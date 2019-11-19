Poker Meets Super Smash Bros.™ in Next “King of Twitch Poker”™ Qualifier

|By Business Wire
An exhibition match for “King of Twitch Poker” will be hosted by Super Smash Bros. luminaries including Mang0, Slimeirl, Chillindude, Tafokints and Ludwig. Tournament regular Andy Milonakis of MTV and Comedy Central fame; popular Internet personality, Destiny; and Rene Nezhoda from A&E’s “Storage Wars” will also be at the table.
“The response to the King of Twitch Poker series has been awesome,” says Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. “Twitch viewers are showing up en masse to watch some of the biggest names on Twitch battle it out at the card tables. The second event drew double the viewership of the first, and the next events look to keep that trend going with added love from the Smash Bros. community.”
Scheduled November 21, 2019, at 5 p.m. ET, the live-streamed interlude in the “King of Twitch Poker” series will showcase the finer points of Texas hold’em cardplaying and video gamer culture. Players will compete for their takes of a $10,000 prize purse and a chance to participate in the celebrity ranks of the $75,000 “King of Twitch Poker” main event slated for late December. Viewers will gain insights into how to enter and participate in the fan ranks of that same main event, shoulder-to-shoulder with their streaming heroes.
Many King of Twitch Poker personalities will also go on to play in Americas Cardroom’s Venom tournament starting November 27 with a total guaranteed prize pool of $6 million. This includes the likes of Milonakis, Destiny, Mang0, Mitch Jones, Ludwig and others. Experience gained during the King of Twitch Poker series will be invaluable when they clash against thousands of other Venom entrants vying for a share of the event's seven-figure purse.
ABOUT “KING OF TWITCH POKER”:
Billed as the biggest prize purse ever opened to Twitch audiences according to Americas Cardroom, “King of Twitch Poker” started as a way for content creators to play poker with each other and share their common love of the game with their fans.
“King of Twitch Poker” now stands as a series of Texas Hold’em exhibition matches featuring well-known streaming media personalities along with open tournaments for fans who want to play against each other and Twitch celebrities.
Winners of respective celebrity tournaments and open division qualifiers gain entry to a multi-table main event in December that promises a $75,000 prize purse and the title of “King of Twitch Poker.” Thousands of players are expected to play in the open qualifiers. Around 120 finishers, including influencers, are anticipated in the main event. In the end, fame will not matter: Only one person will stand victorious on a level playing field.
Series participation is open to influencer communities at scheduled games on that influencer’s Twitch channel through December. Top finishers in each qualifier will advance to the multi-table “Tournament of Champions” title match where the group of finalists will compete for bragging rights and the lion’s share of a $75,000 prize pool, shoulder-to-shoulder with qualifying influencers.
The first qualifier was hosted on October 2 by Andy Milonakis, best known for his shows on MTV and Comedy Central. The qualifier calendar includes tournaments hosted by MitchJones, GabePeixe, Nicktron and Wesbtw. More notable names are expected to join through year-end. Initial qualifier entry is free of charge. Re-buys are $2. A participant must be an active community member of a hosting Twitch streamer, and an active Americas Cardroom (ACR) account is required to play. Players must use the streamer’s referral code when creating the account for automatic entry into qualifiers. Age restrictions and proof of identity may apply.
ABOUT NOVEMBER’S TALENT AND “KING OF TWITCH POKER” PARTICIPATION:
Mang0
One of the greatest Super Smash Bros. Melee players of all time and an icon in the Fighting Game Community. He was ranked as the best Melee player in the world in 2013 and 2014, No. 3 in 2017 and has won numerous championships including EVO 2013, EVO 2014 and MLG Anaheim 2014. He is included in the community-dubbed “Five Gods of Melee” along with Armada, Hungrybox, PPMD and Mew2King. He is a fan favorite and one of the most popular Melee players of all time. Mang0 currently represents Cloud9 in competition. He hopes to wear a new crown: King of Twitch Poker.
Chillindude
One of the earliest pro competitors in Super Smash Bros. Melee as well as being a tournament organizer and member of one of the earliest gaming crews in Smash. He is well known for playing the character Fox from the StarFox series and is often dubbed the “father” of the Fox playstyle. Along with “Five Gods” member, Hungrybox, Chillindude represents Team Liquid in competition. Chillindude is looking to add a new accolade to his collection: King of Twitch Poker.
Tafokints
Also known as “Tafo,” Tafokints is a well-known commentator, tournament organizer and analyst in the Super Smash Bros. Melee scene as well as a top tier Melee pro player. Tafo is the former coach of Mang0 at Cloud9. He has since joined prominent esports team Counter Logic Gaming as a business developer. Tafo has been a commentator for the world championships at EVO and continues to compete in the professional circuit.
Rene Nezhoda
Rene Nezhoda is famous for his role on A&E’s Storage Wars. When he’s not using his encyclopedic knowledge of second-hand items to run a very successful store called Bargain Hunters, he loves playing poker online.
Andy Milonakis
Fan favorite and returning player, Andy Milonakis, is an actor, writer, rapper, comedian, streamer and an excellent poker player. In 2017, Andy was the fastest growing IRL streamer on twitch and maintains a loyal following.
ABOUT AMERICAS CARDROOM:
Online since 2001, Americas Cardroom has dealt millions of action-packed hands to U.S. players and runs one of the largest selections of tournaments anywhere online. On Americas Cardroom, players are awarded points according to how much rake they produce. Americas Cardroom uses the dealt method to calculate rake, meaning the more you put into the pot the more you pay out. Players can then spend their points on cash bonuses. Games offered on the site include No-Limit Hold'em, Pot-Limit Omaha, Omaha Hi-Lo, Limit Hold'em, Pot-Limit Hold'em, and Hold'em. The platform honors Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin and over 60 different Cryptocurrencies.
