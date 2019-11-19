Analysis on Slovakia's Telecoms, Mobile & Broadband Markets, 2019 - Slovakia to Auction 700MHz Spectrum for 5G by Mid-2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 01:51 PM EST
The "Slovakia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report outlines Slovakia's fixed-line telecom market, providing an overview of the regulatory environment, profiles of the major operators, and a range of operational and financial statistics.
The report also provides insights into the mobile voice and data sectors, including market statistics as well as profiles of the mobile network operators, and covering regulatory issues as well as developments in LTE, 5G and mobile data services.
In addition, the report addresses Slovakia's fixed-line and wireless broadband markets, providing an overview of major players, as well as statistics, market analyses and subscriber forecasts.
Subjects Include
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments
- Facts, figures and statistics
- Industry and regulatory issues
- Infrastructure developments
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless)
- Mobile subscribers and ARPU
- Broadband market forecasts
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry
- Market liberalisation and industry issues
- Telecoms operators - privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G)
Despite market liberalisation, Slovakia's incumbent telco Slovak Telekom maintains a near-monopoly of the fixed-line market and also dominates the DSL broadband sector. However, there is effective competition in the broadband and mobile markets, where most investment is being channelled. The main operators including O2 Slovakia and Orange Slovakia have expanded into offering bundled fixed and mobile services.
The broadband market has shown steady growth in recent years. DSL remains the principal technology though by early 2020 it is expected to be eclipsed by the fast-developing fibre sector, which has been supported by sympathetic regulatory measures and considerable investment among operators. The cable sector is a distant third in terms of subscribers, though cable is particularly strong in urban areas. The main telco UPC Slovakia has gained customers steadily in recent years on the back of its widely available 500Mb/s service offering. In mid-2019 the company launched a 1Gb/s service in three cities, initially available to some 200,000 premises.
Slovakia's mobile market is served by four mobile network operators. Two of these are the local units of operators with a pan-European reach (Deutsche Telekom and Orange Group) while O2 Slovakia was once the local unit of Telefnica Group before being sold to an investment group. Mobile penetration is relatively high, at about 142% by late 2019. The introduction of mobile number portability in 2006 intensified competition between players. However, the MVNO sector remains underdeveloped, with the few operators in place having failed to gain traction and thus holding only a marginal share of the overall market.
Mobile broadband access and content services are developing rapidly in line with operators having upgraded their networks. The regulator has prepared the groundwork for 5G services, with concessions in the 3.5GHz range allowing for the launch of 5G services. Operators are keen to secure spectrum in the 700MHz band which the regulator aims to auction before June 2020.
Key Developments
- Slovanet secures spectrum in the 10GHz band for wireless broadband, aims to sell 3.5GHz concessions to Orange Slovakia
- Orange Slovakia increases FttP footprint to over one million premises
- UPC Slovakia launches 1Gb/s cable broadband service based on DOCSIS3.1
- Municipal FttP developments showing further growth
- SWAN Mobile makes Slovakia's first 5G mobile call
- Regulator and telcos reach an agreement to extend broadband nationally by 2020
- Orange Slovakia and Slovak Telekom offering LTE service as a substitute for fixed-line broadband
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, telcos' operating data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments
Companies Mentioned
- BENESTRA (GTS Nextra)
- O2 Slovakia
- Orange Slovakia
- Slovak Telekom
- Slovanet
- UPC Slovakia
Topics Covered
1 Key statistics
2 Telecommunications market
2.1 Market analysis
2.2 Regional European Market Comparison
2.3 Country overview
3 Regulatory environment
3.1 Historical overview
3.2 Electronic Communications Act 2003
3.3 Electronic Communications Act 2011
3.4 Regulatory authority
3.5 Telecom sector liberalisation
3.6 Privatisation
3.7 Interconnection
3.8 Access
3.9 Number Portability (NP)
3.10 Carrier selection and Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
4 Fixed network operators
4.1 Slovak Telecom
4.2 BENESTRA
4.3 Slovak Wireless Access Network (SWAN)
5 Telecommunications infrastructure
5.1 Overview of the national telecom network
5.2 International infrastructure
5.3 Cloud services
6 Broadband market
6.1 Introduction and statistical overview
6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
6.5 Other fixed broadband services
7 Digital economy
7.1 E-government
7.2 E-health
7.3 E-education
8 Mobile communications
8.1 Market analysis
8.2 Mobile statistics
8.3 Regulatory issues
8.4 Mobile infrastructure
8.5 Major mobile operators
8.6 Mobile content and applications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xht20
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005969/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT