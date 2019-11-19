MAXIMUS Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2019

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, today reported financial results for the three months and year ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights for fiscal year 2019 include:

Revenue increased to $2.89 billion driven by the November 2018 acquisition in the U.S. Federal Services Segment

Diluted earnings per share of $3.72

Total company operating margin of 11.0%

Cash and cash equivalents of $105.6 million at September 30, 2019

Solid cash generation with cash flows from operations of $356.7 million and free cash flow of $294.4 million

Signed year-to-date contract awards of $2.6 billion, new contracts pending (awarded, but unsigned) of $242 million, and a sales pipeline of $30.2 billion at September 30, 2019

Revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 increased to $755.0 million and $2.89 billion, respectively, compared to $558.4 million and $2.39 billion reported for the same periods last year.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, net income attributable to MAXIMUS totaled $60.1 million, or $0.93 of diluted earnings per share. This compares to $46.3 million and $0.71, respectively, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. For fiscal 2019, net income attributable to MAXIMUS totaled $240.8 million, or $3.72 of diluted earnings per share. This compares to fiscal 2018 reported net income attributable to MAXIMUS of $220.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.35.

The year-over-year increase in revenue and earnings was driven by the acquisition of the federal citizen engagement centers business which was completed on November 16, 2018. If the acquisition had occurred on October 1, 2018, revenue and diluted earnings per share would have been approximately $2.985 billion and $3.77, respectively, on a pro-forma basis.

U.S. Health and Human Services Segment

U.S. Health and Human Services Segment revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 4% to $300.4 million, compared to $288.9 million reported for the same period last year driven by new work. Operating income for the fourth quarter totaled $53.8 million (17.9% operating margin), compared to $52.2 million (18.1% operating margin) for the same period last year.

For the full fiscal year, U.S. Health and Human Services Segment revenue decreased 3% to $1.18 billion, compared to $1.21 billion for the same period last year. As previously disclosed, revenue was lower due to forecasted changes on several sizable contracts that were rebid and won, extended, or where option periods were exercised. Fiscal 2019 operating income totaled $220.8 million (18.8% operating margin), compared to operating income of $218.6 million (18.0% operating margin) for fiscal 2018.

U.S. Federal Services Segment

As expected, U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased to $312.2 million, compared to $117.4 million reported for the same period last year. Operating income for the fourth quarter totaled $31.1 million (10.0% operating margin), compared to $16.0 million (13.6% operating margin) for the same period last year.

For the full fiscal year, U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue increased to $1.1 billion, compared to $478.9 million for the same period last year. Fiscal 2019 operating income totaled $115.9 million (10.4% operating margin), compared to operating income of $57.4 million (12.0% operating margin) for fiscal 2018.

Revenue and operating income increases for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 were driven by the acquisition of the federal citizen engagement centers business completed in November 2018. The most significant contracts acquired are cost-plus which tend to generate single-digit operating margins but carry lower risk. With more cost-plus contracts in the Segment's portfolio, the operating margin for the Segment was lower in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 compared to the prior year periods.

Outside the U.S. Segment

Outside the U.S. Segment revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 decreased 6% (2% on a constant currency basis) to $142.4 million, compared to $152.1 million for the same period last year. The Segment had operating income for the fourth quarter of $2.2 million (1.5% operating margin), compared to an operating loss of $0.9 million for the same period last year, which was tempered by the jobactive program that was rebid and launched on July 1, 2018.

For the full fiscal year, Outside the U.S. Segment revenue decreased 14% (9% on a constant currency basis) to $599.1 million, compared to $699.4 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year revenue decrease was driven by: 1) the ending of the Work Programme and Work Choice contracts which accounted for $36 million of the decline; 2) unfavorable currency translation of $35 million and; 3) lower pass-through revenue for support services tied to the jobactive program in Australia totaling $16 million. Fiscal 2019 operating income totaled $16.1 million (2.7% operating margin), compared to operating income of $36.0 million (5.1% operating margin) for fiscal 2018.

The Segment has experienced a slowdown in its employment services business as a result of low unemployment in the countries where we operate which has led to lower caseloads and volumes. The Segment has a handful of new contracts progressing towards profitability but they are unfavorable to earnings in the near-term.

Sales Awards and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards totaled $2.6 billion at September 30, 2019. The value of new contracts pending at September 30, 2019, (awarded but unsigned) was $242 million.

The sales pipeline at September 30, 2019, was approximately $30.2 billion (comprised of approximately $2.9 billion in proposals pending, $1.2 billion in proposals in preparation and $26.1 billion in opportunities tracking).

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at September 30, 2019, totaled $105.6 million. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, cash flows from operations were $93.0 million, with free cash flow of $65.2 million. For fiscal 2019, cash flows from operations were $356.7 million with free cash flow of $294.4 million.

At September 30, 2019, days sales outstanding (DSO) were 72 days.

On August 30, 2019, MAXIMUS paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. On October 10, 2019, the Company announced a $0.28 per share cash dividend, payable on November 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019.

Outlook

MAXIMUS is establishing fiscal 2020 guidance. The Company expects revenue to range between $3.15 billion and $3.30 billion. The Company expects diluted earnings per share to range between $3.95 and $4.15. The Company expects cash flows from operations to range between $300 million and $350 million, and free cash flow to range between $275 million and $325 million.

For fiscal 2020, the Company has estimated its effective income tax rate to range between 24.5% and 25.5% and weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 64.9 million.

Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAXIMUS, commented, "We finished fiscal 2019 with solid top- and bottom-line growth driven principally by the acquisition of the federal citizen engagement centers business last November. The acquisition enabled us to build scale, expand our customer base, improve our competitive position and bring on new technology platforms in the federal market. As we look into fiscal 2020 and beyond, we are pleased with the substantial progress we have made on our strategic plan to lead a digital transformation, grow our clinically related services, and expand in key priority markets and adjacencies."

Website Presentation, Conference Call and Webcast Information

MAXIMUS will host a conference call this morning, November 19, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The call is open to the public and can be accessed under the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.maximus.com or by calling:

877.407.8289 (Domestic)/+1.201.689.8341 (International)

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available through December 3, 2019, by calling:

877.660.6853 (Domestic)/+1.201.612.7415 (International)

Replay conference ID number: 13695553

About MAXIMUS

Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. MAXIMUS delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With approximately 30,000 employees worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Non-GAAP and Other Measures

This release refers to non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow, constant currency, and days sales outstanding.

We have provided a reconciliation of free cash flow to cash flows from operations.

A description of these non-GAAP measures, the reasons why we use and present them and details as to how they are calculated are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The presentation of these non-GAAP numbers is not meant to be considered in isolation, nor as alternatives to cash flows from operations, revenue growth or net income as measures of performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by us, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s confidence and strategies and the Company’s expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, market opportunities, market demand or acceptance of the Company’s products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. A summary of risk factors can be found in Exhibit 99.1 to the Company’s most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, found on maximus.com.

MAXIMUS, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 754,966 $ 558,446 $ 2,886,815 $ 2,392,236 Cost of revenue 586,716 419,508 2,215,631 1,797,851 Gross profit 168,250 138,938 671,184 594,385 Selling, general and administrative expenses 81,646 73,535 321,023 285,241 Amortization of intangible assets 9,028 2,462 33,054 10,308 Restructuring costs — 1,033 — 3,353 Operating income 77,576 61,908 317,107 295,483 Interest expense 343 590 2,957 1,000 Other income, net 122 798 3,170 4,726 Income before income taxes 77,355 62,116 317,320 299,209 Provision for income taxes 17,314 16,600 76,825 78,393 Net income 60,041 45,516 240,495 220,816 (Loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (48) (791) (329) 65 Net income attributable to MAXIMUS $ 60,089 $ 46,307 $ 240,824 $ 220,751 Basic earnings per share attributable to MAXIMUS $ 0.93 $ 0.71 $ 3.73 $ 3.37 Diluted earnings per share attributable to MAXIMUS $ 0.93 $ 0.71 $ 3.72 $ 3.35 Dividends per share $ 0.25 $ 0.045 $ 1.00 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 64,397 65,034 64,498 65,501 Diluted 64,848 65,402 64,820 65,932

MAXIMUS, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,565 $ 349,245 Short-term investments — 20,264 Accounts receivable — billed and billable, net 476,690 357,613 Accounts receivable — unbilled 123,884 31,536 Income taxes receivable 20,805 5,979 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62,481 43,995 Total current assets 789,425 808,632 Property and equipment, net 99,589 77,544 Capitalized software, net 32,369 22,429 Goodwill 584,469 399,882 Intangible assets, net 179,250 88,035 Deferred contract costs, net 18,921 14,380 Deferred compensation plan assets 32,908 34,305 Deferred income taxes 186 6,834 Other assets 8,615 9,959 Total assets $ 1,745,732 $ 1,462,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 177,786 $ 114,378 Accrued compensation and benefits 106,789 95,555 Deferred revenue 43,344 51,182 Income taxes payable 13,952 4,438 Long-term debt, current portion 9,658 136 Other liabilities 12,709 11,760 Total current liabilities 364,238 277,449 Deferred revenue, less current portion 32,341 20,394 Deferred income taxes 46,560 26,377 Deferred compensation plan liabilities, less current portion 34,079 33,497 Other liabilities 20,313 17,864 Total liabilities 497,531 375,581 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock 498,433 487,539 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,380) (36,953) Retained earnings 794,739 633,281 Total MAXIMUS shareholders' equity 1,247,792 1,083,867 Noncontrolling interests 409 2,552 Total equity 1,248,201 1,086,419 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,745,732 $ 1,462,000

MAXIMUS, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operations: Net income $ 60,041 $ 45,516 $ 240,495 $ 220,816 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant, equipment and capitalized software 17,816 11,982 52,404 51,884 Amortization of intangible assets 9,028 2,462 33,054 10,308 Deferred income taxes 1,465 (2,153) 12,661 6,721 Stock compensation expense 5,451 4,525 20,774 20,238 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable — billed and billable 47,818 40,822 (60,313) 34,033 Accounts receivable — unbilled (31,354) 4,608 14,818 4,920 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (12,650) (552) (15,583) 4,954 Deferred contract costs 3,472 (402) (4,670) 1,838 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,882) 15,971 47,580 (7,725) Accrued compensation and benefits (6,994) 7,040 2,288 (8,795) Deferred revenue 8,631 (1,311) 16,488 (27,039) Income taxes (7,859) 1,349 (4,720) 7,262 Other assets and liabilities 4,033 (1,399) 1,451 (2,641) Cash flows from operations 93,016 128,458 356,727 316,774 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software costs (27,813) (4,968) (66,846) (26,520) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (14,790) — (436,839) — Acquisition of noncontrolling interests (647) — (647) (157) Maturities/(purchases) of short-term investments — — 19,996 (19,996) Other 73 238 453 1,436 Cash used in investing activities (43,177) (4,730) (483,883) (45,237) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to MAXIMUS shareholders (15,951) (2,891) (63,887) (11,692) Purchases of MAXIMUS common stock (1,378) (4,932) (47,446) (66,919) Tax withholding related to RSU vesting — — (8,915) (8,529) Borrowings under credit facility and other loan agreements 94,616 1,949 414,664 136,632 Repayment of credit facility and other long-term debt (88,545) (1,983) (405,142) (136,769) Other — (545) (133) (4,603) Cash used in financing activities (11,258) (8,402) (110,859) (91,880) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,058) (1,111) (2,052) (2,825) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 37,523 114,215 (240,067) 176,832 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 78,969 242,344 356,559 179,727 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 116,492 $ 356,559 $ 116,492 $ 356,559

MAXIMUS, Inc. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2019 % (1) 2018 % (1) 2019 % (1) 2018 % (1) Revenue: U.S. Health & Human Services $ 300,406 100 % $ 288,944 100 % $ 1,176,488 100 % $ 1,213,911 100 % U.S. Federal Services 312,179 100 % 117,375 100 % 1,111,197 100 % 478,911 100 % Outside the U.S. 142,381 100 % 152,127 100 % 599,130 100 % 699,414 100 % Total $ 754,966 100 % $ 558,446 100 % $ 2,886,815 100 % $ 2,392,236 100 % Gross profit: U.S. Health & Human Services $ 83,154 27.7 % $ 87,382 30.2 % $ 344,109 29.2 % $ 359,624 29.6 % U.S. Federal Services 66,586 21.3 % 33,690 28.7 % 242,070 21.8 % 126,698 26.5 % Outside the U.S. 18,510 13.0 % 17,866 11.7 % 85,005 14.2 % 108,063 15.5 % Total $ 168,250 22.3 % $ 138,938 24.9 % $ 671,184 23.2 % $ 594,385 24.8 % Selling, general and administrative expense: U.S. Health & Human Services $ 29,322 9.8 % $ 35,187 12.2 % $ 123,275 10.5 % $ 140,990 11.6 % U.S. Federal Services 35,496 11.4 % 17,725 15.1 % 126,128 11.4 % 69,312 14.5 % Outside the U.S. 16,353 11.5 % 18,811 12.4 % 68,944 11.5 % 72,095 10.3 % Other 475 NM 1,812 NM 2,676 NM 2,844 NM Total $ 81,646 10.8 % $ 73,535 13.2 % $ 321,023 11.1 % $ 285,241 11.9 % Operating income: U.S. Health & Human Services $ 53,832 17.9 % $ 52,195 18.1 % $ 220,834 18.8 % $ 218,634 18.0 % U.S. Federal Services 31,090 10.0 % 15,965 13.6 % 115,942 10.4 % 57,386 12.0 % Outside the U.S. 2,157 1.5 % (945) (0.6) % 16,061 2.7 % 35,968 5.1 % Amortization of intangible assets (9,028) NM (2,462) NM (33,054) NM (10,308) NM Restructuring costs — NM (1,033) NM — NM (3,353) NM Acquisition-related expenses (2) — NM (947) NM (2,691) NM (947) NM Other (3) (475) NM (865) NM 15 NM (1,897) NM Total $ 77,576 10.3 % $ 61,908 11.1 % $ 317,107 11.0 % $ 295,483 12.4 %

(1) Percentage of respective segment revenue. Percentages considered not meaningful are marked “NM.” (2) Acquisition-related expenses include costs for the acquisition of the citizen engagement centers business. (3) "Other" relates to various expenses which are not directly attributable to our segments, including litigation costs.

MAXIMUS, Inc. FREE CASH FLOW (Non-GAAP measure) (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash provided by operations $ 93,016 $ 128,458 $ 356,727 $ 316,774 Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software costs (27,813) (4,968) (66,846) (26,520) Capital expenditure as a result of the acquisition — — 4,542 — Free cash flow $ 65,203 $ 123,490 $ 294,423 $ 290,254

