Visiting Nurse Service of New York Selects Netsmart CareManager to Support Its Population Health Management Activities

November 19, 2019
Healthcare IT partner Netsmart has announced its partnership with the Population Health division of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY). The New York-based healthcare organization will utilize Netsmart CareManager™ to provide care coordination, data reporting and analytics support for its full range of population health management programs.
Included in these initiatives is VNSNY’s newly-launched care management organization, VNSNY Care360˚Solutions, which provides health insurance companies and other payers with enhanced longitudinal healthcare support for high-risk members, its case rate contracts with private insurers and other supportive programs for individuals with chronic and post-acute healthcare needs.
“All of our population health activities take place within a value-based care framework, which requires a combination of effectiveness and efficiency,” said Rose Madden-Baer, VNSNY senior vice president for Population Health and Clinical Support Services. “We recognized that we needed to enhance our care management system and related applications to support our current and future value-based partnerships. Our analysis concluded that CareManager from Netsmart was the best platform for this purpose.”
Designed specifically for managing population health, CareManager allows clinicians to provide care from a person-centered perspective. The electronic health record-agnostic solution supports interoperability and health data exchange for enhanced care coordination between providers. Actionable analytics and risk stratification assist in identifying gaps in care and Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), helping clinicians better understand their population and support proactive care delivery leading to improved outcomes and reduced costs.
According to Madden-Baer, some of the key features that drove VNSNY to choose CareManager include the platform’s support of person-centered care, the ability to configure the applications to support the use of VNSNY’s evidence-based tools and assessments, its rigorous measurement and metric reporting, and positive and efficient user experience.
“We needed a system that would allow real-time data sharing and communication across our various care models and insurance products that would also support the interoperability of our existing clinical support and risk-assessment technologies,” Madden-Baer notes. “Robust reporting, analytics and dashboards in CareManager allow us to carefully monitor the implementation and efficacy of our evidence-based care models so we can make real-time course corrections as needed. In addition, CareManager provides automated case and task assignment according to various risk models, which are essential as we work to balance effectiveness, quality and efficiency.”
VNSNY plans to share and exchange data with other healthcare providers across the broader healthcare ecosystem through robust networks including the Carequality interoperability framework, of which Netsmart is a founding member. Netsmart is also actively sharing and exchanging health data with all New York Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIOs), supporting enhanced care coordination across the entire state.
“Connecting to Carequality will improve our data sharing, leading to better quality outcomes for the populations we manage,” adds Robert Orlando, vice president, Applications and Integration Services for VNSNY's IT Finance and Business Operations. “In addition, we can leverage the system’s dashboards to closely track the operational and financial key performance indicators that are embedded in the platform.”
“Netsmart is thrilled to work with VNSNY as they continue their efforts to enhance how care is delivered to the residents of New York,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “VNSNY is the country’s largest not-for-profit provider of care in the home. They serve an incredibly diverse population with their breadth of clinical service lines. For VNSNY, the term ‘population health’ means something much deeper than how most community-based providers view the topic. Their tactical and technical approach to obtaining a big-picture view of the population they serve positions them to be a leading example of what it means to provide informed care. They have been doing great things and continue to deliver innovative models of population health. As their chosen technology partner, we are excited to embark on this journey of value-based care with them.”
About the Visiting Nurse Service of New York
For over 125 years, the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) has been at the forefront of health care innovation and coordinated care management in the home. Serving the five boroughs of New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester Counties, VNSNY is the largest not-for-profit home- and community-based health care organization in the United States. On any given day, VNSNY has approximately 44,000 patients and health plan members in its care, and works proactively to promote their health and well-being by providing high-quality, cost- effective health care to vulnerable individuals in their homes and communities. In addition to delivering direct health care services in the home, VNSNY also employs sophisticated data analytics and care coordination to manage the full continuum of post-acute care for our patients and plan members. VNSNY’s operations include VNSNY Hospice and Palliative Care, which delivers compassionate care coordination at the end of life, as well as an array of community mental health services. VNSNY also delivers private pay care management and home health aide services through its Partners in Care business unit, and operates a selection of health plans through its managed care affiliate, VNSNY CHOICE. The Visiting Nurse Service of New York is proud to be the largest home- and community-based care management organization in the New York metropolitan area credentialed with SAGECare Platinum level LGBT cultural competency. Visit us at: www.VNSNY.org.
About VNSNY Care360°Solutions
As part of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York, the nation’s largest not-for-profit home- and community-based health care organization, VNSNY Care360°Solutions leverages more than 125 years of mission-focused expertise, innovation and outcomes to provide insurers with enhanced care management services in a home-based setting. VNSNY Care360°Solutions offers high-risk health plan members access to a wide range of services, including an initial in-person assessment by a nurse; medication reviews, telephone check-ins and “virtual visits,” as well as remote monitoring and referrals for in-home behavioral health and other clinical and supportive services when needed. In urgent health situations, VNSNY Care360°Solutions also provides rapid response home interventions by a nurse practitioner. Data-driven population health tools and metrics provide timely intelligence for existing and emerging health risks. VNSNY Care360°Solutions provides a proven, cost-effective model of care to ensure that a health plan’s most vulnerable members receive proactive, comprehensive care management from experienced experts, enabling them to avoid unnecessary emergency room visits and rehospitalizations.
About Netsmart
Netsmart designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.
By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.
For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL.
Our more than 2,000 associates work hand-in-hand with our 600,000+ users in more than 30,000 organizations across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative.
Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube.
Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005190/en/
