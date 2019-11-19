ADVA und PSNC zeigen 1200G Datenkanal auf der SC19

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 09:45 AM EST
ADVA (FWB: ADV) gab heute bekannt, dass auf der Supercomputing’19 (SC19) eine gemeinsame Vorführung mit PSNC stattfindet, die den ersten optischen 1200Gbit/s-Kanal der Branche zeigt. Die Vorführung basiert auf dem ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex™-Terminal und unterstreicht eindrucksvoll, wie durch leistungsstarke, adaptive Übertragungstechnik die Effizienz in unterschiedlichsten Netzszenarien maximiert werden kann. Die sogenannte Fractional-QAM-Funktionalität der ADVA-Lösung steigert die die Nutzung der Glasfaser und bietet maximale Kapazität in den Übertragungskanälen. Die Vorführung zeigt, wie Netzbetreiber kostengünstig und ohne größere Upgrades die Kapazität ihrer Netze signifikant erhöhen können. Auf der SC19 überträgt ADVAs TeraFlex™-Terminal Kanäle mit 1200Gbit/s in einem spektralen Fenster von nur 150GHz und 800Gbit/s in nur 100GHz. Diese spektrale Effizienz von 8bit/s/Hz ist branchenweit führend und setzt neue Maßstäbe für die optische Übertragungstechnik. Das ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex™-Terminal ist kommerziell verfügbar wird bereits an Netzbetreiber ausgeliefert.
Mit dem FSP 3000 TeraFlex™-Terminal können Netzbetreiber ohne größere Upgrades die Kapazität ihrer Netze signifikant erhöhen (Photo: Business Wire)
„Wir nähern uns dem Shannon Limit, und mit unserem kompakten, offenen FSP 3000 TeraFlex™-Terminal öffnen wir neue Wege zur Erweiterung der Netzkapazität. Die Vorführung zeigt, wie Netzbetreiber ab sofort ihre optischen Übertragungskanäle verbessern und die Kosten pro Bit senken können“, sagte Christoph Glingener, CTO von ADVA. „Beim Design neuer Übertragungsterminals zählt in erster Linie die maximale Nutzung der Ressource Glasfaser. Deshalb ist unser FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ das beste Hochgeschwindigkeitsterminal am Markt. Mit der Bereitstellung von 1200Gbit/s-Kanälen, die nur 150GHz Spektrum belegen, sind wir branchenführend in Bezug auf spektrale Effizienz und Kanalkapazität. Verglichen mit dem Versprechen konkurrierender von 800Gbit/s-Lösungen, die noch mehrere Monate auf sich warten lassen, bieten wir heute schon 50% mehr Kapazität und den zusätzlichen Vorteil einer deutlich besseren Reichweite.“
Die auf der SC19 gezeigte Live-Vorführung unterstreicht, wie wichtig die spektrale Effizienz für die Maximierung der Bandbreite in vorhandenen Netzen ist. Sie zeigt, wie Superkanäle in spektralen Schritten von 50GHz ideal sind, um die Flexibilität der Client-seitigen Schnittstellen zu maximieren und die Kompatibilität mit älteren Leitungssystemen sicherzustellen. Mit softwaredefinierter Fractional-QAM-Modulation und adaptiven Baudratenfunktionen unterstützt das FSP 3000 TeraFlex™-Terminal Datenkanäle mit 1200Gbit/s, die drei 400Gbit/s Client-Signale übertragen können beziehungsweise 800Gbit/s Kanäle, die zwei 400Gbit/s Client-Signale übertragen. Die Reichweite und die spektrale Effizienz der kohärenten Dual-Core-Implementierung sind zukünftigen Single-Core-Konzepten auf 800Gbit/s deutlich überlegen, da diese die Flexibilität der Client-seitigen Schnittstellen reduzieren und Teile des verfügbaren Spektrums häufig ungenutzt lassen.
„Terabit-Kanäle werden immer wichtiger. Unser Netz ermöglicht es den Wissenschaftlern in Europa, riesige Datenmengen gemeinsam zu nutzen und auf die fortschrittlichsten Supercomputing-Anwendungen zuzugreifen. Damit unsere Forscher auch weiterhin an vorderster Front der Wissenschaft Erfolge erzielen können benötigen wir ein neues Maß an Reichweite und spektraler Effizienz. Mit dieser Vorführung zeigen wir, wie hochrelevante Weitverkehrsnetze, die – wie unser Netz – nur über eine limitierte Zahl an Glasfasern verfügen, die extremen Aforderungen bezüglich Datenübertragung effizient erfüllen können“, kommentierte Artur Binczewski, Director, Network Division bei PSNC. „Das ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex™-Terminal bietet die Flexibilität und Granularität, die erforderlich sind, um den maximalen Wert aus unserer Glasfaserinfrastruktur herauszuholen. Jetzt können wir zwölf 100Gbit/s- oder drei 400Gbit/s-Signale in einem einzigen Terabit-Kanal übertragen, der nur 150GHz Spektrum belegt. Mit dieser Effizienz holen wir mehr aus unserem DCI-Netz heraus, als wir jemals für möglich gehalten haben.”
Die Vorführung wird auf der Supercomputing 2019 bis Donnerstag, den 21. November, auf dem Stand 1955 zu sehen sein.
Weiterführende Informationen zu dieser Vorführung finden Sie hier: https://adva.li/sc19-slides.
Über ADVA
Innovation und der Ansporn, unsere Kunden erfolgreich zu machen, bilden das Fundament von ADVA. Unsere Technologie liefert die Grundlage für eine digitale Zukunft und macht Kommunikationsnetze auf der ganzen Welt leistungsfähiger. Wir entwickeln fortschrittliche Hardware- und Software-Lösungen, die richtungsweisend für die Branche sind und neue Geschäftsmöglichkeiten schaffen. Unsere offene Übertragungstechnik ermöglicht unseren Kunden, die für die heutige Gesellschaft lebenswichtigen Cloud- und Mobilfunkdienste bereitzustellen und neue, innovative Dienste zu schaffen. Gemeinsam bauen wir eine vernetzte und nachhaltige Zukunft. Weiterführende Informationen über unsere Produkte und unser Team finden Sie unter www.adva.com.
Über PSNC
Das dem Institut für Bioorganische Chemie der Polnischen Akademie der Wissenschaften angeschlossene Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC) ist ein international bekannter Knotenpunkt des Europäischen Forschungsraums auf dem Gebiet der IT-Infrastruktur für Wissenschaft und ein wichtiges Forschungs- und Entwicklungszentrum auf dem Gebiet der Informations- und Kommunikationstechnologie (IKT). Als Entwicklungszentrum für e-Infrastruktur hat PSNC das Metropolitan Network POZMAN, das High Performance Computing Center und das nationale Breitbandnetz PIONIER entworfen und gebaut. PSNC ist auch damit betraut, diese Netze zu warten und weiterzuentwickeln. PSNC ist eine Institution mit hohem Potential. Die vorbildliche Tätigkeit des Centers bei der Akquise und Durchführung von Projekten führte zum Aufbau einer breiten Zusammenarbeit mit internationalen Institutionen. Zu den am PSNC entwickelten Projekten gehört die Zusammenarbeit mit 927 Einheiten aus 59 Ländern. Alle Projekte konzentrieren sich auf IT-Technologie und betreffen zukünftige Netze, Portale, digitale Bibliotheken, IT-Energieeffizienz, Klima, Wetter, Luftqualität, neue Energiequellen, digitale Geisteswissenschaften, personalisierte Medizin, intelligente Landwirtschaft, Industrie 4.0, Astronomie. Bioinformatik, Big Data-Analyse, künstliche Intelligenz, Neue Medien, Bildung, Smart City, Cybersicherheit. Die Liste der Tätigkeitsbereiche, in denen PSNC tätig ist, erweitert sich ständig und ist ein Maß für die Bedeutung des Centers bei der Bewältigung neuer technologischer Herausforderungen. www.man.poznan.pl/online/en
Veröffentlicht von:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, München, Deutschland
www.adva.com
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005671/de/
