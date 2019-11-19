|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 08:03 AM EST
Cerebras Systems, a company dedicated to accelerating Artificial Intelligence (AI) compute, today unveiled its CS-1 system, the world’s fastest AI computer. With every component optimized for AI work, the CS-1 delivers more compute performance at less space and less power than any other system. At only 26 inches tall, the CS-1 fits in one-third of a standard data center rack, but replaces clusters of hundreds or thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs) that consume dozens of racks and use hundreds of kilowatts of power.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005046/en/
Cerebras Systems Unveils CS-1, the Industry’s Fastest Artificial Intelligence Computer (Photo: Business Wire)
In August, Cerebras delivered the Wafer Scale Engine (WSE), the only trillion transistor wafer scale processor in existence. The Cerebras WSE is 56.7 times larger and contains 78 times more compute cores than the largest GPU, setting a new bar for AI processors. The CS-1 system design and Cerebras software platform combine to extract every ounce of processing power from the 400,000 compute cores and 18 Gigabytes of high performance on-chip memory on the WSE.
In AI compute, chip size is profoundly important. Big chips process information more quickly, producing answers in less time. However, exceptional processor performance is necessary but not sufficient to guarantee industry leading AI performance. Innovative, high performance processors, like the WSE, must be combined with dedicated hardware systems and extraordinary software to achieve record-breaking performance. For this reason, every aspect of the Cerebras CS-1 system and the Cerebras software platform was designed for accelerated AI compute.
“The CS-1 is the industry’s fastest AI computer, and because it is easy to install, quick to bring up and integrates with existing AI models in TensorFlow and PyTorch, it delivers value the day it is deployed,” said Andrew Feldman, Founder and Chief Executive Office, Cerebras Systems. “Depending on workload, the CS-1 delivers hundreds or thousands of times the performance of legacy alternatives at one-tenth the power draw and one-tenth the space per unit compute.”
Cerebras is the only company to undertake the ambitious task of building a dedicated system from the ground up. By optimizing every aspect of chip design, system design, and software, the CS-1 delivers unprecedented performance. With the CS-1, AI work that today takes months can now be done in minutes, and work that takes weeks now can be completed in seconds. Not only does the CS-1 radically reduce training time, but also it sets a new bar for latency in inference. For deep neural networks, single image classification can be accomplished in microseconds, thousands of times faster than alternative solutions.
Early customer deployments include Argonne National Laboratory where the CS-1 is being used to accelerate neural networks in pathbreaking cancer studies, to better understand the properties of black holes, and to help understand and treat traumatic brain injuries. The sheer performance of the CS-1 makes it an exceptional solution for the largest and most complex problems in AI.
“The CS-1 is a single system that can deliver more performance than the largest clusters, without the overhead of cluster set up and management,” said Kevin Krewell, Principal Analyst, TIRIAS Research. “By delivering so much compute in a single system, the CS-1 not only can shrink training time but also reduces deployment time. In total, the CS-1 could substantially reduce overall time to answer, which is the key metric for AI research productivity.”
About the CS-1
The CS-1 solution is the fastest AI computer system. It is comprised of three major technical innovations: the CS-1 system, the Cerebras software platform and the WSE.
The CS-1 System
Optimized exclusively for accelerating AI work and built from the ground up by Cerebras Systems, the CS-1 is 15 rack units (26 inches) tall and fits in one-third of a standard data center rack. The CS-1 integrates the Cerebras WSE and feeds its massive 400,000 AI optimized compute cores with 1.2 Terabits per second of data. The combination of the massive Input/Output bandwidth – 12 x 100 Gigabit Ethernet lanes – and the 18 Gigabytes of on-chip memory enable the CS-1 to deliver vastly more calculations per unit time than legacy offerings. Since all of the compute and communication remains on-chip, the CS-1 uses less than one-tenth the power and takes one-tenth the space of alternative solutions.
Unlike clusters of GPUs, which can take weeks or months to set up, require extensive modifications to existing models, consume dozens of data center racks and require complicated proprietary InfiniBand to cluster, the CS-1 takes minutes to set up. Users can simply plug in the standards-based 100 Gigabit Ethernet links to a switch and are ready to start training models at record-breaking speed.
Cerebras Software Platform
The CS-1 is easy to deploy and simple to use. Cerebras’s mission is to accelerate not only time-to-train, but also the end-to-end time it takes for researchers to achieve new insights – from model definition to training to debugging to deployment.
