NICE Actimize Recognized for the Fifth Consecutive Year in the Chartis 2020 RiskTech100® Rankings for Overall Value and Innovation in Financial Crime

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, and a leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, has been recognized by Chartis Research as a winner for Financial Crime Risk Management (FCRM) in its recently released 2020 RiskTech100® rankings. Specifically, NICE Actimize was named the winner in Financial Crime - Anti-Money Laundering, securing a financial crime honor for the fifth consecutive year. Reflecting overall value delivered to the financial services market, NICE Actimize excelled in both innovation and customer satisfaction.

In addition to the anti-money laundering leadership ranking, NICE Actimize also maintained its position in the “Top Ten” of Chartis’ comprehensive list of top 100 global vendors in risk and compliance technology, achieving its fourth consecutive year in the top ten rankings. Chartis Research, part of Infopro Digital, is a leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology.

The Chartis RiskTech100® ranking assessment criteria comprise six equally-weighted categories: functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence and innovation. This year’s RiskTech 100® rankings also focused on solutions, industry segments and success factors. The RiskTech100® only includes companies that sell their own risk management software products and solutions.

Rob Stubbs, Head of Research, Chartis Research

“As Anti-Money Laundering moves beyond its core compliance areas, solution vendors are having to consider ancillary sectors where it is relatively immature, such as trade finance, gambling and the burgeoning FinTech sector. While these areas offer new opportunities, they also bring their own challenges and impacts for the vendor landscape, in terms of addressing the wide range of firms and requirements they contain. In addition to its technology strengths and the overall value reflected in its total averaged scores, Chartis has noticed that NICE Actimize is addressing these emerging market sectors and more with specifically targeted AML solutions. We congratulate NICE Actimize on this year’s success.”

Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize

"The industry is faced with a paradigm shift as digital and online banking is impacting traditional operating models. Financial services organizations need to automate faster than ever before, provide a ‘frictionless’ customer experience, and scale on-demand. Being in the Cloud is a must to compete today and ultimately achieve customer satisfaction. The market looks to NICE Actimize to help them with this “transformation” and journey. This means growth and new opportunities across the board as we race to stay at the forefront. Thank you to Chartis for honoring our market leadership in financial crime and anti-money laundering capabilities.”

About Chartis

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. The goal of Chartis Research is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

RiskTech Quadrant®, RiskTech100® and FinTech QuadrantTM are registered trademarks of Infopro Digital Services Limited (http://www.chartis-research.com).

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

