Intelligent & Driverless Cars, 2019 Report: 5G Use Case - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 01:31 PM EST
The "Intelligent Car - 5G Use Case" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The goal of this report is to:
- Analyze current trends in the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) development
- Address the progress in the ITS standardization
- Analyze technological and marketing ITS specifics
- Address the connected car trend
- Analyze the connected car technologies and marketing specifics; identify major industry players and their portfolios
- Present the current status of the driverless car development
- Analyze marketing and technological driverless car specifics
- Analyze the lidar technologies and market as well as the industry for automotive applications
- Show how communications industry is preparing for the 5G era, emphasizing the role of 5G mobile communications in supporting the driverless car development. The driverless car is one of important 5G use cases
Though never managing to successfully predict what each forthcoming generation of mobile technology should deliver to satisfy future users, the industry has nonetheless reached some consensus on the use cases for 5G communications. Machine to machine communications is one. 5G should enable the IoT, the future where all online-enabled objects will quietly pass on data to each other or to a central computer.
Facilitating the use of mobile networks by connected and autonomous cars, remotely controlled industrial robots, telehealth systems, and smart city infrastructure are also all expected to figure large in 5G thinking. There is a common notion the industry is hoping that 5G will solve problems we don't have today, but those that could hold us back years in the future - and one of the best examples to such a statement is a driverless car.
This particular report addresses the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) progress in reaching its ultimate goal - to make a car intelligent enough to safely drive without a human participation. It also updates the status of a driverless car development in connection with transition to the 5G era: the industry identified driverless cars as most viable form of ITS, dominating the roadways by 2040 and sparking dramatic changes in vehicular travel. The report discusses the specifics of the 5G era as they are seen by the industry at the present time with emphasis on what 5G technologies can bring to the driverless car.
Such a car was considered by many as a scientists' dream only 10-15 years ago; now it is a reality and all predictions are that driverless cars will hit the roads in 6-8 years. Fully developed driverless car needs support of communications systems evolving in the transition to 5G; and these two developments are interrelated - a driverless car becomes a 5G use case.
Report Coverage
The report provides overview of the current status of the driverless car development, pictures the future steps, which the industry is planning, analyzes roadblocks, and emphasizes the importance of standardization - several organizations are working in this direction. The analysis concentrates on technological and marketing aspects of driverless cars and also on the status of the industry.
The survey of driverless cars projects currently underway is conducted; as well as the survey of related patents (2017-2019). Initial marketing statistics are developed.
The detailed analysis of two important parts of a driverless car - lidar (one of the main components of ADAS) and the communications gear - connected car - is performed. The survey of recent auto lidar patents is also performed.
A driverless car, for simplicity, may be described as a combination of a connected car and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems); and other parts. The ADAS important part is driverless car eyes - an instrument that can see surroundings and provide the information to the car for the analysis and taking relevant actions. One of most promising technologies that make cars to see is lidar, which is composed of laser and other parts. The report provides the detailed analysis of lidar technical and marketing characteristics and the survey of the industry.
The detailed analysis of connected cars specifics, standardization, technical characteristics and economics are presented in this report. The companies - contributors to the connected car market development - are identified and their portfolios are analyzed.
The report also emphasizes the importance of 5G mobile networking as a basis for the driverless car ITS revolution. With ultimate ITS, it is expected that safety on the roads will be drastically improved and the society will be free from massive amount of injuries and deaths on the roads as well as from damages to the economy due to accidents and traffic jams.
The report is intended to technical and managerial staff involved in the advanced ITS development; and for specialists in communications technologies who support such a development.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Overview
1.2 Report Goal
1.3 Report Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
1.5 Target Audience
2. ITS: Roads to Perfection
2.1 Response
2.2 Structure
2.3 ITS Key Technologies
2.4 ITS Main Subsystems - Driverless Car Basis
2.5 ITS Standardization: In Progress
2.5.1 Overview
2.5.2 ETSI - Europe
2.5.3 U.S.
2.5.3.1 General
2.5.3.2 National Transportation Communications for ITS Protocol (NTCIP)
2.5.4 International
2.5.4.1 General
2.5.4.2 ITU
2.5.5 Summary
2.6 ITS Applications
2.6.1 V2V and V2I
2.6.2 Intelligent Vehicles
2.7 ITS Market Statistics
2.7.1 General
2.7.2 Estimate
3. Connected Car
3.1 General - Definition
3.1.1 Driving Forces
3.2 Alternatives: Technologies
3.2.1 Connected Car - 5.9 GHz DSRC
3.2.1.1 Background
3.2.1.1.1 Recent Developments
3.2.1.2 Efforts
3.2.1.3 Place
3.2.1.4 Structure and Protocols
3.2.1.5 Requirements
3.2.1.6 Milestones
3.2.1.7 IEEE 802.11p
3.2.1.7.1 General
3.2.1.7.2 Objectives and Status
3.2.1.7.3 ASTM Contributions
3.2.1.7.4 Characteristics
3.2.1.8 IEEE 1609
3.2.1.8.1 General
3.2.1.8.2 Overview
3.2.1.8.3 IEEE 1609 in Use
3.2.1.9 ETSI ITS-G5 - Major Features
3.2.1.10 ISO and DSRC
3.2.1.11 5.9 GHz DSRC Components and Procedures
3.2.1.11.1 Components
3.2.1.11.2 Procedures
3.2.1.12 Major Applications
3.2.1.12.1 EPS
3.2.1.13 Spectrum - DSRC
3.2.1.13.1 Channels Designation
3.2.1.14 Services
3.2.1.14.1 Major Services
3.2.1.14.2 Service Categories/QoS
3.2.1.14.3 Service Requirements
3.2.1.15 Summary: 5.9 GHz DSRC Characteristics
3.2.1.16 Market Segment and Industry
3.2.1.16.1 Market Drivers
3.2.1.16.2 Market Requirements
3.2.1.16.3 Market Estimate - 5.9 GHz DSRC
3.2.1.17 Industry
3.2.1.17.1 Industry Coalition
3.2.1.17.2 Recent Progress
3.2.1.17.3 Vendors
- Arinc (Rockwell Collins)
- AutoTalks
- Cohda Wireless
- Delphi
- Kapsch
- NXP
- Redpine Signals
- Savari
- Unex
3.2.1.18 Enhancing 802.11p - 802.11bd
3.2.2 Connected Car - Cellular Technologies
3.2.2.1 General
3.2.2.2 3GPP Activities
3.2.2.2.1 D2D Communications
3.2.2.2.2 C-V2X Broadcast
3.2.2.2.3 Performance Comparison
3.3 Connected Car - Features
3.3.3 Two Technologies - Two Opinions
3.3.3.1 Governments
3.3.3.2 Comparison
3.3.4 Functional Technologies
3.3.4.1 Over the Air Updates
3.3.5 Major Applications
3.3.6 Policies
3.3.7 Choices
3.3.8 Network Requirements
3.3.9 Market: Connected Car
3.3.10 Industry
- AT&T
- Airbiquity Inc.
- Apple
- Broadcom
- Ericsson
- Ficosa
- GM
- MobilEye (Intel Company)
- Nokia
- Qualcomm
- Sierra Wireless
- Streetline
- Verizon
- Visteon
- Wind River
- Zubie
3.3.11 NR V2X - Evolution of C-V2X
4. Connected Car - Industry Groups and Standardization
4.1 Industry Groups
4.1.1 Open Automotive Alliance
4.1.2 4G Venture Forum for Connected Cars
4.1.3 Apple - iOS in the Car
4.1.4 GSMA Connected Car Forum
4.1.5 Car Connectivity Consortium
4.2 Standards and Regulations
4.2.1 Joint Efforts
4.2.2 EU
4.2.3 U.S.
4.2.4 WWW Consortium
4.2.5 SAE
5. 5G Era
5.1 5G Timetable (3GPP-ITU)
5.2 Contributors
5.3 5G Activity Survey
5.3.1 NGMN Ltd - Supporter of C-V2X
5.3.1.1 5G White Papers
5.3.2 5G-PPP (5G Public Private Partnership)
5.3.3 5G Americas
5.3.4 GSMA
5.3.4.1 GSMA Report on 5G
5.3.4.1.1 Vision
5.3.4.1.2 The Evolution: From 4G to 5G
5.3.4.1.3 5G Use Cases
5.3.5 Verizon 5G Technology Forum (TF)
5.3.6 3GPP - New Radio (NR)
6. 5G Technologies - Main Features
6.1 Look into Future
6.2 Promising Directions
6.2.1 Requirements
6.2.2 Common Views
6.2.2.1 5G Spectrum
6.2.3 Future - Starts Today
6.3 Issues
6.4 Use Cases
6.4.1 General -Characteristics
6.4.2 Mobile Broadband
6.4.3 Automotive
6.4.4 Smart Society
7. Evolving of Driverless Car
7.1 Growing Together
7.2 Directions and Issues
7.3 ADAS
7.4 Current Status - Legislation and Insurance
7.4.1 The U.S.
7.4.2 The GB
7.5 Major Benefits
7.6 Solutions
7.7 Market Projections and Price
7.8 Phases
7.8.1 Required Characteristics
7.9 Industry and R&D
7.9.1 Automakers
7.9.1.1 Audi
7.9.1.1.1 First Level 3 Car
7.9.1.2 Ford
7.9.1.3 GM
7.9.1.4 Nissan
7.9.1.5 Daimler/Mercedes
7.9.1.6 VW and AdaptIVe Consortium
7.9.1.7 Volvo Cars
7.9.1.8 Tesla Motors
7.9.1.9 SAIC
7.9.1.10 Other
7.9.2 R&D and Competitors
7.9.2.1 Alphabet/Google - ProjectX -Waymo
7.9.2.2 Baidu
7.9.2.3 DOTs
7.9.2.4 Telecom Readiness: Driverless Car - 5G Communications
7.9.2.4.1 Huawei
7.9.2.4.2 Swisscom
7.9.2.5 QNX
7.9.2.6 Continental Automotive
7.9.2.7 Nvidia
7.9.3 Start-ups
7.9.3.1 Uber
7.9.3.2 Lyft
7.10 Standardization
7.10.1 NHTSA
7.10.1.1 Levels
7.10.2 SAE International
7.10.2.1 USA Preparedness
7.10.3 IEEE
7.10.4 AECC
7.10.5 Summary
8. Lidar
8.1 General
8.1.1 Typical Characteristics
8.2 Structure and Functionalities
8.2.1 Comparison with other Sensors
8.3 Sensors and Bad Weather
8.4 Industry
- AEye
- Analog Devices
- ASC
- Ibeo (subsidiary of SICK AG)
- Innoviz
- Lasertel
- Luminar
- LeddarTech
- Oryx Vision
- Osram/Phantom Intelligence
- Quanergy
- TetraVue
- TriLumina
- Velodyne
- Waymo (Alphabet)
8.5 Lidars Benefits and Limitations
8.6 Market
9. Conclusions
Attachments
Attachment I: Driverless/Connected Car-related Patents Survey (2017-2019)
Attachment II: Automotive Lidar-related Patents Survey (2017-2019)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qoxcb
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005948/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT