyards not only automates management of the service mesh infrastructure to gain system-level control, it also radically simplifies how complex services are managed in single- and multi-cluster environments, across data centers and in the cloud.
“We believe service mesh is one of the next must-have technologies for operating large production systems,” Flautner continued. “Navigating the hype and complexity surrounding this topic can be challenging, so Banzai Cloud provides clarity by offering a product that leverages and integrates best-of-breed components, making the adoption and use of the service mesh as effortless as possible.”
“Many of our customers are looking for a product to solve specific problems: Some would like a solution to scale workloads out of the data center into public clouds, others would like to go multi-cloud for their SaaS product or are looking for an enterprise application platform,” said Janos Matyas, CTO of Banzai Cloud. “We add value to DevOps teams by integrating services and productizing the ‘plumbing,’ so that they can focus on their differentiating objectives. Pipeline doesn’t replace ops, it makes ops more productive.”
Pipeline 2.0 can be deployed on-premise or in five cloud providers (Amazon, Azure, Google, Alibaba, and Oracle). Services that are running on Pipeline scale out horizontally to other clouds and data centers to support multi-, hybrid- and edge-cloud configurations.
About Banzai Cloud
Banzai Cloud brings Cloud Native to the enterprise, simplifying the transition to containerized microservices on Kubernetes. We support forward-thinking companies to supercharge their development and operations, enabling them to bring transformational change to their businesses. For more information, visit https://www.banzaicloud.com.
Connect with Banzai Cloud on Twitter and LinkedIn.
All information is provided "as is" and without warranty or representation. This document may be shared freely, attributed and unmodified. Banzai Cloud is a registered trademark of Banzai Cloud Zrt. All brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. © Banzai Cloud Zrt. 2017-2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005654/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT