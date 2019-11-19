Dr. Kami Hoss of The Super Dentists Launches Golden Sticker Contest with World’s First Singing, Augmented Reality Toothbrush Collector’s Edition

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 08:06 AM EST
Dr. Kami Hoss announces The Super Toothbrush Golden Sticker Giveaway. The contest celebrates the launch of The Super Toothbrush Collector’s Edition, a 4-pack of toothbrushes, targeted for kids ages 4 to 7, that features some of The Super Dentists’ most popular characters, augmented reality, a two-minute toothbrushing song and a year’s worth* of toothbrushes all in one convenient package!
The Super Toothbrush Collector’s Edition (Photo: Business Wire)
Five Golden ToothKeri Stickers have been randomly inserted behind one of the toothbrushes in five of the Collector’s Edition boxes. Once discovered, the five winners will each receive four premium annual passes to one of five of the most popular Southern California theme parks, a lifetime supply of The Super Toothbrush and a VIP tour of The Super Dentists’ Operations. The Collector’s Edition is available at all five The Super Dentists offices in San Diego, CA. The contest runs through December 31, 2019 and the winners will receive their prizes in early 2020. Visit TheSuperDentists.com for official rules.
The Super Toothbrush Collector’s Edition features The Super Dentists’ superhero and villain characters that kids know and trust, including Dr.HaveOneSuperSmile, The Tooth Keri, Cavitar and Molar. The Super Toothbrush Collector’s Edition is available in all five The Super Dentists offices for $19.99, a special price, just for patients. It will also be available on Amazon.
“We’ve sold thousands of The Super Toothbrush since launching it in July. The response from our patients has been overwhelmingly positive. Patients send me videos of kids dancing along to our song and even sleeping with our toothbrushes,” said Dr. Kami Hoss, co-founder of The Super Dentists. “With this contest, you’re not only getting a year’s worth of toothbrushes at a great price, but a chance to win amazing prizes.”
The singing toothbrush features an Augmented Reality (AR) component to make tooth brushing interactive for kids. Research shows that kids brush their teeth 73% longer when brushing to music. They also only brush for half of the recommended amount of time without music. The Super Toothbrush plays a two-minute tooth brushing song, so kids are both entertained and know exactly how long they should brush.
The Super Toothbrush features include:
- Integrated Augmented Reality – The Super Toothbrush includes a magic sticker for the bathroom mirror. When paired with the VIVARRA Dental App, The Tooth Keri pops out of the sticker and comes to life to teach (or remind) kids how to brush and floss their teeth.
- Two-minute tooth-brushing song – studies show that children brush their teeth 73% longer while listening to music. One of the biggest problems with kids’ dental care is they don’t spend enough time brushing. The two-minute The Super Dentists sing-along song is the perfect background music so kids know how long they should be brushing.
- Premium Tynex DuPont bristles – soft for comfort, yet durable and long-lasting.
- Long battery life – The battery, which is included, lasts three months; the recommended duration the American Dental Association suggests for replacing toothbrushes.
*The American Dental Association recommends changing your toothbrush every three months.
AR is an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that reside in the real-world are “augmented” by computer-generated images, sometimes across multiple senses, including sight, sound and touch. To engage with The Super Dentists’ App, a patient (child or parent) downloads from the App Store or Google Play, and then scans large colorful floor targets in The Super Dentists offices, or the magic sticker at home.
Because oral care is a critical part of essential whole-person healthcare, The Super Toothbrush is The Super Dentists’ new product in its expanding commitment to deliver an integrated dental and whole healthcare experience for kids and families. Other healthcare products, like toothpaste and mouthwash, will follow.
Dr. Kami Hoss, DDS, MS is a renowned author, consultant, inventor, speaker, and philanthropist in the fields of dentistry, healthcare, and education. Twenty-three years ago, he co-founded The Super Dentists with his business partner and wife, Dr. Nazli Keri. Their business has become one of the most trusted, top-awarded and leading pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and parent dentistry practices in Southern California. He is also passionate about educating parents about dental care, oral health and whole-person healthcare, and integrated dental and medical care. Through community programs, events, seminars and speaking engagements, Dr. Hoss and The Super Dentists team tackle topics like oral health and its impact on pregnancy, airway & sleep, psychological health and physical health.
In all his pursuits, Dr. Kami Hoss aspires to give back by being of service to the people in his community by creating opportunities for others to receive high-quality care and education. He has decades of experience working in the dental space and has treated more than 10,000 patients. He has served on faculty at Howard Healthcare Academy and University of Southern California’s postgraduate orthodontic program. He is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and San Diego Dental Society. With this extensive background, he has developed a reputation for innovation and making oral health care accessible, welcoming, educational and entertaining for families.
For more information, visit https://www.TheSuperDentists.com/TheSuperToothbrush, or call (855) GO-SUPER (855-467-8737).
The Super Dentists is San Diego’s largest, most trusted and top awarded Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics and Parent Dentistry practice – one in every five kids in San Diego is a Super Kid! They create the most unique and out-of-this-world dental experience for children and their parents. They’re the only office in the world where kids ask (many times, beg) their parents to take them to the dentist; imagine that! Highly trained and skilled, The Super Dentists take advantage of the latest in preventative and restorative treatments, and are Invisalign and AccelaDent accelerated orthodontics specialists. They accept most insurance, including Medi-Cal, and they offer extended weekday hours, some weekend hours and 24/7 service for emergencies. With locations throughout San Diego (Kearny Mesa, Carmel Valley, Chula Vista, East Lake and Oceanside, with Escondido coming soon), and growing, the practice gives back to its communities whenever possible, including an in-classroom dental education program – currently in 500 schools, reaching more than 30,000 kids – hosting free quarterly events, and providing complimentary dental care to those in need. For an appointment, book online at TheSuperDentists.com, call (760), (858) or (619) DENTIST (336-8478) or text: 1 (844) 765-1234. And for more information, please visit www.TheSuperDentists.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005444/en/
