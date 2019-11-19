Enriched Cohesity Partner Program Empowers Partners to Monetize Opportunities in Rapidly Expanding Data Management Market

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 09:12 AM EST
Cohesity today announced significant advancements in its channel partner program to meet the growing opportunities for partners and customers globally. Cohesity is investing in its partner program so it can keep pace with the rapid market acceptance of Cohesity data management solutions.
Building on last year’s initial program, the enhanced program focuses on simplicity and transparency, with generous bonuses for bringing in new customers, streamlined processes for incentives and market development fund (MDF) management, as well as the ability to clearly differentiate partner capabilities.
“Our enhanced program opens up a world of opportunities for partners, many of which are already benefiting from selling our disruptive data management solutions to customers around the world,” said Bill Lipsin, vice president of global channels, Cohesity. “Last fiscal year, nearly 70 percent of our active channel partners grew their business over 100 percent and many partners grew their business in excess of 200 percent. This enhanced program will continue to provide partners with exciting ways to increase profitability and offer greater value to customers, and it is designed to accelerate and reward partner success.”
Simple Partner Tiers Increase Transparency and Accessibility
The enriched Cohesity partner program is divided into three tiers that provide clear direction to partners on how they can grow their business with Cohesity. The tiered program is also designed to make it easy for Cohesity customers to identify knowledgeable and experienced channel partners that have a proven record of success. The partner tiers are as follows:
- Premier Partner: The top tier “premier partners” have the opportunity to work directly with Cohesity executives on joint business planning and custom growth programs. Premier Partners can provide feedback through several vehicles, including the Partner Advisory Council. To reach the premier partner tier, partners must meet a set of requirements and complete training accreditations.
- Preferred Partner: Channel partners that complete specific trainings are recognized as “preferred partners” with access to Cohesity partner teams, MDFs for marketing and enablement, along with instructor-led training courses and not-for-resale (NFR) software for customer demos and education.
- Associate Partner: The starting “associate partner” tier provides access to the Cohesity Partner Portal where resellers across the globe can obtain pre-built marketing campaign kits, access sales tools, and gain access to web-based sales and enablement training.
Ushering in a Platform for Joint Marketing and Enablement; Offering New Incentives for Partners
Cohesity has launched a new tool to streamline MDF management for partners. The MDF tool, integrated into the Cohesity Partner Portal, provides the following benefits:
- Automating the MDF process: The new tool automates processes so that partners can easily request, manage, and submit claims for driving business growth.
- Providing dedicated support: 24/7 help desk assistance.
Cohesity has introduced new incentives for partners that bring in first-time customers. North America and Asia Pacific partner sales teams in the preferred and premier tiers are eligible for bonuses between $5,000 and $50,000 for every new Cohesity customer they sign. Bonuses are determined by the initial deal size. Follow-on purchases are also eligible for bonuses. Incentives in other regions may be offered on a market-by-market basis.
Partners are finding increased demand for Cohesity’s software-defined data management platform that empowers companies to simplify backup, easily manage data, solve mass data fragmentation, and extract maximum value from data.
What Partners Are Saying
“With the latest evolution of its partner program, Cohesity is facilitating opportunities for its partners to build their expertise in Cohesity’s data management portfolio and empower their customers with solutions for modern, efficient, and agile data centers,” noted Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware Technology. “The enhanced partner program underscores Cohesity’s commitment to the channel to accelerate successful outcomes for their partners in solving critical IT challenges.”
“The new Cohesity partner program validates our success in bringing a uniquely innovative data management platform to customers in EMEA and paves the way for our continued growth,” said Tim Jeans, head of specialist sales at SoftCat. “Cohesity consistently delivers attractive margins for our business while providing enormous value for businesses that want to maximize the value of their data.”
About Cohesity
Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data — backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for dev/test and analytics — sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that makes it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyze. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform, spanning on-premises, cloud, and the edge, and uniquely empowers organizations to run apps on that platform — making it easier than ever to back up and extract insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005269/en/
