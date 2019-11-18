Northern Bitcoin se fusiona con competidor líder de EE. UU.

|By Business Wire
|
|November 18, 2019 03:46 PM EST
Northern Bitcoin AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) ingresó en una acuerdo de fusión con el competidor en EE. UU. Whinstone US, Inc. La empresa opera con éxito su propio centro de minería de Bitcoin en el estado de Louisiana, EE. UU., y está construyendo la planta de minería de Bitcoin más grande del mundo, con una capacidad de un gigavatio en un área de más de 100 acres en Texas.
El grupo Whinstone junto a su equipo directivo, con una trayectoria exitosa en el sector de cadena de bloque desde 2014, estableció y opera sus propias plantas de minería en Países Bajos, Suecia y EE. UU. Hace unas semanas, la empresa comenzó la construcción de su centro más nuevo en Texas. En un área de 100 acres (el equivalente a unos 57 campos de fútbol), se construye en tres etapas, con socios de la construcción locales, lo que será el centro de datos más grande de Norteamérica y la planta de minería de Bitcoin más grande del mundo. Con la finalización de la primera etapa de construcción, planificada para el primer trimestre de 2020, la empresa contará con más de 300 megavatios de capacidad, convirtiéndose en la más importante en todo el mundo. Se estima que la capacidad total de un gigavatio estará disponible el cuarto trimestre de 2020. Los primero clientes del nuevo centro son dos corporaciones con cotización en bolsa que usarán una parte importante de la capacidad para la minería de Bitcoin. Además del enfoque de alta especificidad en aplicaciones de cadena de bloque como minería de Bitcoin, la infraestructura del centro de datos ubicado en EE. UU., el más grande un vez completado, también podrá usarse para renderización de videos y aplicaciones de inteligencia artificial en el futuro.
"En Northern Bitcoin AG, empresa con cotización en bolsa, encontramos al socio ideal para posicionar, de ahora en más, a nuestro exitoso negocio en el mercado de capitales. La empresa conjunta tiene un potencial inmediato de modelar el futuro del sector de minería a nivel mundial", señaló Aroosh Thillainathan, cofundador y director gerente de Whinstone US.
"Esta fusión nos impulsa a una mayor velocidad de la anticipada inicialmente hacia la cima del mundo en lo que respecta a la minería Bitcoin. El trabajo del equipo de Whinstone durante los últimos es excelente y ahora se convierte en un líder en el sector de cadena de bloque con la construcción de la planta de minería más grande del mundo", comentó Mathis Schultz, director ejecutivo de Northern Bitcoin AG. "Juntos, tenemos una posición de liderazgo dominante en este sector de rápido crecimiento. Nos encontramos en una muy buena posición para absorber los enormes beneficios que traerá el futuro desarrollo de la tecnología de bloque".
Al completar esta transacción a comienzos de 2020, la empresa conjunta se establecerá como líder mundial en la minería de Bitcoin. Se pretende que partes del directorio experto de Whinstone complemente la junta de directores de Northern Bitcoin AG a la brevedad.
Northern Bitcoin AG, con sede en Fráncfort, nació en 2018 como empresa de minería sostenible de Bitcoin y registra un rápido crecimiento gracias a la sólida distribución global de Bitcoin y su cadena de bloque. La empresa, entre otras actividades, opera un centro de minería basada en fuentes de energía renovable en Noruega y se ve favorecida por la rápida adaptación del Bitcoin como "oro digital" y nuevo medio de pago. La oferta de su propia billetera convierte a la empresa en un operador de un ecosistema de 360 grados de Bitcoin.
About Northern Bitcoin:
Northern Bitcoin AG es una empresa de tecnología orientada a la cadena de bloque de Bitcoin. Plantea un desafío al status quo de la minería de Bitcoin y la redefine. Como pionero, provee tecnología de cadena de bloque y Bitcoin con una infraestructura sostenible. Para este fin, opera su propio hardware de minería de vanguardia basado en fuentes de energía renovable en condiciones de altísima rentabilidad y seguridad, además de una herramienta de minería de desarrollo propio. La empresa tiene su sede central en Fráncfort de Meno. Para más información, visite www.northernbitcoin.com.
Descargo de responsabilidad:
Este comunicado de prensa no representa una oferta de venta ni una solicitud para la presentación de una oferta de compra de valores de Northern Bitcoin AG; tampoco constituye un prospecto de valores que sirva como base de decisiones de índole financiera, legal, impositiva ni comercial de otro tipo. No deberán tomarse decisiones de inversión ni de otro tipo en función de este comunicado de prensa. Al igual que en todas las cuestiones de negocios e inversión, se recomienda consultar a un profesional calificado. Este comunicado de prensa y la información de su contenido no pretende la comunicación directa ni indirecta con o dentro de Estados Unidos, Canadá, Australia y Japón.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005839/es/
