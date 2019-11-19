Emarsys Named a Leader in Cross Channel Campaign Management by Independent Research Firm

|By Business Wire
|
November 19, 2019 02:28 PM EST
Emarsys, a powerful marketing platform that accelerates customer engagement strategies to deliver rapid business outcomes, announces that it has been named a Leader in the recently published report: The Forrester Wave:™ Cross Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q4 2019. In the report, Forrester gives Emarsys top ranking in the strategy, market presence and current offering categories, with the highest rating possible in 22 criteria. It cites Emarsys' industry-focused AI marketing tools and also notes that it differentiates with a comprehensive offering for CCCM, that features a customer data platform and omnichannel automation, including email, mobile, web and offline channels. The independent research firm also recognizes that Emarsys boasts the largest CCCM install base within the study and covers broader geographic and vertical spectra compared to the other evaluated vendors.
According to the report, “Emarsys offers full customer lifecycle marketing and AI-based campaign recommendations for marketers in the retail and eCommerce sectors, with more industries included in its roadmap. B2C marketers looking to personalize acquisition, retention, and loyalty campaigns across a diverse mix of channels should consider Emarsys.” One Emarsys reference told Forrester that “both the data management and campaign automation with Emarsys have been amazing,” and he added his appreciation for a local customer success manager “who has vertical-specific expertise to support our business.”
“As we continue to grow, inclusion in industry-defining reports positions Emarsys as a leader in the martech space. We're thrilled that Forrester recognizes, in our opinion, our expertise and best-in-class innovation, delivery and support for global customers and partners as outstanding,” says Raj Balasundaram, SVP - AI at Emarsys. “We believe this recognition is testament to our strengths in omnichannel, AI, customer data analytics and campaign delivery and strategy to help our customers achieve the best possible business outcomes.”
“At PUMA we pride ourselves on being the fastest sports brand in everything we do. Emarsys is an incredibly valuable strategic partner in our efforts to deliver more relevant, contextual and personalized marketing communications to our customers,” says Rick Almeida, Vice President, Ecommerce at PUMA. “By leveraging AI and automation against its rich vertical first party data, Emarsys allows brands like ours to generate greater insights into consumer behaviors, create more consistent, personalized journeys and deliver them across all of our consumers’ different touchpoints, whether online or offline, within one single platform. Our partnership has not only transformed how we communicate with our customers, but also allowed our marketing team to spend more time creating better engagements for consumers wherever and whenever they engage with our brand.”
Emarsys believes that cross-channel campaign management is a critical differentiator as brands work to deliver true personalization, at scale, to large, digitally native consumer audiences across multiple channels.
Emarsys takes great pride in being named a leader in Forrester’s Cross Channel Campaign Management wave. Emarsys customer references cited the platform being used to orchestrate marketing campaigns across an average of ten channels, over 40% more than any other vendor in Forrester’s study. Emarsys looks forward to enabling further innovations with its customers to deliver uniquely personalized experiences to consumers across multiple channels.
What is the Forrester CCCM Wave?
Forrester defines CCCM as ‘Enterprise marketing technology that supports customer data management, analytics, segmentation, and workflow tools for designing, executing, and measuring campaigns for digital and offline channels’. The report evaluated nine vendors based on 3 inclusion criteria, in which the vendor offers an independent CCCM platform, provides CCCM functionality for both digital and offline channels, and has a significant global enterprise B2C marketing focus.
About Emarsys
Emarsys is the largest independent marketing platform company in the world and the only marketing platform that knows your industry. With embedded, industry-specific turnkey solutions, our software enables truly personalized, one-to-one interactions between marketers and customers across all channels — building loyalty, enriching the customer journey, and increasing revenue. This enables companies to scale marketing decisions and actions far beyond human capabilities. Since 2000, Emarsys has helped over 2,200 brands in over 70 countries to connect with 3 billion customers around the world. Each day, we deliver more than 350 million personalized interactions across email, mobile, social, and web, leading to millions of daily purchase events on our software. Learn more at emarsys.com.
