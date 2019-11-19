PICSIX lance une plateforme de renseignements investigationnels s'appuyant sur la plateforme de science des données en temps réel d'Iguazio

|By Business Wire
|
|November 19, 2019 02:00 AM EST
Milipol 2019-- Iguazio, la plateforme de science des données automatisant les projets d'apprentissage machine, a annoncé aujourd'hui que PICSIX, un chef de file des solutions de renseignements tactiques, utilise sa plateforme pour fournir une plateforme de renseignements investigationnels basées sur l'IA. La plateforme fournit un apprentissage machine en temps réel et la flexibilité requise pour faire face à un éventail varié de menaces en constante évolution.
À la différence d'autres solutions gérées, les clients de PICSIX conçoivent leurs propres flux de travail en fonction de la mission, pour un coût bien inférieur. En outre, grâce à Iguazio, les utilisateurs travaillent dans un environnement efficace et ouvert, qui automatise les tâches hautement techniques et s'intègre aisément aux systèmes tiers et aux outils en source libre.
Le couche de données unifiées d'Iguazio analyse tous les types de sources de données à échelle et en temps réel, permettant ainsi l'intégration des bases de données de renseignements tactiques de PICSIX, les bases de données gouvernementales et les informations électroniques disponibles publiquement utilisées pour le renseignement en sources ouvertes. Les modèles d'apprentissage machine sont appliqués aux données afin de générer des profils mis à jour et des tableaux de bord interactifs fournissant des informations, alertes et actions en temps réel. PICSIX déploie le système dans diverses zones périphériques, et la plateforme de science des données d'Iguazio est déployable sur site ou dans plusieurs serveurs nuagiques.
"PICSIX aide les services chargés de l'application de la loi et de la sécurité nationale dans la lutte continue contre le terrorisme, le trafic de drogue, la traite des personnes et autres activités criminelles dans le but de rendre le monde plus sûr", déclare Menachem Kenan, PDG de PICSIX. "En déployant notre plateforme de renseignements investigationnels sur Iguazio, nous sommes en mesure d'aider notre clientèle à obtenir des renseignements plus complets en cumulant de multiples sources de données et en automatisant les alertes et le processus de décision en temps réel."
"Nous sommes fiers de travailler avec PICSIX pour optimiser la performance des renseignements en matière de sécurité nationale et pour répondre plus rapidement aux menaces", ajoute Asaf Somekh, PDG d'Iguazio. "Ceci permet aux agences de se concentrer sur leurs missions stratégiques de maintien de la sécurité publique, plutôt que sur les opérations générales d'infrastructure."
La solution conjointe de PICSIX et d'Iguazio sera présentée au Milipol Paris, hall 4, stand H015.
À propos d'Iguazio
Iguazio fournit une plateforme de science de données afin d'automatiser les projets d'apprentissage machine. La société accélère le développement et le déploiement des applications IA, en permettant aux scientifiques des données de se concentrer sur la fourniture de solutions plus précises et plus performantes, au lieu de devoir consacrer la majeure partie de leur temps à gérer les infrastructures. La plateforme est ouverte et déployable sur les serveurs nuagiques publics, sur site ou en périphérie intelligente. Iguazio autonomise les applications de science des données dans les domaines de la fabrication, de la mobilité intelligente, des services financiers et des télécommunications, et reçoit le soutien de Bosch, Verizon Ventures, Samsung SDS, CME Group, Dell et des principaux capital-risqueurs. La société est dirigée par des entrepreneurs en série et une équipe diversifiée d'innovateurs aguerris aux États-Unis, au Royaume-Uni, à Singapour et en Israël. Iguazio donne vie à la science des données. Visitez www.iguazio.com ou suivez @iguazio pour plus d'informations sur Iguazio.
À propos de PICSIX
Créé il y a dix ans par d'anciens experts du renseignement israélien, PICSIX allie l'expérience opérationnelle à une compréhension approfondie des technologies communicationnelles complexes. Depuis le premier jour, PICSIX a conçu et développé ses propres produits, en fournissant des solutions standardisées ainsi que des alternatives personnalisées afin de répondre au mieux aux besoins des agences en matière d'interception, de contre-interception et de renseignement tactique. Aujourd'hui, notre société est à la fois un innovateur dynamique et un acteur majeur du secteur, qui compte une large clientèle d'agences gouvernementales dans le monde entier. Nous sommes convaincus d'avoir toutes les cartes en main pour contribuer également à votre réussite. Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez visiter: www.pic-six.com.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005263/fr/
