MAXIMUS Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 06:30 AM EST
MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, today reported financial results for the three months and year ended September 30, 2019.
Highlights for fiscal year 2019 include:
- Revenue increased to $2.89 billion driven by the November 2018 acquisition in the U.S. Federal Services Segment
- Diluted earnings per share of $3.72
- Total company operating margin of 11.0%
- Cash and cash equivalents of $105.6 million at September 30, 2019
- Solid cash generation with cash flows from operations of $356.7 million and free cash flow of $294.4 million
- Signed year-to-date contract awards of $2.6 billion, new contracts pending (awarded, but unsigned) of $242 million, and a sales pipeline of $30.2 billion at September 30, 2019
Revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 increased to $755.0 million and $2.89 billion, respectively, compared to $558.4 million and $2.39 billion reported for the same periods last year.
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, net income attributable to MAXIMUS totaled $60.1 million, or $0.93 of diluted earnings per share. This compares to $46.3 million and $0.71, respectively, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. For fiscal 2019, net income attributable to MAXIMUS totaled $240.8 million, or $3.72 of diluted earnings per share. This compares to fiscal 2018 reported net income attributable to MAXIMUS of $220.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.35.
The year-over-year increase in revenue and earnings was driven by the acquisition of the federal citizen engagement centers business which was completed on November 16, 2018. If the acquisition had occurred on October 1, 2018, revenue and diluted earnings per share would have been approximately $2.985 billion and $3.77, respectively, on a pro-forma basis.
U.S. Health and Human Services Segment
U.S. Health and Human Services Segment revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 4% to $300.4 million, compared to $288.9 million reported for the same period last year driven by new work. Operating income for the fourth quarter totaled $53.8 million (17.9% operating margin), compared to $52.2 million (18.1% operating margin) for the same period last year.
For the full fiscal year, U.S. Health and Human Services Segment revenue decreased 3% to $1.18 billion, compared to $1.21 billion for the same period last year. As previously disclosed, revenue was lower due to forecasted changes on several sizable contracts that were rebid and won, extended, or where option periods were exercised. Fiscal 2019 operating income totaled $220.8 million (18.8% operating margin), compared to operating income of $218.6 million (18.0% operating margin) for fiscal 2018.
U.S. Federal Services Segment
As expected, U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased to $312.2 million, compared to $117.4 million reported for the same period last year. Operating income for the fourth quarter totaled $31.1 million (10.0% operating margin), compared to $16.0 million (13.6% operating margin) for the same period last year.
For the full fiscal year, U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue increased to $1.1 billion, compared to $478.9 million for the same period last year. Fiscal 2019 operating income totaled $115.9 million (10.4% operating margin), compared to operating income of $57.4 million (12.0% operating margin) for fiscal 2018.
Revenue and operating income increases for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 were driven by the acquisition of the federal citizen engagement centers business completed in November 2018. The most significant contracts acquired are cost-plus which tend to generate single-digit operating margins but carry lower risk. With more cost-plus contracts in the Segment's portfolio, the operating margin for the Segment was lower in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 compared to the prior year periods.
Outside the U.S. Segment
Outside the U.S. Segment revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 decreased 6% (2% on a constant currency basis) to $142.4 million, compared to $152.1 million for the same period last year. The Segment had operating income for the fourth quarter of $2.2 million (1.5% operating margin), compared to an operating loss of $0.9 million for the same period last year, which was tempered by the jobactive program that was rebid and launched on July 1, 2018.
For the full fiscal year, Outside the U.S. Segment revenue decreased 14% (9% on a constant currency basis) to $599.1 million, compared to $699.4 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year revenue decrease was driven by: 1) the ending of the Work Programme and Work Choice contracts which accounted for $36 million of the decline; 2) unfavorable currency translation of $35 million and; 3) lower pass-through revenue for support services tied to the jobactive program in Australia totaling $16 million. Fiscal 2019 operating income totaled $16.1 million (2.7% operating margin), compared to operating income of $36.0 million (5.1% operating margin) for fiscal 2018.
The Segment has experienced a slowdown in its employment services business as a result of low unemployment in the countries where we operate which has led to lower caseloads and volumes. The Segment has a handful of new contracts progressing towards profitability but they are unfavorable to earnings in the near-term.
Sales Awards and Pipeline
Year-to-date signed contract awards totaled $2.6 billion at September 30, 2019. The value of new contracts pending at September 30, 2019, (awarded but unsigned) was $242 million.
The sales pipeline at September 30, 2019, was approximately $30.2 billion (comprised of approximately $2.9 billion in proposals pending, $1.2 billion in proposals in preparation and $26.1 billion in opportunities tracking).
Balance Sheet and Cash Flows
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at September 30, 2019, totaled $105.6 million. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, cash flows from operations were $93.0 million, with free cash flow of $65.2 million. For fiscal 2019, cash flows from operations were $356.7 million with free cash flow of $294.4 million.
At September 30, 2019, days sales outstanding (DSO) were 72 days.
On August 30, 2019, MAXIMUS paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. On October 10, 2019, the Company announced a $0.28 per share cash dividend, payable on November 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019.
Outlook
MAXIMUS is establishing fiscal 2020 guidance. The Company expects revenue to range between $3.15 billion and $3.30 billion. The Company expects diluted earnings per share to range between $3.95 and $4.15. The Company expects cash flows from operations to range between $300 million and $350 million, and free cash flow to range between $275 million and $325 million.
For fiscal 2020, the Company has estimated its effective income tax rate to range between 24.5% and 25.5% and weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 64.9 million.
Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAXIMUS, commented, "We finished fiscal 2019 with solid top- and bottom-line growth driven principally by the acquisition of the federal citizen engagement centers business last November. The acquisition enabled us to build scale, expand our customer base, improve our competitive position and bring on new technology platforms in the federal market. As we look into fiscal 2020 and beyond, we are pleased with the substantial progress we have made on our strategic plan to lead a digital transformation, grow our clinically related services, and expand in key priority markets and adjacencies."
Website Presentation, Conference Call and Webcast Information
MAXIMUS will host a conference call this morning, November 19, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The call is open to the public and can be accessed under the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.maximus.com or by calling:
877.407.8289 (Domestic)/+1.201.689.8341 (International)
For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available through December 3, 2019, by calling:
877.660.6853 (Domestic)/+1.201.612.7415 (International)
Replay conference ID number: 13695553
About MAXIMUS
Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. MAXIMUS delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With approximately 30,000 employees worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.
Non-GAAP and Other Measures
This release refers to non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow, constant currency, and days sales outstanding.
We have provided a reconciliation of free cash flow to cash flows from operations.
A description of these non-GAAP measures, the reasons why we use and present them and details as to how they are calculated are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.
The presentation of these non-GAAP numbers is not meant to be considered in isolation, nor as alternatives to cash flows from operations, revenue growth or net income as measures of performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by us, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s confidence and strategies and the Company’s expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, market opportunities, market demand or acceptance of the Company’s products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. A summary of risk factors can be found in Exhibit 99.1 to the Company’s most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, found on maximus.com.
|
MAXIMUS, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
754,966
|
|
$
|
558,446
|
|
$
|
2,886,815
|
|
$
|
2,392,236
|
Cost of revenue
|
586,716
|
|
419,508
|
|
2,215,631
|
|
1,797,851
|
Gross profit
|
168,250
|
|
138,938
|
|
671,184
|
|
594,385
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
81,646
|
|
73,535
|
|
321,023
|
|
285,241
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
9,028
|
|
2,462
|
|
33,054
|
|
10,308
|
Restructuring costs
|
—
|
|
1,033
|
|
—
|
|
3,353
|
Operating income
|
77,576
|
|
61,908
|
|
317,107
|
|
295,483
|
Interest expense
|
343
|
|
590
|
|
2,957
|
|
1,000
|
Other income, net
|
122
|
|
798
|
|
3,170
|
|
4,726
|
Income before income taxes
|
77,355
|
|
62,116
|
|
317,320
|
|
299,209
|
Provision for income taxes
|
17,314
|
|
16,600
|
|
76,825
|
|
78,393
|
Net income
|
60,041
|
|
45,516
|
|
240,495
|
|
220,816
|
(Loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(48)
|
|
(791)
|
|
(329)
|
|
65
|
Net income attributable to MAXIMUS
|
$
|
60,089
|
|
$
|
46,307
|
|
$
|
240,824
|
|
$
|
220,751
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to MAXIMUS
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
$
|
3.73
|
|
$
|
3.37
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to MAXIMUS
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
$
|
3.72
|
|
$
|
3.35
|
Dividends per share
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
$
|
0.045
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
64,397
|
|
65,034
|
|
64,498
|
|
65,501
|
Diluted
|
64,848
|
|
65,402
|
|
64,820
|
|
65,932
|
MAXIMUS, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
105,565
|
|
$
|
349,245
|
Short-term investments
|
—
|
|
20,264
|
Accounts receivable — billed and billable, net
|
476,690
|
|
357,613
|
Accounts receivable — unbilled
|
123,884
|
|
31,536
|
Income taxes receivable
|
20,805
|
|
5,979
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
62,481
|
|
43,995
|
Total current assets
|
789,425
|
|
808,632
|
Property and equipment, net
|
99,589
|
|
77,544
|
Capitalized software, net
|
32,369
|
|
22,429
|
Goodwill
|
584,469
|
|
399,882
|
Intangible assets, net
|
179,250
|
|
88,035
|
Deferred contract costs, net
|
18,921
|
|
14,380
|
Deferred compensation plan assets
|
32,908
|
|
34,305
|
Deferred income taxes
|
186
|
|
6,834
|
Other assets
|
8,615
|
|
9,959
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,745,732
|
|
$
|
1,462,000
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
177,786
|
|
$
|
114,378
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
106,789
|
|
95,555
|
Deferred revenue
|
43,344
|
|
51,182
|
Income taxes payable
|
13,952
|
|
4,438
|
Long-term debt, current portion
|
9,658
|
|
136
|
Other liabilities
|
12,709
|
|
11,760
|
Total current liabilities
|
364,238
|
|
277,449
|
Deferred revenue, less current portion
|
32,341
|
|
20,394
|
Deferred income taxes
|
46,560
|
|
26,377
|
Deferred compensation plan liabilities, less current portion
|
34,079
|
|
33,497
|
Other liabilities
|
20,313
|
|
17,864
|
Total liabilities
|
497,531
|
|
375,581
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
498,433
|
|
487,539
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(45,380)
|
|
(36,953)
|
Retained earnings
|
794,739
|
|
633,281
|
Total MAXIMUS shareholders' equity
|
1,247,792
|
|
1,083,867
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
409
|
|
2,552
|
Total equity
|
1,248,201
|
|
1,086,419
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,745,732
|
|
$
|
1,462,000
|
MAXIMUS, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
60,041
|
|
$
|
45,516
|
|
$
|
240,495
|
|
$
|
220,816
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization of property, plant, equipment and capitalized software
|
|
17,816
|
|
11,982
|
|
52,404
|
|
51,884
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
9,028
|
|
2,462
|
|
33,054
|
|
10,308
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
1,465
|
|
(2,153)
|
|
12,661
|
|
6,721
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
5,451
|
|
4,525
|
|
20,774
|
|
20,238
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable — billed and billable
|
|
47,818
|
|
40,822
|
|
(60,313)
|
|
34,033
|
Accounts receivable — unbilled
|
|
(31,354)
|
|
4,608
|
|
14,818
|
|
4,920
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(12,650)
|
|
(552)
|
|
(15,583)
|
|
4,954
|
Deferred contract costs
|
|
3,472
|
|
(402)
|
|
(4,670)
|
|
1,838
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
(5,882)
|
|
15,971
|
|
47,580
|
|
(7,725)
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
(6,994)
|
|
7,040
|
|
2,288
|
|
(8,795)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
8,631
|
|
(1,311)
|
|
16,488
|
|
(27,039)
|
Income taxes
|
|
(7,859)
|
|
1,349
|
|
(4,720)
|
|
7,262
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
|
4,033
|
|
(1,399)
|
|
1,451
|
|
(2,641)
|
Cash flows from operations
|
|
93,016
|
|
128,458
|
|
356,727
|
|
316,774
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software costs
|
|
(27,813)
|
|
(4,968)
|
|
(66,846)
|
|
(26,520)
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
(14,790)
|
|
—
|
|
(436,839)
|
|
—
|
Acquisition of noncontrolling interests
|
|
(647)
|
|
—
|
|
(647)
|
|
(157)
|
Maturities/(purchases) of short-term investments
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
19,996
|
|
(19,996)
|
Other
|
|
73
|
|
238
|
|
453
|
|
1,436
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
|
(43,177)
|
|
(4,730)
|
|
(483,883)
|
|
(45,237)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends paid to MAXIMUS shareholders
|
|
(15,951)
|
|
(2,891)
|
|
(63,887)
|
|
(11,692)
|
Purchases of MAXIMUS common stock
|
|
(1,378)
|
|
(4,932)
|
|
(47,446)
|
|
(66,919)
|
Tax withholding related to RSU vesting
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(8,915)
|
|
(8,529)
|
Borrowings under credit facility and other loan agreements
|
|
94,616
|
|
1,949
|
|
414,664
|
|
136,632
|
Repayment of credit facility and other long-term debt
|
|
(88,545)
|
|
(1,983)
|
|
(405,142)
|
|
(136,769)
|
Other
|
|
—
|
|
(545)
|
|
(133)
|
|
(4,603)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
|
(11,258)
|
|
(8,402)
|
|
(110,859)
|
|
(91,880)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
(1,058)
|
|
(1,111)
|
|
(2,052)
|
|
(2,825)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
37,523
|
|
114,215
|
|
(240,067)
|
|
176,832
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
78,969
|
|
242,344
|
|
356,559
|
|
179,727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
$
|
116,492
|
|
$
|
356,559
|
|
$
|
116,492
|
|
$
|
356,559
|
MAXIMUS, Inc.
|
SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
% (1)
|
|
2018
|
|
% (1)
|
|
2019
|
|
% (1)
|
|
2018
|
|
% (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Health & Human Services
|
|
$
|
300,406
|
|
100 %
|
|
$
|
288,944
|
|
100 %
|
|
$
|
1,176,488
|
|
100 %
|
|
$
|
1,213,911
|
|
100 %
|
U.S. Federal Services
|
|
312,179
|
|
100 %
|
|
117,375
|
|
100 %
|
|
1,111,197
|
|
100 %
|
|
478,911
|
|
100 %
|
Outside the U.S.
|
|
142,381
|
|
100 %
|
|
152,127
|
|
100 %
|
|
599,130
|
|
100 %
|
|
699,414
|
|
100 %
|
Total
|
|
$
|
754,966
|
|
100 %
|
|
$
|
558,446
|
|
100 %
|
|
$
|
2,886,815
|
|
100 %
|
|
$
|
2,392,236
|
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Health & Human Services
|
|
$
|
83,154
|
|
27.7 %
|
|
$
|
87,382
|
|
30.2 %
|
|
$
|
344,109
|
|
29.2 %
|
|
$
|
359,624
|
|
29.6 %
|
U.S. Federal Services
|
|
66,586
|
|
21.3 %
|
|
33,690
|
|
28.7 %
|
|
242,070
|
|
21.8 %
|
|
126,698
|
|
26.5 %
|
Outside the U.S.
|
|
18,510
|
|
13.0 %
|
|
17,866
|
|
11.7 %
|
|
85,005
|
|
14.2 %
|
|
108,063
|
|
15.5 %
|
Total
|
|
$
|
168,250
|
|
22.3 %
|
|
$
|
138,938
|
|
24.9 %
|
|
$
|
671,184
|
|
23.2 %
|
|
$
|
594,385
|
|
24.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Health & Human Services
|
|
$
|
29,322
|
|
9.8 %
|
|
$
|
35,187
|
|
12.2 %
|
|
$
|
123,275
|
|
10.5 %
|
|
$
|
140,990
|
|
11.6 %
|
U.S. Federal Services
|
|
35,496
|
|
11.4 %
|
|
17,725
|
|
15.1 %
|
|
126,128
|
|
11.4 %
|
|
69,312
|
|
14.5 %
|
Outside the U.S.
|
|
16,353
|
|
11.5 %
|
|
18,811
|
|
12.4 %
|
|
68,944
|
|
11.5 %
|
|
72,095
|
|
10.3 %
|
Other
|
|
475
|
|
NM
|
|
1,812
|
|
NM
|
|
2,676
|
|
NM
|
|
2,844
|
|
NM
|
Total
|
|
$
|
81,646
|
|
10.8 %
|
|
$
|
73,535
|
|
13.2 %
|
|
$
|
321,023
|
|
11.1 %
|
|
$
|
285,241
|
|
11.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Health & Human Services
|
|
$
|
53,832
|
|
17.9 %
|
|
$
|
52,195
|
|
18.1 %
|
|
$
|
220,834
|
|
18.8 %
|
|
$
|
218,634
|
|
18.0 %
|
U.S. Federal Services
|
|
31,090
|
|
10.0 %
|
|
15,965
|
|
13.6 %
|
|
115,942
|
|
10.4 %
|
|
57,386
|
|
12.0 %
|
Outside the U.S.
|
|
2,157
|
|
1.5 %
|
|
(945)
|
|
(0.6) %
|
|
16,061
|
|
2.7 %
|
|
35,968
|
|
5.1 %
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
(9,028)
|
|
NM
|
|
(2,462)
|
|
NM
|
|
(33,054)
|
|
NM
|
|
(10,308)
|
|
NM
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
—
|
|
NM
|
|
(1,033)
|
|
NM
|
|
—
|
|
NM
|
|
(3,353)
|
|
NM
|
Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|
|
—
|
|
NM
|
|
(947)
|
|
NM
|
|
(2,691)
|
|
NM
|
|
(947)
|
|
NM
|
Other (3)
|
|
(475)
|
|
NM
|
|
(865)
|
|
NM
|
|
15
|
|
NM
|
|
(1,897)
|
|
NM
|
Total
|
|
$
|
77,576
|
|
10.3 %
|
|
$
|
61,908
|
|
11.1 %
|
|
$
|
317,107
|
|
11.0 %
|
|
$
|
295,483
|
|
12.4 %
|
(1)
|
Percentage of respective segment revenue. Percentages considered not meaningful are marked “NM.”
|
(2)
|
Acquisition-related expenses include costs for the acquisition of the citizen engagement centers business.
|
(3)
|
"Other" relates to various expenses which are not directly attributable to our segments, including litigation costs.
|
MAXIMUS, Inc.
|
FREE CASH FLOW
|
(Non-GAAP measure)
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash provided by operations
|
|
$
|
93,016
|
|
$
|
128,458
|
|
$
|
356,727
|
|
$
|
316,774
|
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software costs
|
|
(27,813)
|
|
(4,968)
|
|
(66,846)
|
|
(26,520)
|
Capital expenditure as a result of the acquisition
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
4,542
|
|
—
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
65,203
|
|
$
|
123,490
|
|
$
|
294,423
|
|
$
|
290,254
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005301/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT