InterVenn Biosciences Announces Positive Interim Clinical Trial Results and Appoints Biotech Veteran Klaus Lindpaintner, M.D. as Chief Scientific and Medical Officer

InterVenn Biosciences, a company in the life sciences and technology sector, is pleased to announce that the interim results of its prospective clinical trial for its Ovarian Cancer Clinical Decision Tool have successfully exceeded its milestones and expectations.
The clinical validation trial is currently ongoing in the United States, Malaysia, and the Philippines with women from five different ethnic groups – Caucasian, Indian, Chinese, Malay, and Filipino – taking part. The full clinical trial is expected to be completed in April 2021.
The trial, called InterVenn Ovarian Cancer Liquid Biopsy (V.O.C.A.L.), is aimed at confirming that a novel blood test based on mass spectrometry data processed by a proprietary, artificial intelligence- and machine learning-driven algorithm exceeds the accuracy of currently available approaches to distinguish between malignant and benign pelvic tumors, with a primary focus on early recognition of ovarian cancer, the deadliest of gynecological malignancies.
The interim results confirmed that the InterVenn test performance significantly exceeds that of the current state-of-the-art ovarian cancer test, CA 125, with both markedly better specificity and sensitivity. The V.O.C.A.L. test analyzes glycoproteomic signatures as highly accurate biomarkers for disease states, as well as for advanced drug target discovery. By combining AI and mass spectrometry, InterVenn’s technology provides unprecedented power to leveraging the heretofore largely inaccessible, vast information content of the glycoproteome for the improvement of health care.
“These interim results clearly demonstrate the power and performance of our AI and mass spectrometry platform. We were consistently able to differentiate malignant from benign tumors with unparalleled specificity and sensitivity using only a blood test - we’ve set a newer, much higher, standard for performance,” said InterVenn CEO, Aldo Carrascoso.
“This performance means that we were able to detect not only the more common epithelial ovarian cancer but also rare ovarian cancer subtypes aside from non-ovarian primary cancers such as lung, colorectal and others. These findings are of major clinical importance, since 20% of all women will develop an ambiguous pelvic mass during their lifetime, and among those, 12%-18% are typically malignant. Being able, based on our blood test, to distinguish malignant pelvic masses from benign ones without having to undergo surgery will have a major impact on patient outcomes, unnecessary suffering, and health care expenditures.”
Ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women, according to the American Cancer Society, which reported that 22,250 were diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019, and that 13,980 died from the disease. InterVenn Biosciences’ V.O.C.A.L. test is more than just a new weapon bringing patients’ hope against a deadly disease; it is also a key example of how health AI and machine learning can be used in the health care space to address life-threatening diseases with a more proactive approach.
InterVenn Biosciences also announced the latest addition to its team, Klaus Lindpaintner, MD, MPH, FACP, FACMG, as Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer, a role in which he will be the head all of InterVenn’s global scientific operations and clinical affairs.
Klaus’s previous roles include an assignment at Pfizer as VP and Global Head of Human Genetics and Computational Biomedicine, four years as CSO at Thermo Fisher Scientific, and many years as Sr. VP and Head of the Roche Center for Medical Genomics, where he was intimately involved in Roche’s transition to becoming the first major personalized health care company. Previous to that, Klaus served as a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard School of Public Health.
“We finally have the quintessential scientific leader in Klaus. He will be working closely with my two other co-founders, Carlito Lebrilla, Ph.D. Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine at UC Davis, and Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Chemical & Systems Biology and Radiology at Stanford University to propel their foundational work, since InterVenn’s core science and approach is their legacy,” added Carrascoso.
“Coupling Klaus’ strategic and translational experience with Carlito’s high throughput mass spectrometry expertise and Carolyn’s glycobiology leadership makes for an unbeatable team. We are very fortunate to have Klaus on board; his deep expertise in medicine, genomics, and translational research will be a critical addition to the team.”
About InterVenn Biosciences
InterVenn Biosciences utilizes a proprietary glycoproteomic biomarker interrogation platform using AI and mass spectrometry for next-gen precision medicine. The company’s applications include diagnostics/prognostics for ovarian, pancreatic, liver, breast, and kidney cancer, together with applications from the Vista suite of solutions for treatment and monitoring, immune profiling, patient stratification, and disease progression. For more information about InterVenn Biosciences, please visit the company’s website.