The Cerebras software platform is designed for Machine Learning (ML) researchers to leverage CS-1 performance without changing their existing workflows. Users can define their models for the CS-1 using industry-standard ML frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch. A powerful graph compiler automatically converts these models into optimized executables for the CS-1, and a rich set of tools enables intuitive model debugging and profiling.
The Cerebras software platform is comprised of four primary elements:
- Integration with common ML frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch
- Optimized Cerebras Graph Compiler (CGC)
- Flexible library of high-performance kernels and a Kernel API
- Development tools for debug, introspection, and profiling
The Cerebras Graph Compiler
The Cerebras Graph Compiler (CGC) takes as input a user-specified neural network. For maximum workflow familiarity and flexibility, researchers can use both existing ML frameworks and well-structured graph algorithms written in other general-purpose languages, such as C and Python, to program for the CS-1.
CGC begins the translation of a deep learning network into an optimized executable by extracting a static graph representation from the source language and converting it into the Cerebras Linear Algebra Intermediate Representation (CLAIR). As ML frameworks evolve rapidly to keep up with the needs of the field, this consistent input abstraction allows CGC to quickly support new frameworks and features, without changes to the underlying compiler.
Using its knowledge of the unique WSE architecture, CGC then allocates compute and memory resources to each part of the graph and then maps them to the computational array. Finally, a communication path, unique to each network, is configured onto the fabric.
Because of the massive size of the WSE, every layer in the neural network can be placed onto the fabric at once, and run simultaneously in parallel. This approach to whole-model acceleration is unique to the WSE -- no other device has sufficient on-chip memory to hold all layers at once on a single chip, or the enormous high-bandwidth and low-latency communication advantages that are only possible on silicon.
The final result is a CS-1 executable, customized to the unique needs of each neural network, so that all 400,000 compute cores and 18 Gigabytes of on-chip SRAM can be used at maximum utilization towards accelerating the deep learning application.
Development Tools and APIs
CGC’s integrations with popular ML frameworks means that industry-standard tools such as TensorBoard are supported out of the box. In addition, Cerebras provides a fully-featured set of debugging and profiling tools to make deeper introspection and development easy.
For ML practitioners, Cerebras provides a debugging suite that allows visibility into every step of the compilation and training run. This enables visual introspection into details like:
- Validity of the compilation on the fabric
- Latency evaluations across a single kernel versus through the entire program
- Hardware utilization on a per-kernel basis to help identify bottlenecks
For advanced developers interested in deeper flexibility and customization, Cerebras provides a Kernel API and a C/C++ compiler based on LLVM that allows users to program custom kernels for CGC. Combined with extensive hardware documentation, example kernels, and best practices for kernel development, Cerebras provides users with the tools they need to create new kernels for unique research needs.
The WSE
The Cerebras WSE is the largest chip ever made and the industry’s only trillion transistor processor. It contains more cores, with more local memory, and more fabric bandwidth, than any chip in history. This enables fast, flexible computation at lower latency and with less energy. The WSE is 46,255 millimeters square, which is 56 times larger than the largest GPU. In addition, with 400,000 cores, 18 Gigabytes of on-chip SRAM, 9.6 Petabytes/sec of memory bandwidth, and 100 Petabits/sec of interconnect bandwidth, the WSE contains 78 times more compute cores, 3,000 times more high speed, on-chip memory, 10,000 times more memory bandwidth and 33,000 times more fabric bandwidth than its GPU competitors.
For more information on Cerebras Systems and the Cerebras CS-1, please visit www.cerebras.net. Imagery and digital photography for the Cerebras CS-1 can be found linked here.
About Cerebras Systems
Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to build a new class of computer to accelerate artificial intelligence work by three orders of magnitude beyond the current state of the art. The CS-1 is the fastest AI computer in existence. It contains a collection of industry firsts, including the Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine (WSE). The WSE is the largest chip ever built. It contains 1.2 trillion transistors and covers more than 46,225 square millimeters of silicon. The largest graphics processor on the market has 21.1 billion transistors and covers 815 square millimeters. In artificial intelligence work, large chips process information more quickly producing answers in less time. As a result, neural networks that in the past took months to train, can now train in minutes on the Cerebras WSE.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005046/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT