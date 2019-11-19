The Meet Group Releases “Viewer Levels” on MeetMe and Skout

|By Business Wire
|
|November 19, 2019 08:11 AM EST
The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions, today announced that it has released a new “Viewer Levels” feature for viewers of its popular livestreaming product. Viewer Levels is now available to users of its MeetMe and Skout mobile apps.
With the new product, livestreaming viewers will earn experience points, or XP, by spending time engaging with broadcasters and purchasing virtual gifts for them. On reaching certain XP thresholds, viewers will level-up through the ranks, from Rookie to Legend, while unlocking exclusive gifts like dinosaurs, dancing pineapples, castles, and more.
“After successfully launching a level-based progression system for broadcasters in July, we are now thrilled to offer a similarly gamified program for viewers to motivate them to engage even more,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group. “We believe we can further leverage these level systems to shape user behavior in the future by attaching XP bonuses or minimum level requirements to new features, contests, and promotions.”
Viewer Levels appear publicly on avatars and profiles in Live for viewers who reach Level 20. The company expects to bring the feature to its other apps by the end of the first quarter.
“Today, we are also pleased to announce that NextDate, our first-of-its-kind livestreaming dating game, is now available to all US users of our MeetMe and Skout apps,” continued Cook. “Now everyone can be the star of their very own dating game. We are pleased as well to see early performance in-line with expectations. In fact, just this weekend vDAU surpassed 900,000 for the first time since June. We look forward to growing this number further as NextDate rolls out to users in non-English markets on MeetMe and Skout later this year and to users of our apps Tagged and LOVOO in January.”
About The Meet Group
The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged® and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. The Meet Group is committed to safety. You can find a description of current safety practices here: https://www.themeetgroup.com/safety-practices/. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including whether Levels will motivate users to engage even more, whether we can further leverage these level systems to shape user behavior in the future by attaching XP bonuses or minimum level requirements to new features, contests, and promotions, whether we will bring the feature to our other apps by the end of the first quarter, whether early performance NextDate is indicative of future performance, whether we will grow our VDAU number further as NextDate rolls out to users in non-English markets on MeetMe and Skout, and whether we will roll-our NextDate to users in non-English markets on MeetMe and Skout, as well as our Tagged and LOVOO apps, as expected. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “project,” “outlook,” “is likely,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the risk that our applications will not function easily or otherwise as anticipated, the risk that we will not launch additional features and upgrades as anticipated, the risk that unanticipated events affect the functionality of our applications with popular mobile operating systems, any changes in such operating systems that degrade our mobile applications’ functionality and other unexpected issues which could adversely affect usage on mobile devices. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019 filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019, July 31, 2019, and November 8, 2019, respectively. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
