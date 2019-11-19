Four Global Experts Join Terramera to Drive Change in How Food is Grown and Reduce Global Synthetic Pesticide Loads in Farming by 80% by 2030

|By Business Wire
Terramera®, the cleantech leader focused on fusing science, nature and artificial intelligence to create revolutionary technologies that transform how we grow food and solve global challenges through tech and farming, today announced that four world-renowned experts have joined the company as advisors. Dr. Markita Landry and Tom Chi have joined Terramera’s Science & Technology Advisory Council while Nancy Roman and Stewart Beck round out its Strategic Advisory Board.
Highly respected in their fields, these global advisors joined to assist Terramera’s commercial efforts to reduce global synthetic pesticide loads by 80% by 2030 while increasing farm productivity by 20%, enough to feed a billion people. They will also help identify new ways in which Terramera’s technologies can address global issues such as food security and climate change. The additions follow Terramera’s recent $45 million funding announcement.
“As we face unprecedented environmental challenges, Terramera is thoughtfully yet aggressively scaling our technology to make a transformational impact,” said Karn Manhas, Terramera Founder and CEO. “Markita, Tom, Nancy and Stewart are true leaders and experts, and their diverse expertise will help inform our growth, technically and strategically, and expand our impact in the world. We are delighted to include them as part of our remarkable team.”
Science & Technology Advisory Council Benefits from Advisors’ Insights on Cell Delivery and Rapid Prototyping
The Science & Technology Advisory Council was created to advise Terramera on the science and technology sector by identifying major issues impacting the sustainable agriculture cleantech sector and determining how Terramera’s technology can address them.
Dr. Markita Landry is Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley and founder of the Landry Lab, a global leader and the preeminent research lab in molecular delivery into plant cells. In this capacity, she will draw on her groundbreaking work and expertise on plant cell delivery to help Terramera drive the use of advanced delivery tools for greater efficiency and sustainability in global farming and food production.
Tom Chi is Chair of Buckminster Fuller Institute and a global leader in climate change technologies. Terramera benefits from his expertise and work as an astrophysical researcher, former-tech company executive, founder of Google X and pioneer of Rapid Prototyping X, a unique approach to rapid prototyping, visioning and leadership that spurs new ideas and helps organizations move at unprecedented speeds. Chi works closely with the Terramera team and has already facilitated his “Prototype Thinking” training course, which now forms part of the employee onboarding process.
The Science & Technology Advisory Council is chaired by Dr. Adrian Percy, the former Global Head of R&D for the Crop Science division of Bayer and current Chief Technology Officer at UPL Ltd.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tom and Markita to the Science & Technology Advisory Council,” said Dr. Percy. “They possess unique skill sets as well as the knowledge, enthusiasm and commitment to help Terramera reach its potential. I look forward to working closely with them and exploiting the interfaces between our diverse backgrounds which will provide entirely new perspectives to the team at Terramera.”
Strategic Advisory Board Gains Wealth of Perspectives to Help Scale Terramera’s Technology Globally
Terramera’s Strategic Advisory Board advises on short and long-term business strategies and issues Terramera identifies as key for growth. Nancy Roman, President and CEO of the Partnership for a Healthier America, will bring an important perspective on the issue of food security. Roman will leverage her leadership at the United Nations World Food Programme and Council on Foreign Relations, as well as her experience as CEO of a regional hunger and nutrition organization, to help Terramera expand the reach of its technology to reduce the synthetic pesticide load in agriculture and increase farm productivity and food nutrition crucial for both planetary and human health.
As President and CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, in addition to 31 years serving as a senior diplomat and trade commissioner in the Canadian Foreign Service, and as an international relations expert, Stewart Beck lends his own unique set of skills to Terramera. His global perspective will be invaluable as Terramera scales to be a world leader in AI-driven cleantech.
“We have the potential to fundamentally change how the world sources food in a manner that’s good for consumers, farmers and the environment,” said Manhas. “With the addition of Nancy and Stewart to our Strategic Advisory Board, we are very well positioned to accomplish our audacious goals.”
To learn more about Terramera’s vision for creating a world that thrives and provides for everyone, please visit terramera.com.
About Terramera®
Terramera is a cleantech leader focused on fusing science, nature and AI to create revolutionary technologies that transform how we grow food and solve global challenges through tech and farming. With its Actigate™ Targeted Performance technology and mission to unlock the intelligence in nature to ensure a world that thrives and provides for everyone, Terramera is committed to reducing global synthetic pesticide loads by 80 percent while increasing global farm productivity by 20 percent by 2030. The privately held company was founded in 2010 and has grown to include a world-class bench of engineers, scientists, advisors and investors. Terramera is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, has integrated operations that include research labs, greenhouse and farm, and has more than 195 patents in its IP portfolio. For more information, please visit terramera.com
