UserTesting Study Reveals What 11 World-Class Companies Do to Be Customer Experience Leaders

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 09:08 AM EST
For companies to win in today’s Experience Economy, they must understand what their customers think and how they feel. Customer expectations are heightened, and anything less than an exceptional, positively-charged, and memorable experience is unacceptable. Customers control the market, and with competition abound, looking for an alternative just takes a quick web search. For companies to retain customers and keep them returning as brand loyalists, developing an emotional connection between company and employees, and employees and customers is key.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005392/en/
5 key differentiators that set elite companies apart (Graphic: Business Wire)
Some companies serve as the epitome of customer experience (CX) excellence and in the UserTesting CX leaders study, 5 Key Differentiators That Set Elite Companies Apart, customers of the following leading companies were surveyed to uncover the key differentiators that set them apart and make them customer experience leaders. The study included consumers and loyal customers of Apple, Coca-Cola, Costco, Edward Jones, Google, Lexus, Nike, Starbucks, Target, USAA, and Zappos.
There are studies conducted every year that try to identify CX leaders in a number of different industries. Many of these reports look at how these companies perform against their peers. The UserTesting CX leaders study set out to learn what types of experiences these companies provide, what best-in-class customer experience looks like today and what these CX leaders all have in common.
Feedback was received from 22 participants, with questions about the experience broken down into three categories:
- Mobile website acquisition flow where participants performed a task on a mobile website, and then were asked to share their overall feedback on usability, credibility, loyalty, and appearance.
- Loyal customers’ experiences were valued as they were interviewed via UserTesting Live Conversation where they shared what makes them loyal to the brand, the value they see in the brand, and why they feel the brand is superior to its competitors.
- Brand messaging was used to understand sentiment as customers were asked to use adjectives to describe the brand, then watched the brand’s most-viewed commercial (in the last 12 months) and were given the opportunity to add, change, or remove any words they shared prior to watching the ad.
The study identified five key differentiators that set these companies apart, labeling them as top customer-centric global brands:
-
Stellar Employee Experience
The employee experience is the foundation of building a great company culture. Companies that take the time to make genuine and emotional connections with their employees go hand-in-hand with companies that provide world-class customer experiences. USAA, a financial services company that serves veterans and their families, sends employees to a daylong military-style boot camp. Employees interact with a drill sergeant and put through a variety of drills. The drills have a dual purpose of giving employees a rare look into the lives of the people who are there to help, while cementing powerful connections between colleagues for future support, guidance, and encouragement.
-
Excellent In-Person Experiences
There has been a lot written about the “death of brick and mortar” and the rise of the digital shopping experience. However, recent research has shown that may not be the case. According to research by Google/Ipsos, 60 percent of consumers surveyed stated that they preferred to shop with brands that had physical locations over those with only an online presence. The desire by consumers to have in-person interactions with brands demonstrates the importance of high-quality, in-person customer experiences.
-
Seamless Omnichannel Experience
Today’s consumer connects with a company across multiple channels and includes both online and offline channels. Providing a high-quality omnichannel experience is challenging, but a seamless customer experience across devices from website to in-store can allow a brand to win over the loyalty of a customer while failing to provide that omnichannel experience can result in the loss of a lifelong customer. The companies in this study demonstrate how investing in an omnichannel retail experience can build customer loyalty.
-
Personalized High-Touch Experiences
Inspiring brand loyalty often begins with making customers feel understood and valued. This can be particularly important with higher-end goods and services, where consumer expectations are well above normal. From starting a retirement account to purchasing a new luxury vehicle, intimate and personalized customer experiences can create long-term customer loyalty.
-
Connecting Through Emotional Design
The ability to measure and create metrics around human emotions can be difficult. An emotional response can vary widely from person to person, yet emotional connections and reactions are something that connects everyone. Leading companies, like those in this study, understand the importance and value of an emotional connection influenced by design. According to a recent survey by Deloitte Digital, 60 percent of loyal customers use emotional language to describe their connection to their favorite brands, and 62 percent of consumers felt they had a relationship with their favorite brands.
“Brands can and do set themselves apart by offering best-in-class customer experiences, as exemplified by the companies profiled in this report,” said Janelle Este, Chief Insights Officer at UserTesting. “It is no longer good enough to try to meet your customers’ expectations, you must far exceed them. If you want your customer experience to be a brand differentiator, it must be part of your company’s DNA and long-term vision.”
Study Methodology
To better understand the role emotions play in experiences and identify additional differentiators of elite brands, UserTesting conducted a three-part study of 11 of the world’s top brands. We chose brands that appeared on two or more industry top CX indexes, including the Forrester CX Index and the NPS B2C Leaders report.
About UserTesting
UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer experience powered by human insight. With UserTesting’s on-demand Human Insight Platform, companies across industries make accurate customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands. With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital and customer experience executives, designers and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting has over 1,200 subscription customers, including more than half of the world’s top brands, and has delivered human insights to over 35,000 companies to-date. Backed by Accel and OpenView, UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005392/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT