Riverside Insights™ Introduces IowaFlex™ Adaptive Achievement Assessment as a Faster, More Flexible Way to Measure Student Performance

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 10:07 AM EST
Riverside Insights, a leading developer of research-based assessments that provide insights to help elevate potential, today announced the introduction of its IowaFlex™ adaptive achievement assessment. IowaFlex connects the high measurement standards of the Iowa Assessments™ to the flexibility of a custom testing experience tailored to each student’s ability level. As a special offer, a pilot of IowaFlex will be available free of charge to a limited number of schools for grades 3-8 beginning in Spring of 2020. The deadline to apply to participate in the pilot is February 3, 2020.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005709/en/
Riverside Insights’ new IowaFlex™ adaptive achievement assessment delivers flexible measures of reading and math to inform students and educators of progress. (Photo: Business Wire)
Riverside Insights is well established as a provider of evidence-based, psychometrically sound assessment solutions that measure student achievement and growth. IowaFlex was developed by the same team of authors from the University of Iowa, who bring the latest research to bear in the Iowa Assessments, as part of a leading-edge measurement program.
“We’re excited to introduce IowaFlex as a contemporary, adaptive assessment that delivers flexible measures of reading and math achievement. It’s specifically designed to inform classroom instruction and effectively measure student progress toward end-of-year mastery of core content,” said Deval Clearwater, Vice President, Product Management, Marketing and International for Riverside Insights.
Flexible, customized experience for students and teachers
IowaFlex provides a flexible experience for both students and educators. For students, the adaptive format tailors math and reading item selection to each individual’s ability level and creates an unbiased opportunity to demonstrate their understanding of key concepts as they’re being taught throughout the school year.
At the same time, IowaFlex provides teachers with reliable data to develop a targeted instructional plan, measure a student’s progress and test as they teach. For example, educators are able to select specific math domains to assess for each grade based on their school’s pacing guide, and then save what is being taught later in the school year for future assessment. Finally, teachers can schedule and test with minimal classroom disruption. Reading and math tests take about 45 minutes to complete and can be administered one to three times annually based on the needs of a school’s measurement program.
Actionable and accurate analytics
Teachers, administrators and families will also benefit from the highly interactive analytics displays offered by IowaFlex. Each display is tailored to specific educators’ data analysis needs, allowing them to drill down, filter, compare and identify groups for focus.
Educators, for example, can obtain test-level summaries for reading and math to provide group or class average Standard Score and National Percentile Rank (NPR) scores, as well as the percentage of students in low, low average, average, high average and high-performance bands. They can also see domain-level summaries and compare schools, classes or students with test and domain-level scores in a tabular format. Families are able to view colorful graphs that provide easy-to-understand, jargon-free descriptions of the tests and display longitudinal history graphs year over year so that they can monitor progress throughout their child’s academic career.
Participate in the IowaFlex pilot
To sign up for the IowaFlex pilot program and help shape this adaptive offering prior to full 2020 commercial availability, please visit www.iowaflex.com.
About Riverside Insights
Riverside Insights, one of the nation’s leading and most longstanding developers of research-based assessments, is led by a powerful mission: to provide insights that help elevate potential. Through its portfolio of proven and precise assessment solutions, Riverside Insights offers the clarity and perspective needed to unlock individual potential, create opportunities to thrive and enrich the lives of students, clinical patients and employees/companies. For more information, visit www.riversideinsights.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005709/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT