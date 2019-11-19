Germany 2019: Telecoms, Mobile & Broadband Markets, Forecast to 2022 - Germany Begins to Distribute 5G Spectrum to Licensees - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Germany - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report introduces the key aspects of the German telecom market, providing data on the country's fixed network infrastructure as well as key regulatory developments including the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, and carrier preselection.
The report also covers the mobile voice and data sectors, including an overview of the main operators and their strategies for dealing with competition and emerging technologies, as also an assessment of recent regulatory developments and spectrum auctions.
In addition, the report analyses the fixed and wireless broadband markets, together with subscriber forecasts and an assessment of developments with related technologies such as FttP, DOCSIS3.1 and powerline broadband.
Subjects Included
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments
- Facts, figures and statistics
- Industry and regulatory issues
- Infrastructure developments
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless)
- Mobile subscribers and ARPU
- Broadband market forecasts
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry
- Market liberalisation and industry issues
- Telecoms operators - privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G)
Germany has one of Europe's largest telecom markets, as befits a country with a population approaching 83 million. Both the fixed network and broadband markets are dominated by Telekom Deutschland, though other notable players include freenet, Vodafone Germany and Telefnica Germany. These altnets have gained market share as the incumbent continues to struggle against regulated network access conditions and market competition, both of which have led to declining revenue during the last few years though revenue growth was evident in 2019.
The German mobile market is being driven by mobile data, with the number of mobile broadband subscribers having increased rapidly in recent years on the back of the near-universally available LTE infrastructure. Looking forward, considerable progress is expected in the reach and availability of services based on 5G. The regulator concluded a multi-spectrum auction in mid-2019 and although licensees have complained that the cost of their licenses could retard network build in coming years, the first commercial services have been launched.
Germany also has one of the largest broadband markets in Europe, supported by a progressive pursuit of DOCSIS3.1 and G.fast technologies. The dominant DSL platform is led by Telekom Deutschland, which continues to invest in network upgrades with a focus on a hybrid fibre and vectoring VDSL solution. This strategy is aimed at competing with competitors including Vodafone Germany which has a wide DSL and cable footprint following its recent acquisition of Unitymedia. Network upgrades, in conjunction with 5G deployments, are required to reach the government's target of providing a gigabit service nationally by 2025.
Key Developments
- Regulator approves four-year termination rates to 2023, sets reduced MTRs through to 2022
- Telekom Deutschland launches 5G in five cities
- Additional security measures applied to 5G network components
- Telefonica Germany expands mobile banking service
- Telefonica Germany reports 98% LTE coverage
- Vodafone Germany to extend its 1Gb/s service to 25 million premises by 2022
- NetCologne rolls out 1Gb/s service in Cologne
- EWE to invest more than 1 billion in fibre-based infrastructure to 2026
- Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2018, VATM market data updates for 2019, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments
Key Topics Covered
1 Key statistics
2 Telecommunications market
2.1 Recent developments
2.2 Historical overview
2.3 Regional European Market Comparison
3 Regulatory environment
3.1 Historical overview
3.2 Regulatory authority
3.3 Telecom sector liberalisation
3.4 Interconnect
3.5 Access
3.6 Number Portability (NP)
3.7 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
4 Fixed network operators
4.1 Market overview
4.2 Telekom Deutschland (Telekom)
4.3 Vodafone Germany
4.4 Freenet
4.5 Tele2
4.6 Telefnica Germany
5 Telecommunications infrastructure
5.1 National telecom network
5.2 International infrastructure
5.3 Smart infrastructure
6 Broadband market
6.1 Introduction and statistical overview
6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
6.5 Other fixed broadband services
7 Mobile communications
7.1 Market analysis
7.2 Mobile statistics
7.3 Mobile infrastructure
7.4 Regulatory issues
7.5 Major mobile operators
7.6 Mobile content and applications
Companies Mentioned
- BT Global Services
- CallMobile
- Energie Baden-Wurttemberg
- E-Plus
- Freenet
- Kabel BW
- Kabel Deutschland
- PrimaCom
- QSC
- Tele2 Germany
- Telefonica Germany
- Telekom Deutschland
- The Cloud
- UnityMedia
- Vodafone Germany
