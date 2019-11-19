Pivot3 Expands Global Partner Program to Boost Partner Success and Profitability

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 09:02 AM EST
Pivot3, a leading provider of intelligent infrastructure solutions, today announced new enhancements to its Global Partner Program designed to maximize partner success and provide predictable profitability while bringing Pivot3 solutions to market. Aimed at deepening the company’s relationships with partners, the program’s enhancements include a defined three-tier system, expanded training options, and greater access to joint marketing funds and qualified leads.
After rolling out key program elements in Q3 2019, Pivot3 saw a 17-percent increase in partner-led deal registrations, supporting a 20-percent increase in total revenue growth from the partner community over the previous quarter.
“Pivot3 is the only HCI provider that can support demanding data-intensive workloads like video surveillance and video analytics. This gives our partners a leading and differentiated solution to sell as IT transitions into a world of video-based computing and is required to support the huge amount of data generated from these workloads,” said Dan Flood, vice president, global sales, Pivot3. “Pivot3 is 100-percent channel driven, and we’re committed to deepening our relationships to help partners thrive and grow as they take advantage of this tremendous and differentiated market opportunity.”
Global Partner Program Enhancements
Pivot3’s Global Partner Program was streamlined to include a more clearly-defined tiering system organized around three levels: Authorized, Select and Premier Partners. Each tier has its own set of revenue and training requirements, with increasing benefits as partners move up the tiers.
Expanded training for both sales and technical resources is available to partners, helping to ensure the partner’s entire organization is equipped with the most relevant Pivot3 technologies and certifications. This expanded training includes online certifications, on-site workshops and deep-dive training for partner professional services resources.
Additionally, the program was streamlined to help partners grow and profit financially in the thriving HCI market, with increased margin, greater eligibility for joint marketing funds, and increased access to leads.
“Pivot3’s technical strength in video surveillance, analytics and VDI has helped us grow and thrive with federal defense agencies,” said Dave Dimlich, president, SD3IT. “We were thrilled to help provide input into the next stage of Pivot3’s Global Partner Program and look forward to utilizing the new resources available to us as a result and continue working hand in hand with Pivot3 to support the evolving needs of the federal market.”
“Pivot3’s expanded Global Partner Program has been crucial to Affinitech’s success by allowing our team to deliver industry-leading security solutions to our customers,” said Todd Brown, president, Affinitech, Inc. “By deepening our relationship with Pivot3, we’re able to more effectively scale our organization with a partner committed to our long-term growth.”
“Milestone customers around the globe rely on Pivot3 every day for the performance and resilience required by enterprise-class video and security initiatives,” said Brad Eck, Alliance Program Owner, Americas, Milestone Systems. “We’ve collaborated in close partnership with Pivot3 throughout the years and look forward to continuing to work together to support mission-critical video surveillance and analytics.”
Expanded Relationships with Top Distributors
A foundational element of Pivot3’s go-to-market strategy is the company’s relationship with key distribution partners. To provide greater choice, flexibility and growth opportunities to resellers and distributors alike, Pivot3 continued to grow its two-tier distribution model in 2019, expanding and deepening relationships with top distributors such as Promark Technologies. Since formalizing its partnership with Pivot3 in 2016, Promark has seen consistent growth, leading to the formation and expansion of a dedicated team supporting Pivot3 solutions. Through its expanded relationship, Promark will continue working closely with Pivot3 to reach key markets, including federal agencies and large enterprise accounts.
“As organizations continue turning to technology to support digital transformation initiatives, high-performance solutions like Pivot3 will play a crucial role in enabling this transformation,” said Jeffrey Brown, president and general manager, Promark Technology. “Through the combined expertise of Pivot3 and Promark, our teams are poised to make an impact in markets around the globe among customers seeking the highest levels of performance, scale, resilience and simplicity.”
Senior Leadership Growth
Pivot3 recently saw new expansion of its global partner program team with the hiring of Nicole Cardenas as channel marketing director. Cardenas joined Pivot3 from Arrow Electronics where she was instrumental in nurturing channel partnerships to drive revenue and new business. Pivot3 also added industry veterans Perry Levine, Ed Jopeck, Marcel Williams, James Rigg and Dave Schatz to the channel team, each bringing deep experience and relationships in the security, surveillance and federal industries.
For more information on Pivot3’s Global Partner Program, please visit pivot3.com/partners.
About Pivot3
Pivot3 is the leading provider of intelligent hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions for video surveillance, video analytics, VDI and mixed workloads. Pivot3’s solutions provide security, resilience and management simplicity at scale for customers’ mission-critical environments. With thousands of customers in 64 countries, and deployments in education, hospitality, transportation, government, defense, healthcare, gaming, financial services and retail, Pivot3 allows IT to manage complexity at scale through intelligence and automation. Visit pivot3.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005150/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT