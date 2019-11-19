Visiting Nurse Service of New York Selects Netsmart CareManager to Support Its Population Health Management Activities

Healthcare IT partner Netsmart has announced its partnership with the Population Health division of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY). The New York-based healthcare organization will utilize Netsmart CareManager™ to provide care coordination, data reporting and analytics support for its full range of population health management programs.

Included in these initiatives is VNSNY’s newly-launched care management organization, VNSNY Care360˚Solutions, which provides health insurance companies and other payers with enhanced longitudinal healthcare support for high-risk members, its case rate contracts with private insurers and other supportive programs for individuals with chronic and post-acute healthcare needs.

“All of our population health activities take place within a value-based care framework, which requires a combination of effectiveness and efficiency,” said Rose Madden-Baer, VNSNY senior vice president for Population Health and Clinical Support Services. “We recognized that we needed to enhance our care management system and related applications to support our current and future value-based partnerships. Our analysis concluded that CareManager from Netsmart was the best platform for this purpose.”

Designed specifically for managing population health, CareManager allows clinicians to provide care from a person-centered perspective. The electronic health record-agnostic solution supports interoperability and health data exchange for enhanced care coordination between providers. Actionable analytics and risk stratification assist in identifying gaps in care and Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), helping clinicians better understand their population and support proactive care delivery leading to improved outcomes and reduced costs.

According to Madden-Baer, some of the key features that drove VNSNY to choose CareManager include the platform’s support of person-centered care, the ability to configure the applications to support the use of VNSNY’s evidence-based tools and assessments, its rigorous measurement and metric reporting, and positive and efficient user experience.

“We needed a system that would allow real-time data sharing and communication across our various care models and insurance products that would also support the interoperability of our existing clinical support and risk-assessment technologies,” Madden-Baer notes. “Robust reporting, analytics and dashboards in CareManager allow us to carefully monitor the implementation and efficacy of our evidence-based care models so we can make real-time course corrections as needed. In addition, CareManager provides automated case and task assignment according to various risk models, which are essential as we work to balance effectiveness, quality and efficiency.”

VNSNY plans to share and exchange data with other healthcare providers across the broader healthcare ecosystem through robust networks including the Carequality interoperability framework, of which Netsmart is a founding member. Netsmart is also actively sharing and exchanging health data with all New York Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIOs), supporting enhanced care coordination across the entire state.

“Connecting to Carequality will improve our data sharing, leading to better quality outcomes for the populations we manage,” adds Robert Orlando, vice president, Applications and Integration Services for VNSNY's IT Finance and Business Operations. “In addition, we can leverage the system’s dashboards to closely track the operational and financial key performance indicators that are embedded in the platform.”

“Netsmart is thrilled to work with VNSNY as they continue their efforts to enhance how care is delivered to the residents of New York,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “VNSNY is the country’s largest not-for-profit provider of care in the home. They serve an incredibly diverse population with their breadth of clinical service lines. For VNSNY, the term ‘population health’ means something much deeper than how most community-based providers view the topic. Their tactical and technical approach to obtaining a big-picture view of the population they serve positions them to be a leading example of what it means to provide informed care. They have been doing great things and continue to deliver innovative models of population health. As their chosen technology partner, we are excited to embark on this journey of value-based care with them.”

