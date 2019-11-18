Northern Bitcoin Funde-se com o Principal Concorrente dos EUA

|By Business Wire
|
November 18, 2019 03:18 PM EST
A Northern Bitcoin AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) assinou um contrato de fusão com seu concorrente norte-americano Whinstone US, Inc. A empresa já opera com sucesso seu próprio local de mineração de bitcoin no estado americano da Louisiana e atualmente está construindo de longe a maior instalação de mineração de bitcoin do mundo, com capacidade de 1 GW em uma área de mais de 100 acres no Texas.
O Whinstone Group e sua equipe de gestão têm um histórico de sucesso na indústria de blockchain desde 2014 bem como estabeleceram e operaram suas próprias instalações de mineração na Holanda, Suécia e EUA. Algumas semanas atrás, a empresa começou a construir em seu mais recente local no Texas. Em uma área de 100 acres (equivalente a cerca de 57 campos de futebol), o maior centro de dados da América do Norte e a maior instalação de mineração de bitcoin do mundo são construídos em três fases com parcerias locais de construção. Com a conclusão da primeira fase de construção planejada para o primeiro trimestre de 2020, a empresa já terá mais de 300 MW de capacidade e será a número um no mundo. A capacidade total de 1 GW estará disponível no quarto trimestre de 2020. Os primeiros clientes do novo local são duas empresas com ações em bolsa que usarão uma parcela significativa da capacidade da mineração de bitcoin. Além de seu foco altamente específico em aplicativos de blockchain, como a mineração de bitcoin, a infraestrutura do maior centro de dados - após a conclusão - nos EUA também poderá ser utilizada para renderização de vídeo e aplicativos de inteligência artificial no futuro.
"Com a Northern Bitcoin AG, com ações em bolsa, encontramos a parceria ideal para posicionar nosso bem-sucedido desenvolvimento de negócios no mercado de capitais a partir de agora. A empresa conjunta tem o potencial imediato de moldar o curso futuro da indústria de mineração mundial", explica Aroosh Thillainathan, co-fundador e diretor administrativo da Whinstone US.
"Com esta fusão, estamos nos catapultando mais rápido do que o planejado originalmente para o topo do mundo na mineração de bitcoin. A equipe da Whinstone fez um ótimo trabalho nos últimos anos e está provando sua liderança na indústria de blockchain, construindo a maior instalação de mineração do mundo", disse Mathis Schultz, Diretor Executivo da Northern Bitcoin AG. "Juntos, temos uma posição de liderança dominante neste setor de rápido crescimento e estamos bem posicionados para obter benefícios significativos do futuro desenvolvimento da tecnologia de blockchain."
Ao concluir a transação no início de 2020, a joint venture se estabelecerá como líder mundial na mineração de bitcoin. É pretendido que partes da gestão experiente da Whinstone complementem o conselho administrativo da Northern Bitcoin AG a curto prazo.
A Northern Bitcoin AG, com sede em Frankfurt, começou em 2018 como uma mineradora de bitcoin sustentável e está registrando um rápido crescimento graças à forte distribuição global de bitcoin e seu blockchain. A Empresa opera, entre outras coisas, um local de mineração baseado em fontes de energia renováveis na Noruega, com benefícios da rápida adaptação do bitcoin como "ouro digital" e novos meios de pagamento. Com a oferta de sua própria carteira, a Empresa se torna a operadora de um ecossistema de bitcoin de 360°.
Sobre a Northern Bitcoin:
A Northern Bitcoin AG é uma empresa de tecnologia com foco em blockchain de bitcoin. Ela vem desafiando o status quo da mineração de bitcoin e redefinindo-o. Como pioneira, fornece uma infraestrutura sustentável à tecnologia de bitcoin e blockchain. Para isto, opera seu próprio hardware de mineração de última geração, baseado em fontes de energia renováveis, sob condições extremamente econômicas e seguras, além de um pool de mineração autodesenvolvido. A empresa está sediada em Frankfurt am Main. Mais informações em www.northernbitcoin.com.
Aviso Legal:
Este comunicado à imprensa não representa uma oferta de venda nem um pedido para enviar uma oferta de compra de valores mobiliários da Northern Bitcoin AG; nem constitui um prospecto de valores mobiliários à Northern Bitcoin AG. As informações contidas neste comunicado à imprensa não servem como base para decisões financeiras, legais, relacionadas a impostos ou outras decisões comerciais. Investimentos ou outras decisões não devem ser tomadas apenas com base neste comunicado à imprensa. Como em todos os assuntos comerciais e de investimento, busque aconselhamento profissional qualificado. Este comunicado à imprensa e as informações contidas nele não se destinam à comunicação direta ou indireta com ou dentro dos EUA, Canadá, Austrália ou Japão.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT