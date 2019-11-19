Toshiba Releases Its First eFuse, an Electronic Fuse That Can Be Repeatedly Used

|By Business Wire
|November 19, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched the “TCKE8xx series,” its first-ever eFuse ICs, a lineup of six products that support various functions needed for circuit protection in power supply lines. Shipments of two products in the lineup start today.
Toshiba's first-ever eFuse ICs "TCKE8xx series" (Photo: Business Wire)
The most remarkable feature of the eFuse ICs is that they can be used repeatedly. Conventional physical fuses—glass tube fuses and chip fuses—protect power line circuits by physically shutting them down when they are in an over-current state, and are needed to be replaced once broken. eFuse IC products use their own circuitry to shut power lines down when an abnormality occurs, and can be reset and reused.
Another advantage is that eFuse ICs eliminate complex circuit design and a number of components, realizing much simpler circuit designs with fewer components and a smaller area than a protection function secured with discrete parts.
The new TCKE8xx Series realizes highly robust circuit protection by raising over-current detection accuracy to a level beyond that of physical fuses. Since the eFuse ICs also have current clamp and voltage clamp to protect against over-current and over-voltage, they can protect circuits and maintain power supply by clamping voltage and current at specified values, even when excess over-current or over-voltage is applied. Their over-temperature and short-circuit protection functions protect circuits by instantly shutting off in the event of extreme overheating, or unexpected short circuiting.
The combination of these characteristics allow the products to help protect electronic equipment such as servers and laptop PCs, which have been required for to handle increasingly higher withstand voltages and currents in recent years. As Toshiba intends to obtain IEC 62368-1 certification, the international safety standard for high level safety, they will also simplify the certification tests customers’ devices are required to undergo.
The product lineup offers two types of product: an auto-retry type that allows the eFuse to automatically recover the circuit itself, and a latch type that is recovered by an external signal. Customers can select the appropriate eFuse IC product for their requirements and the size of their equipment.
Applications
- Circuit protection of power supply lines
(Servers, SSDs, laptop PCs, game consoles and augmented reality and virtual reality equipment, etc.)
Features
- Over current limit accuracy : ±11% @Ta=-40 to +85℃, ILIM=4.38A
- High-speed short circuit protection : tFastOffDly=150ns (typ.) @Ta=-40 to +85℃
- High output current : IOUT=0 to 5.0A
- Thin and compact package : 3.00×3.00mm (typ.), t=0.75mm (max)
Main Specifications
(Unless otherwise specified, @Ta=25℃)
Part number
TCKE800NA
[1]
TCKE800NL
[1]
TCKE812NA
[1]
TCKE812NL
[1]
Package
Name
WSON10B
Size typ. (mm)
3.00×3.00, t=0.75 max
Operating
ranges
Input voltage VIN (V)
4.4 to 18
Output current IOUT (A)
0 to 5.0
On-resistance RON typ. (mΩ)
28
Over current limit accuracy (％)
±11[2]
|
|
-
6.04
|
|
Fast-trip comparator delay
tFastOffDly typ. (ns)
@Ta=-40 to +85℃
150
|
Recovery Operation Type
Auto-retry
Latched
Auto-retry
Latched
Auto-retry
Latched
Adjustable slew rate control
✔
Stock Check & Purchase
-
-
-
-
Notes :
[1] Under development
[2] @Ta=-40 to +85℃, ILIM=4.38A
Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s eFuse IC line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/linear/power-supply/efuse-ics.html
To check the reference design for the eFuse IC, please visit:
Application Circuits of eFuse IC TCKE805 Series
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/design-support/referencedesign/efuse-ic_PowerManagement_RD164.html
To check availability of the new products at online distributors, please visit:
TCKE805NA
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TCKE805NA.html
TCKE805NL
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TCKE805NL.html
*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
Customer Inquiries:
Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3411
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005455/en/
