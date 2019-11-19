Experimente el mundo de la seguridad interconectada en el stand de IDEMIA de Milipol Paris (del 19 al 22 de noviembre de 2019)

|By Business Wire
|
|November 19, 2019 12:23 PM EST
En la actualidad, más que nunca antes, las nuevas tecnologías digitales y biométricas representan el futuro de la seguridad pública para ofrecer soluciones de seguridad basadas en identidad fiables y de confianza, y para mantener al mismo tiempo la eficiencia y la comodidad que hace más fácil la vida de los ciudadanos.
En Milipol Paris, IDEMIA presentará sus tecnologías de vanguardia en tres campos para que los asistentes puedan experimentar completamente el futuro de la seguridad.
- Protección de eventos masivos
Gracias a sus 40 años de sólidas relaciones con los principales gobiernos y organismos de seguridad de todo el mundo, IDEMIA ha desarrollado una profunda comprensión de los procesos y los procedimientos necesarios para garantizar la seguridad en eventos masivos. La compañía no solo ofrece las tecnologías biométricas más innovadoras, sino que además garantiza la interoperabilidad de los sistemas para que los eventos transcurran de la manera más fluida y eficiente.
Los sistemas inteligentes e innovadores de IDEMIA utilizan algoritmos de alta precisión integrados en sus herramientas de análisis de vídeo e inteligencia para ayudar a proteger eventos masivos, infraestructuras y edificios críticos, como paseos de compras, hospitales y aeropuertos, El rango de soluciones de IDEMIA ayuda a que los operadores prevengan delitos mediante la identificación de personas u objetos de interés, además de facilitar una rápida investigación luego de que se produce un evento.
- Protección de fronteras
Los viajeros pueden cruzar las fronteras de un país por mar, aire o tierra, y los gobiernos necesitan garantizar la seguridad de cada una de las fronteras. Los organismos gubernamentales se enfrentan a objetivos contradictorios: proteger las fronteras y, al mismo tiempo, facilitar un mayor flujo de viajeros a través de ellas. El paquete de productos y servicios interoperable y completamente escalable de IDEMIA ayuda a que los gobiernos creen la solución de control de fronteras que mejor se adapta a sus necesidades. Gracias a la combinación de información de API/PNR con la información multibiométrica (huella digital, rostro e iris) de un viajero, cruzar una frontera se convierte en un proceso prácticamente infalible. La compañía ha diseñado una solución de evaluación de riesgos y recolección de datos de personas para mejorar el proceso de gestión en la frontera que cumple con las regulaciones y respeta la privacidad.
- Protección de la comunidad
La prevención de delitos es la base última que se necesita para garantizar la seguridad de las ciudades y las personas que habitan en ellas. En tiempos de posible inseguridad, la evaluación del nivel de amenaza de los individuos es crucial para evitar ataques. Los agentes de la ley necesitan herramientas que puedan acelerar el proceso de toma de decisiones para saber si deben actuar o no. Un paso importante para superar este desafío de tiempo y recursos es ofrecer a los servidores públicos herramientas y equipos móviles avanzados que les ayudarán a realizar identificaciones al instante. IDEMIA ha desarrollado una aplicación móvil que usa la cámara de un teléfono móvil para identificar a un sospechoso mediante el emparejamiento automático de sus huellas digitales o rostro con una base de datos central. El agregado de más soluciones biométricas a teléfonos móviles permitirá que las fuerzas policiales ahorren mucho tiempo y esfuerzo.
“Las tecnologías biométricas son un factor clave que contribuye a solucionar los desafíos de seguridad actuales, para que podamos mejorar la forma en que queremos vivir en nuestras ciudades de forma segura. Son la combinación ideal entre la alta precisión que necesitan las autoridades públicas y el nivel de comodidad que buscan los ciudadanos que viven en un mundo digital. A través de estas soluciones altamente seguras y no intrusivas, estamos ayudando a que las autoridades de todo el mundo creen un lugar más seguro donde vivir”, afirmó Philippe BARREAU, vicepresidente ejecutivo de actividades de seguridad pública e identidad de IDEMIA.
Viva nuestra experiencia en el stand #D168, pasillo 5,
para ver de primera mano el futuro de las ciudades seguras con IDEMIA.
¡Nuestros expertos lo están esperando!
Innovaciones en el stand de IDEMIA:
- IDEMIA Traveler Analytics Suite: herramientas de análisis inteligentes para estrategias de gestión de frontera.
- Herramientas de análisis de vídeo e inteligencia: nuestra oferta ayuda a que las fuerzas de seguridad identifiquen y rastreen personas u objetos de interés
- El intuitivo software de comando y control táctico que integra la plataforma de análisis de vídeo permite que los operadores reacciones inmediatamente ante una alerta
- Mobile Biometric Check, para realizar verificaciones biométricas en el campo con un teléfono móvil
- MBIS, el innovador sistema de identificación biométrica automatizado que cumple las necesidades cada vez mayores de identificación en tiempo real de sospechosos y criminales,
- MESTAfusion, para detectar y reprimir diferentes tipos de violaciones de tráfico con el objetivo de mejorar la seguridad y la conducta segura en las carreteras
- MESTAcontrol, la solución de backoffice de sistema de transporte inteligente para recopilar y procesar datos de gestión de tráfico y lograr carreteras más seguras
Acerca de IDEMIA
IDEMIA, líder mundial en Identidad Aumentada, ofrece un entorno seguro para que los ciudadanos y los consumidores puedan realizar sus actividades cotidianas esenciales (como pagar, conectarse y viajar) tanto en el espacio físico como en el digital.
Proteger nuestra identidad se ha convertido en algo vital para desarrollarse en el mundo actual. Al apoyar la Identidad Aumentada, una identidad que protege la privacidad y la confiabilidad, al tiempo que garantiza transacciones seguras, autenticadas y verificables, reinventamos la manera en que pensamos, producimos, usamos y protegemos uno de nuestros mayores recursos, nuestra identidad, tanto para individuos como para objetos, en cualquier momento y lugar en que la seguridad resulte importante. Ofrecemos Identidad Aumentada a clientes internacionales de los sectores financiero, de telecomunicaciones, identidad, seguridad pública e Internet de las cosas (IoT).
Con 13 000 empleados en todo el mundo, IDEMIA presta servicio a clientes en 180 países.
Para obtener más información, visite www.idemia.com / Siga a @IDEMIAGroup en Twitter
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005895/es/
