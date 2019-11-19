TYAN Showcases HPC, AI and Storage Server Platforms Featuring 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors at SC19

|By Business Wire
|
November 19, 2019
TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, exhibits a broad selection of HPC, AI, storage and cloud server platforms that are optimized for enterprise and data center markets at SC19 through November 21st, Booth # 1601 in Denver’s Colorado Convention Center.
TYAN HPC Server Platforms Boost Performance with 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors for Enterprises and Data Centers (Photo: Business Wire)
“Data is the foundation of the new economy, and how organizations effectively move, store and process will help determine their level of success,” said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. “By leveraging the 2nd gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, TYAN’s leading portfolio of HPC, storage and cloud server platforms enable to help our customers accelerate innovation, drive business value, and bring products and services to market faster.”
TYAN HPC and Storage Server Platforms Boost Performance with 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors
TYAN’s HPC server platforms are built on the 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with the addition of Intel® Deep Learning Boost technology and Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory that enable to deliver higher performance for a range of HPC and AI applications. The new Thunder HX FT83-B7119 features high CPU-to-GPU bandwidth for various parallel workloads. The 4U system supports 10 double-width PCIe x16 slots for GPU deployment, a single-wide x16 networking card, up to 3TB of system RAM, and its front-loading 24 hot-swap, tool-less 3.5” drive bays enable easy access with simple, tool-free installation.
More HPC platforms on display include, Thunder HX FT77D-B7109 in a 4U two-socket design with integrated Intel® Omni-Path100 gigabit networking fabric for massively parallel workloads such as scientific computing and large-scale facial recognition; Thunder HX FT48T-B7105 in a 4U pedestal workstation design delivering maximum I/O to professional power users for 3D rendering and image processing; Thunder HX GA88-B5631 with high density and performance in a 1U single-socket chassis supporting 12 DIMM slots and 5 PCIe x16 slots for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.
Powered by 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, TYAN storage platforms offer a variety of tiered storage implementation scenarios for data centers and enterprises across a range of Thunder SX FA100-B7118, a 4U 100-bay high-capacity cold storage, Thunder SX TN76-B7102, a 2U server storage with 24 DDR4 DIMM slots and twelve 3.5” hot-swap drive bays for data virtualization and in-memory databases, and the Thunder SX GT62H-B7106, a 1U high-performance all-flash storage with 10 U.2 NVMe drive bays for extremely high speed data streaming applications.
The new Thunder SX GT90-B7113 is a 1U dual-socket high-density storage platform supporting twelve 3.5” hot-swap SATA drives (SAS drives are supported by configuration). mounted to a service drawer and four 2.5” hot-swap NVMe U.2 drive bays in a 35” chassis depth. The platform is designed for CSP server-based software-defined storage applications by allowing serviceability and density within the same server.
TYAN also showcases entry server platforms highlighting Intel® Xeon® E-2200 processors to offer professional-grade performance. The Thunder CX GT24E-B5556 is a 1U server optimized for cost-effective cloud gaming applications with support for up to 4 DDR4 DIMM slots, 1 double-width GPU card, and dual 10GBase-T Ethernet ports; the Thunder CX GX38-B5550 is a 1U compact sever with sub-400mm deep chassis and support for two 3.5" internal SATA drive bays for edge computing.
