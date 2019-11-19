Virtana to Showcase AI-Powered Hybrid Infrastructure Management Solutions at Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conferences in London and Las Vegas

|By Business Wire
Virtana, the leader in hybrid infrastructure management for mission-critical workloads, announced today its participation at both the UK edition of Gartner’s IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference, taking place November 25-26, 2019 in London, and the US edition taking place December 9-12, 2019 in Las Vegas. At each event, Virtana will showcase and demo VirtualWisdom, the industry’s most comprehensive hybrid IT infrastructure management and AIOps platform, WorkloadWisdom, the industry’s leading production storage workload modeling and performance validation platform, and Virtana’s newest solution - CloudWisdom - a SaaS-based cloud cost optimization and monitoring platform.
Global enterprises are on a digital transformation journey that requires a transformation of their IT operations. These organizations are evolving their delivery and deployment platforms from primarily on-premises to a hybrid private/public cloud model. They are also striving to progress from a reactive operational model to a proactive and, ultimately, autonomous approach. I&O professionals who attend the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conferences will learn how to accelerate innovation and agility in a hybrid world and enable their organization’s digital future.
Virtana has re-invented hybrid IT infrastructure management around a core understanding of applications and their relationship to the infrastructure. Virtana’s VirtualWisdom, WorkloadWisdom and CloudWisdom platforms form the foundation of next generation hybrid infrastructure management. These platforms enable dramatically accelerated problem resolution; efficient management of capacity and cost; and intelligent automated workload placement. VirtualWisdom, WorkloadWisdom and CloudWisdom will be showcased and available for demo at both events, giving attendees the opportunity to see first-hand how AI-based analytics enable holistic visibility and control across the entire infrastructure – from the data center to the public cloud.
Following are details on Virtana’s presence at both Gartner conferences:
UK Edition
Booth, Demonstration and Speaking Details:
- When: November 25-26, 2019
- What: Live demos, one-on-one meetings with senior technical and product leadership, daily giveaways
-
Where: Virtana’s Booth PL1
Intercontinental London - The 02
Waterview Drive
London, SE10 0TW
-
Speaking Session:
- Date/Time: November 25, 2019 / 2:45 – 3:15 P.M. GMT
- Title: Digital Transformation: Managing Infrastructure Sprawl & the Hybrid Datacenter
- Speakers: David Cumberworth, Managing Director EMEA, Virtana
- Description: As we all look toward digital transformation, this session will focus on the challenges of infrastructure sprawl and how one of the UK’s largest retailers partnered with Virtana to transform their infrastructure, stop production outages and make intelligent decisions about cloud migration.
US Edition
Booth, Demonstration and Speaking Details:
- When: December 9-12, 2019
- What: Live demos, one-on-one meetings with senior technical and product leadership, daily giveaways
-
Where: Virtana’s Booth #558
The Venetian | The Palazzo
3355 Las Vegas Boulevard South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
-
Speaking Session:
- Date/Time: December 11, 2019 / 11:15 – 11:45 A.M. PT
- Title: How Virtana Empowers Peak Performance for the Plex Manufacturing Cloud
- Speakers: John Gentry, CTO, Virtana and Todd Weeks, Global VP of Product Operations, Plex
- Description: Learn how Plex, a leader in SaaS ERP and MES software for a variety of industries, is leveraging integrated solutions from Virtana, Cisco-AppDynamics and Dell-EMC to bring application and infrastructure performance analytics to a new level.
To learn more about Virtana’s hybrid infrastructure management solutions, please visit: https://www.virtana.com/why-virtana.
About Virtana
Virtana is a leader in hybrid infrastructure management for mission-critical workloads, providing comprehensive hybrid IT infrastructure monitoring and real-time, AI-powered analytics for the modern enterprise data center. The company’s solutions give IT operations teams deep workload visibility and actionable insights into their end-to-end systems that support mission-critical applications. Virtana customers include leaders in enterprise IT, cloud service providers and federal agencies, that are leveraging the company’s platforms to maximize the performance, health and utilization of their hybrid IT infrastructure. The privately-held company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, please visit www.virtana.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005325/en/
