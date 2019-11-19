The Zigbee Alliance Augments Its Green Power Program – Saving Time, Money & Energy for Smart Home/Building Installations

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 08:11 AM EST
The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced new branding and certification measures centered around its existing Green Power feature, which is based on energy-harvesting technology and part of the flagship Zigbee PRO standard. The new brand treatment – designed to easily identify reliable, cost-saving products utilizing Zigbee technology – denotes IoT devices featuring Green Power to save time, budget, and energy when it comes to wireless lighting for big installations.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005383/en/
The Zigbee Alliance's Green Power gets new branding and certification measures. (Graphic: Business Wire)
New Logo, Updated Certification Process
The new Zigbee Alliance Green Power logo is now a required mark for all Green Power certified devices. The updated certification process provides refined guidelines around the use of the new Green Power logo, and builds on the prestigious family of Zigbee Alliance brands and logo portfolio.
“Green Power is a great feature of the Zigbee standard. This new logo allows our customers to easily identify and purchase Green Power devices for integrating them seamlessly with their Zigbee system,” said Jean-Pierre Desbenoit, Senior IoT Standardization Expert, Schneider Electric and Vice Chairman of the Board for the Zigbee Alliance. “Interoperability is the cornerstone of our smart devices and this new logo reinforces that.”
The new logo will aid end users in both the smart home and commercial realms. Green Power is a battery-less feature for smart networks cast across a variety of facilities (including hotels, factories, retail space, office buildings, etc.). It offers building executives, commercial installers, and integrators a reliable and proven open industry solution based on the Zigbee PRO network specification.
“We utilize Green Power in our switches and sensors to ensure that the products we put on the market are adaptable and long-lasting in smart commercial and residential spaces,” said Bruno Vulcano, R&D Manager, Legrand and Vice Chairman of the Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors. “This new logo will allow our end customers to easily differentiate which products they want to use and continue to allow for widespread interoperability in smart spaces.”
Substantial Human and Natural Resource Savings with Green Power
Green Power enables wireless devices to be powered utilizing energy-harvesting methods with limited or no batteries, thus, saving on maintenance costs by reducing the need to replace batteries across large areas on a regular basis. Additionally, this feature in lighting products allows for continued flexibility and cost savings in commercial spaces by enabling internal space to be altered without the limits of wired solutions. For devices in hard-to-reach places, Green Power eliminates the effort/limitations of swapping out batteries. In addition, the Green Power feature provides dramatic ecological savings by leveraging energy-harvesting to draw on sources such as motion, light, and vibration to operate low-power IoT devices.
“Our Green Power initiative is a collaboration led by Zigbee Alliance members based around the world, and together they’re driving this important feature through the organization, across various product lines, and into massive wireless deployments for the good of the earth and the convenience of those using Zigbee technologies,” said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, Zigbee Alliance. “We’re excited to launch this new Green Power initiative so members can utilize a dedicated logo and more robust certification process to clearly designate and qualify devices that support this differentiating eco-friendly, battery-less feature.”
For information about Zigbee Green Power, smart lighting control, the Alliance, and benefits of being Zigbee Certified, visit www.zigbee.org.
For additional information on the new Green Power logo please review our Trademark and Logo Usage Policy.
About the Zigbee Alliance
The Zigbee Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things. Established in 2002, our wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With our members’ deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions, we are leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Zigbee Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Comcast, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, MMB Networks, NXP Semiconductors, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, Texas Instruments, and Wulian. www.zigbee.org
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005383/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT