MSCI define o valor de notas sênior a 4,000% do valor total de US$ 500 milhões com vencimento em 2029

|November 19, 2019 12:22 AM EST
MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI),uma importante fornecedora de ferramentas e serviços de suporte a decisões essenciais à comunidade global de investimentos, anunciou hoje definiu o valor de sua oferta privada de US$500,0 milhões em valor agregado de 4,000% em notas sênior sem garantia com vencimento em 2029 (as "notas") a um preço de emissão de 100% mais juros acumulados a partir de 7 de novembro de 2019, para obter um rendimento de 4,000% (a "Oferta"). Os juros das notas serão de 4,000% e serão pagos em dinheiro semestralmente, a partir de 15 de maio de 2020. As notas constituem uma emissão adicional de, são totalmente fungíveis, classificam com igualdade e formam uma única série com o valor principal agregado de US$ 500,0 milhões das notas seniores a 4,000% com vencimento em 2029 emitidas em 7 de novembro de 2019. A Oferta está prevista para conclusão em 20 de novembro de 2019, sujeita às condições habituais de fechamento. A MSCI pretende utilizar os recursos líquidos da Oferta, juntamente com o dinheiro disponível, para o resgate parcial ou recompra do valor principal agregado de US$ 500,0 milhões em suas notas seniores de 5,250% com vencimento em 2024, das quais atualmente há um montante principal de US$ 800,0 milhões em aberto. As notas serão obrigações seniores sem garantia da MSCI e serão garantidas pela MSCI e algumas de suas subsidiárias domésticas.
As notas foram oferecidas apenas a (i) pessoas que são consideradas razoavelmente compradores institucionais qualificados, em cumprimento com a Regra 144A, segundo a Lei de Valores Mobiliários (Securities Act) de 1933, conforme alterada (a "Lei de Valores Mobiliários") e (ii) certas pessoas não americanas fora dos Estados Unidos, nos termos do Regulamento S de acordo com a Lei de Valores Mobiliários. As notas não foram registradas no âmbito da Lei de Valores Mobiliários ou quaisquer leis estaduais de valores mobiliários e, portanto, não podem ser oferecidas ou vendidas nos Estados Unidos sem registro ou uma isenção aplicável dos requisitos de registro da Lei de Valores Mobiliários e das leis de valores mobiliários estaduais aplicáveis. Este comunicado de imprensa não constitui uma oferta de venda ou a solicitação de uma oferta para comprar as notas, nem constitui uma oferta, solicitação ou venda em qualquer jurisdição em que tal oferta, solicitação ou venda seja ilegal.
Sobre a MSCI Inc.
A MSCI é uma importante fornecedora de ferramentas e serviços de suporte a decisões essenciais à comunidade global de investimentos. Com mais de 45 anos de experiência em pesquisa, dados e tecnologia, capacitamos as melhores decisões de investimento ao possibilitar que os clientes entendam e analisem os principais fatores de risco e retorno e criem, com confiança, portfólios mais eficientes. Criamos soluções aprimoradas de pesquisa com liderança no setor, que os clientes utilizam para obter informações e melhorar a transparência em todo o processo de investimento. Para mais informações, acesse www.msci.com. MSCI#IR
Declarações Prospectivas
Este comunicado de imprensa contém declarações prospectivas dentro do significado da Lei de Reforma de Litígios de Títulos Privados de 1995. Estas declarações prospectivas estão relacionadas a eventos futuros ou a futuros desempenhos financeiros, envolvendo riscos conhecidos e desconhecidos, incertezas e outros fatores que possam causar resultados reais, níveis de atividade, desempenho ou realizações sejam materialmente diferentes de quaisquer resultados futuros, níveis de atividade, desempenho ou realizações expressos ou implícitos por essas declarações. Em alguns casos, você pode identificar declarações prospectivas usando palavras como "pode", "poderia", "esperar", "pretender", "planejar", "procurar", "antecipar", "acreditar", "estimar", "prever", "potencial" ou "continuar", ou o negativo destes termos ou outra terminologia comparável. Você não deve depositar confiança indevida em declarações prospectivas, pois envolvem riscos conhecidos e desconhecidos, incertezas e outros fatores que, em alguns casos, estão além do nosso controle e podem afetar materialmente nossos resultados reais, níveis de atividade, desempenho ou realizações.
Outros fatores que poderiam afetar materialmente os resultados reais, níveis de atividade, desempenho ou realizações podem ser encontrados no Relatório Anual da MSCI no Formulário 10-K para o exercício fiscal encerrado em 31 de dezembro de 2018, arquivado na Comissão de Títulos e Câmbio dos Estados Unidos ("SEC") em 22 de fevereiro de 2019, e em relatórios trimestrais no Formulário 10-Q e nos relatórios atuais no Formulário 8-K arquivados ou fornecidos à SEC. Se algum desses riscos ou incertezas se materializar, ou se as premissas subjacentes da MSCI forem incorretas, os resultados reais podem variar significativamente do que a MSCI projetou. Qualquer declaração prospectiva neste comunicado de imprensa reflete os pontos de vista atuais da MSCI em relação a eventos futuros e está sujeita a estes e outros riscos, incertezas e premissas relacionadas às operações da MSCI, resultados operacionais, estratégia de crescimento e liquidez. A MSCI não assume nenhuma obrigação de atualizar ou revisar publicamente estas declarações prospectivas por qualquer motivo, seja como resultado de novas informações, eventos futuros ou outros, exceto conforme exigido por lei.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005970/pt/
