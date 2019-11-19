DecisionLink Debuts ValueCloud® for Sales at Dreamforce

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 06:20 AM EST
This week at Dreamforce, DecisionLink debuts the new ValueCloud® for Sales solution. Now part of DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® portfolio, this solution specifically provides salespeople with a self-service User Experience/User Interface (UX/UI) that guides them through the development of Value Hypotheses to assist in early stage conversations with clients, and/or the development of business cases, further down the funnel to close opportunities. These assets empower salespeople with value-selling capabilities at scale; providing sales with a consistent way to elevate conversations from price to value, differentiate themselves and improve win rates overall. The ValueCloud for Sales® also helps Chief Sales Officers create consistency and quota achievers across the board.
Tamara Schenk, research director CSO Insights (Miller Heiman Group, now KornFerry), says, “Everybody knows the benefits of value selling, like reduced discounts, accelerated deal velocity, increased deal sizes, higher close rates, reduced churn, improved competitive win rates, and increased profitable growth. And everybody knows Value Professionals are worth their weight in gold, developing detailed business cases that compel buyers to invest. Now, the question facing Chief Sales Officers is not ‘do we do value selling,’ but ‘how do we scale the practice across the entire sales team, regardless of segment or channel, in a digestible, fast and easy way?’”
“Scaling with quality and precision is key, and that’s what customers achieve with ValueCloud®,” states DecisionLink CEO, Jim Berryhill. “Scaling value management smooths out, or eliminates, the ‘long-tail’ in sales teams. Your top 15-20% of reps are already selling value, the rest, the ‘long-tail,’ struggle. Imagine lifting their performance a few notches. That is one of many benefits from implementing an optimum Customer Value Management (CVM) platform like ValueCloud®. It moves the needle on sales effectiveness and productivity with immediate benefits! And we do it with software, not services or expensive consulting.”
“ValueCloud® for Sales is a breakthrough technology, with it, DocuSign sales professionals can create a compelling and personalized value hypothesis for any account in minutes,” says Ran Haimoff, Director of Strategic Sales Programs. “This is a core competency for high-performance go-to-market. ValueCloud® for Sales is the logical evolution of CRM, taking it from a system of record to a system that helps customers understand the value they can expect.”
John Porter, DecisionLink’s CTO, said, “We’re proud to unveil and demonstrate ValueCloud® for Sales at Dreamforce, showing Chief Sales Officers how every sales rep can take a value hypothesis into every meeting as easily as pulling a customer case study off a website. If you know the industry, number of employees, and value proposition, ValueCloud® for Sales will guide you through the rest. And it’s that easy, because we baked financial acumen into the interface, such that the salesperson, with a customer, if present, can take a guided tour of key financial tenets like ROI, Payback Period, NPV, and cost of delay.”
John added, “As the leading SaaS player in the value space, we take an active role in growing and facilitating the value management community, not just by delivering solutions. That’s why our Senior Director of Customer Engagement, Kristina Cutter, with years of experience implementing and scaling customer value management at Amadeus, will participate in “Meeting of the Minds” at Dreamforce. The summit will bring value managers together and ensure the scaling conversation starts. And I will be demonstrating the new solution at the event as well.”
Gerry Murray, IDC’s Research Director of Marketing and Sales Technology, notes, "DecisionLink has created a SaaS platform to scale and automate the delivery of data needed to support value-based discussions with senior decision makers. Having an economic framework supported by real world data is a huge confidence builder for buyers and the best way for salespeople to establish a trusted advisor role."
DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® for Sales is available immediately and is provided at no additional charge to existing DecisionLink clients. Further information is available at http://info.decisionlink.com/value-cloud-for-sales-info, on the Salesforce AppExchange, or by calling 800.670.8301. DecisionLink offers an online demonstration of ValueCloud® for Sales and a no charge Proof of Value. Please visit http://info.decisionlink.com/value-cloud-for-sales-demo-video.
About DecisionLink
DecisionLink’s primary solution is ValueCloud®. ValueCloud® is an enterprise-class, Customer Value Management (CVM) platform, including a set of applications and sales tools that help create, store and leverage customer value assets giving sales teams the ultimate differentiator: value-based conversations. ValueCloud® enhances the value of CRM systems by providing the missing link to elevate conversations and shift relationships from tactical to strategic using value insights from initial sales call to contract renewals. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses including Adobe, Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo, VMWare and ServiceNow. For more information, visit www.decisionlink.com, call 800.670.8301 or engage on social media at www.facebook.com/decisionlink, www.twitter.com/decisionlink or www.linkedin.com/company/decisionlink
Copyright © 2019 DecisionLink. All rights reserved. DecisionLink, its logo, ValueCloud® and ValueCloud® for Sales are trademarks or registered trademarks of DecisionLink. Trademarks of other companies mentioned appear for identification purposes only and are property of their respective companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005501/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT