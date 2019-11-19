Synacor Strikes More Than 270 New and Expansion Deals In Q3

|By Business Wire
Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC), a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises, today provided additional details regarding its previously announced customer wins and deal expansions for Zimbra, the company’s email and collaboration platform. For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported more than 80 new Zimbra deals and an expansion of 190 existing customer deployments. Zimbra continues to achieve success with a diverse range of businesses and organizations, spanning government, financial services, education and nonprofits. Key growth and migration drivers included security, privacy, data sovereignty, and demand for access to emerging features and capabilities that have become critical in an evolving communications landscape.
During Q3, Synacor added new customers that included the Croatian Government, a telecommunications and electric utility in Central America, and a governmental science organization in Europe. Ukrainian-based food processing company Schedro, LLC, was also one of many new customers migrating to Zimbra, with the company’s Head of IT Infrastructure, Maxim Zabroda, noting, “The Zimbra email platform has proved to be the best solution for a quick and smooth switch to a new email and collaboration platform.”
Indonesia-based financial insurance company, PT Asuransi Asei , which emphasizes its technology-based integrated services, also touted the benefits of Zimbra. “After using Zimbra Collaboration Open Source Edition since 2014, we worked with Zimbra channel partner Jabetto to migrate to Zimbra Network Edition and take advantage of business-ready features with reliable support and low total cost of ownership,” said Nil Kalvin, IT Head at PT Asuransi Asei. “With Zimbra Network Edition, we also gain access to Zimbra Backup and Zimbra Drive, adding a layer of security, privacy and data sovereignty made possible by the ability to host content on our own servers, which is important to us as an insurance company.”
Zimbra 8.8.15 continues to advance with updates and enhancements to Backup, Zimbra Connector for Outlook (ZCO), security and more. Synacor also continues to make strides in enhancing its cloud-based Zimbra X for broader market reach. Development on Zimbra X for Business was completed in Q3 and is beginning to roll out with select partners and an expanded feature set that includes the extensibility needed to create a customized collaboration experience and the ability to accommodate private cloud deployments. Deployments are expected to begin in the first half of 2020 following proof-of-concept work already underway.
Zimbra X for Consumers, which launched in Q1, is sold through service providers that want to deliver a better email and collaboration experience with higher reliability to subscribers. Synacor struck a deal for the service with another large U.S. operator during Q3, marking its third such contract this year.
“Zimbra’s reputation as an increasingly attractive alternative to costly, proprietary email and collaboration solutions is a testament to our laser focus on providing the features and functionality our global customer base needs, making Zimbra the sound decision for commercial or government organizations,” said Marcus Teo, SVP Enterprise Sales and Marketing, Synacor. “We accelerate the digital transformation for customers eager for Zimbra’s public and private cloud-based feature set as well as superior control over their data, where it resides and how it is accessed.”
For more information, please visit Synacor.com.
About Zimbra Email and Collaboration
Zimbra, a Synacor product, is an email and collaboration platform that includes contacts, calendar, tasks, instant messaging, and file sharing, plus add-ons such as videoconferencing, document creation, and file storage. Zimbra powers hundreds of millions of mailboxes in 140+ countries and is offered through more than 500 BSPs and 2000 channel partners. Enterprises, governments, and service providers trust Zimbra.
Zimbra can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises (private cloud), or as a hybrid service. The Zimbra Business Solution Provider Network offers it as a Hosted Service. Synacor operates a turnkey, fully hosted/managed, and monetized solution for Service Providers.
To request an invitation for the Zimbra X Partner Development Program for North America-based Service Providers (SPs), visit https://info.zimbra.com/zimbra-x-beta.
For more information about becoming a Zimbra Channel Partner, visit https://www.zimbra.com/partners/become-partner.
About Synacor
Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com
