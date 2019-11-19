MakerBot Launches METHOD Materials Development Program

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 02:00 AM EST
MakerBot, a global leader in 3D printing and subsidiary of Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS), today announces the METHOD Materials Development Program and MakerBot LABS Experimental Extruder for METHOD to enable 3D printing with a wide range of engineering-grade materials from leading filament suppliers. A growing list of partners starting with Jabil, KIMYA, Polymaker, and Mitsubishi Chemical are working to qualify filament for use with the MakerBot METHOD platform.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005958/en/
MakerBot LABS Experimental Extruders for METHOD
“The MakerBot METHOD platform brings features to engineers that were previously only available on much more expensive industrial 3D printers. These features enable METHOD 3D printers to achieve industrial reliability, precision, and engineering performance by tightly controlling the entire printing environment, from the heated chamber to the sealed filament bays and performance extruders,” said Nadav Goshen, CEO of MakerBot. “We also recognize that many of our customers want a way to experiment with different materials to explore new 3D printing applications. With the MakerBot LABS Experimental Extruder, we are opening more advanced settings for customization, allowing both users and our development partners to print and qualify a wider range of engineering-grade materials on the METHOD platform.”
MakerBot is currently working with Jabil, KIMYA, Mitsubishi Chemical, and Polymaker to qualify the following materials for MakerBot LABS for METHOD:
- Jabil PETg ESD: Jabil Engineered Materials PETg ESD is an easy processing, Electrostatic Dissipative (ESD) product for printing parts that meet sensitive electronics and could be damaged by electrostatic discharge.
- KIMYA ABS CARBON: An ABS composite material with 30% chopped carbon fiber for improved stiffness and compression strength, as well as lower weight than regular ABS.
- KIMYA ABS ESD: An ABS-based ESD material filled with carbon nanotubes that is ideal for applications that require protection against electrostatic discharge, such as manufacturing fixtures and electronics enclosures.
- KIMYA PETG CARBON: PETG reinforced with carbon fibers for excellent stiffness and increased tensile strength over regular PETG.
- Mitsubishi Chemical DURABIO™: DURABIO is an engineering, bio-based, BPA free resin. It combines PMMA’s transparency with a higher chemical and scratch resistance compared to polycarbonate (PC). The core applications for the material are in automotive, housing, interior and exterior décor.
- Polymaker PolyMax™ PC: An engineered PC filament combining excellent strength, toughness, heat resistance, and printing quality.
- Polymaker PolyMax™ PC-FR: Flame retardant PC filament (UL94V-0/1.5 mm) displaying excellent toughness, strength, and heat resistance. It opens new applications in the automotive, railway, and aerospace industries.
The METHOD manufacturing workstation includes industrial 3D printing features, such as the Circulating Heated Chamber, Dual Performance Extruders, Dry-Sealed Material Bays, and industrial SR-30 soluble supports, which make it ideal for printing with advanced, engineering-grade materials and partners can now leverage these capabilities to print advanced materials on the platform.
MakerBot has modified the Experimental Extruder hot end to make it easier to change the nozzle assembly and plans to offer additional nozzle configurations in the future. The extruder gives users advanced customization options for new materials, including interchangeable nozzle assemblies, and expanded print settings in MakerBot’s print preparation software, MakerBot Print.
The MakerBot LABS Experimental Extruder is expected to launch in an open beta program in December 2019. MakerBot will give away a limited number of free MakerBot LABS Experimental Extruders to existing and new METHOD customers, while supplies last. Customers can sign up for news about the MakerBot LABS Experimental Extruder for METHOD and the open beta program here. The MakerBot LABS Experimental Extruder is expected to go on sale in Q1 2020. The extruders will be available for both METHOD and METHOD X.
New materials for the MakerBot LABS Experimental Extruder can be purchased directly from MakerBot’s partners. Companies interested in joining the MakerBot Materials Development Program can contact MakerBot at [email protected].
For more information, visit www.makerbot.com/3d-printers/materials/makerbot-labs/.
MakerBot LABS for METHOD will be showcased at Formnext, one of Europe’s largest additive manufacturing conferences, at the MakerBot booth F99 in Hall 12.1, November 19-22, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany.
The MakerBot METHOD platform, which includes the METHOD and METHOD X 3D printers, is designed to enable engineers to achieve dimensionally-accurate, repeatable, and consistent parts for rapid production. Powered by Stratasys®, METHOD combines industrial features and capabilities with MakerBot’s accessibility and ease of use to provide engineers with an industrial 3D printer at a disruptive price point. METHOD is able to print with a variety of materials, including ABS, ASA, PETG, Nylon, and more.
MakerBot, METHOD, METHOD X, and MakerBot Print are registered trademarks or trademarks of MakerBot Industries, LLC in the United States and/or other countries. SR-30 is a trademark of Stratasys, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
— Partner Quotes —
“We work closely with OEMs to develop new materials that address key challenges for industrial customers. Shifting from prototyping to production of finished products with additive manufacturing is one of the core areas we focus on, and it requires a printer that can produce high quality parts with industrial materials. We have been very impressed with the print quality of the METHOD X. The heated chamber and the SR-30 support material are ideal for printing complex end-use parts with KIMYA ABS-based materials,” said Pierre-Antoine Pluvinage, Business Development Director, KIMYA – Additive Manufacturing by ARMOR.
"PolyMax™ PC-FR allows industrial customers to print end-use parts that comply with existing fire rating standards. With its heated chamber, METHOD bridges the gap between industrial materials and production-ready printed parts as it offers consistent results with engineering materials," said Dr. Xiaofan Luo, President, Polymaker
“Jabil is excited about the opportunity to work with MakerBot to provide third-party materials for the METHOD Platform. The Materials Development Program should provide MakerBot customers with access to a broader range of materials and, ultimately, unlock more applications for additive manufacturing,” said Matt Torosian, Director of Product Management Additive Manufacturing, Jabil.
“Mitsubishi Chemical is constantly working on creating new engineering materials solutions for industrial 3D printing and very proud to cooperate with MakerBot, a leading high-end printer manufacturer,” said Dick C. Hoogerdijk, Director, Marketing and New Business Development, Mitsubishi Chemical.
About MakerBot
MakerBot, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), is a global leader in the 3D printing industry. The company helps create the innovators of today and the businesses and learning institutions of the future. Founded in 2009 in Brooklyn, NY, MakerBot strives to redefine the standards for 3D printing for reliability, accessibility, precision, and ease-of-use. Through this dedication, MakerBot has one of the largest install bases in the industry and also runs Thingiverse, the largest 3D printing community in the world.
We believe there's an innovator in everyone, so we make the 3D printing tools that make your ideas matter. Discover innovation with MakerBot 3D printing.
To learn more about MakerBot, visit makerbot.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement
The statements in this press release relating to Stratasys’ and/or MakerBot's beliefs regarding the benefits consumers will experience from the MakerBot Experimental Extruder and its features and Stratasys’ and MakerBot’s expectations on timing of availability of the MakerBot MakerBot Experimental Extruder are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' and MakerBot's businesses, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that consumers will not perceive the benefits of the MakerBot Experimental Extruder and its features to be the same as Stratasys and MakerBot do; the risk that unforeseen technical or other difficulties will delay the availability of the MakerBot Experimental Extruder; and other risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Stratasys' most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 7, 2019. Stratasys (or MakerBot) is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by the rules and regulations of the SEC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005958/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT