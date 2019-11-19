TYAN présente, lors de la conférence SC19, les plateformes HPC, IA et de serveurs de stockage, munies de processeurs évolutifs Intel® Xeon® de deuxième génération

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 19, 2019 05:36 PM EST
TYAN®, un fabricant et concepteur de plateformes de serveurs de premier plan et filiale de MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, présentera au Colorado Convention Center de Denver lors du SC19, le 21 novembre, stand n° 1601, une large gamme de plateformes HPC, IA, de stockage et de serveur cloud, optimisées pour les marchés des entreprises et des centres de données.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119006092/fr/
TYAN HPC Server Platforms Boost Performance with 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors for Enterprises and Data Centers (Photo: Business Wire)
« Les données représentent le fondement de la nouvelle économie et la manière dont les entreprises déplaceront, stockeront et traiteront efficacement les données déterminera leur degré de réussite », a déclaré Danny Hsu, vice-président de l'unité opérationnelle TYAN de MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation. « En exploitant les processeurs évolutifs Intel® Xeon® de deuxième génération, Le portefeuille leader de TYAN de plateformes HPC, de stockage et de serveurs cloud permet d’aider nos clients à accélérer l’innovation, à générer de la valeur commerciale et à commercialiser plus rapidement leurs produits et services. »
Les plateformes HPC et de serveur de stockage de Tyan améliorent les performances grâce aux processeurs évolutifs Intel Xeon de deuxième génération
Les plateformes de serveurs HPC de TYAN reposent sur des processeurs évolutifs Intel Xeon de deuxième génération, avec l’intégration technologique d'Intel® Deep Learning Boost et Intel® Optane™, la mémoire persistante DC qui permet des performances supérieures à la gamme d'applications HPC et IA. Le nouveau Thunder HX FT83-B7119 dispose d'une bande passante haut débit entre le CPU et le processeur graphique pour diverses charges de travail parallèles. Le système 4U prend en charge 10 ports PCIe x16 double largeur pour le déploiement du processeur graphique, une carte réseau x16 simple largeur, jusqu'à 3 To de RAM système, ainsi que ses 24 baies de lecteur 3,5" à remplacement à chaud permettant un accès facile grâce à une installation simple et sans outillage.
Parmi les autres plateformes HPC exposées figurent Thunder HX FT77D-B7109 avec une conception à deux sockets 4U et structure intégrée de réseau gigabit Intel Omni-Path100® pour des charges de travail massivement parallèles telles que le calcul scientifique et la reconnaissance faciale à grande échelle ; Thunder HX FT48T-B7105 avec une conception de station de travail 4U sur piédestal offrant un maximum d'E/S aux utilisateurs professionnels chevronnés pour le rendu 3D et le traitement d'images ; Thunder HX GA88-B5631 avec une densité et des performances élevées dans un châssis mono-socket 1U prenant en charge 12 ports DIMM et 5 ports PCIe x16 pour les applications d'apprentissage automatique et d'intelligence artificielle.
Fonctionnant avec des processeurs évolutifs Intel Xeon de deuxième génération, les plateformes de stockage TYAN offrent divers scénarios de mise en œuvre du stockage hiérarchique pour les centres de données et les entreprises grâce à Thunder SX FA100-B7118, une gamme de solutions de stockage à froid de 100 baies 4U de très grande capacité, Thunder SX TN76-B7102, un serveur 2U muni de 24 ports DIMM DDR4 et de douze baies de lecteur 3,5" remplaçables à chaud pour la virtualisation des données et les bases de données mémoire ; Thunder SX GT62H-B7106, un stockage 100 % flash ultra-performant avec 10 baies de lecteurs U.2 NVMe pour des applications de transmission de données à très grande vitesse.
Le tout nouveau Thunder SX GT90-B7113, une plateforme de stockage haute densité à double socket 1U prenant en charge douze disques SATA 3,5" remplaçables à chaud (les disques SAS sont pris en charge par la configuration). Montée sur un tiroir de service et quatre baies de lecteur NVMe U.2 2,5" remplaçable à chaud avec une profondeur de châssis de 35". Cette plateforme est conçue pour les applications de stockage définies par logiciel sur serveur CSP et permet une facilité d'entretien et une densité au sein du même serveur.
TYAN présente également des plateformes serveurs d’entrée qui mettent en relief les processeurs E-2200 Intel® Xeon® pour offrir une performance de niveau professionnel. Le serveur Thunder CX GT24E-B5556 est un serveur 1U optimisé pour des applications de cloud gaming abordables avec prise en charge jusqu'à 4 ports DDRM DDR4, 1 carte graphique double largeur et deux ports Ethernet 10GBase-T ; le serveur Thunder CX GX38-B5550 est un serveur compact 1U avec un châssis d'une profondeur inférieure à 400 mm prenant en charge deux baies de disques SATA internes de 3,5" pour l'informatique de pointe.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119006092/fr/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT