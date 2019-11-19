Global DevOps Market Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 06:32 AM EST
The "DevOps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global DevOps market was worth US$ 3.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 10.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 20% during 2019-2024.
Various organizations and industries ranging from shopping to entertainment to banking are shifting toward automated software deployment, which is more accurate, practical and involves low maintenance costs as compared to manual procedures.
Besides this, the emerging trends of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are also providing a positive thrust to the market. AI and ML process vast amounts of information and help perform menial tasks, permitting the IT staff to do more targeted work and allowing them to learn patterns, anticipate problems and suggest solutions.
Further, increasing adoption of agile frameworks and cloud technologies, and digitization of enterprises to automate business processes are some of the other factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, with the rapid penetration of Internet-of-Things (IoT), DevOps has gained popularity due to the co-dependence of the hardware and the embedded software that runs on it.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, CA Technologies, Google, Cisco Systems, Amazon Web Services, Cigniti Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, EMC Corporation, VersionOne, Micro Focus, Puppet, Red Hat, GitLab, Chef Software, Docker Inc., Atlassian, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global DevOps market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global DevOps industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the tools?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global DevOps industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global DevOps industry?
- What is the structure of the global DevOps industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global DevOps industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global DevOps Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
5.5 Market Breakup by Organization Size
5.6 Market Breakup by Tools
5.7 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Solutions
6.2 Services
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
7.1 Public Cloud
7.2 Private Cloud
7.3 Hybrid Cloud
8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Large Enterprises
8.2 Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Small-Sized Enterprises
9 Market Breakup by Tools
9.1 Development Tools
9.2 Testing Tools
9.3 Operation Tools
10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
10.1 Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
10.3 Retail
10.4 Manufacturing
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 Government and Public Sector
10.7 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 IBM
16.3.2 Microsoft
16.3.3 Oracle
16.3.4 CA Technologies
16.3.5 Google
16.3.6 Cisco Systems
16.3.7 Amazon Web Services
16.3.8 Cigniti Technologies
16.3.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
16.3.10 EMC Corporation
16.3.11 VersionOne
16.3.12 Micro Focus
16.3.13 Puppet
16.3.14 Red Hat
16.3.15 GitLab
16.3.16 Chef Software
16.3.17 Docker Inc.
16.3.18 Atlassian
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7h49en
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005525/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT