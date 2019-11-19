Rockwell Automation une fuerzas con Accenture, Microsoft, PTC, ANSYS y EPLAN para ayudar a las empresas a simplificar la transformación digital

|By Business Wire
|
November 19, 2019
Las empresas que están transformando digitalmente sus operaciones necesitan un ecosistema de socios que les pueda ayudar a simplificar las implementaciones de tecnología y alcanzar rápidamente objetivos como una mayor productividad. El nuevo Digital Partner Program de Rockwell Automation conecta a las empresas con la experiencia y las soluciones de los líderes del mercado como Accenture, Microsoft, PTC, ANSYS y EPLAN para optimizar la implementación y mejorar la calidad de las iniciativas digitales.
A través del Digital Partner Program, las empresas pueden consultar con asesores de la industria para crear guías para sus iniciativas digitales, y aprender cómo los conceptos de Internet de las Cosas (IoT) a nivel industrial como gemelo digital, la fábrica del futuro y una fuerza de trabajo conectada pueden mejorar su tiempo de actividad y eficiencia. Durante la implementación, las empresas tendrán acceso a hardware y software integrados y sistemas llave en mano de los líderes de la industria que mejoran el rendimiento empresarial al aprovechar sus activos existentes.
“Conectar a la perfección todos los niveles de una empresa y convertir los datos sin procesar en información valiosa ocurre cuando los dispositivos están integrados y los datos están estandarizados”, indicó Blake Moret, presidente y director ejecutivo de Rockwell Automation. “Ningún proveedor puede lograr esto por sus propios medios. Por lo tanto, las empresas necesitan un ecosistema de socios comprobados con la combinación adecuada de experiencia y tecnologías para expandir lo humanamente posible. Nos enorgullece ampliar nuestro trabajo con socios de alianzas estratégicas existentes como Microsoft y PTC, e incorporar nuevos socios como Accenture, ANSYS y EPLAN en este esfuerzo”.
Los socios del Digital Program aportan una experiencia única que, colectivamente, crea un ecosistema capaz de ofrecer una experiencia unificada e integrada. Por ejemplo, Accenture puede trabajar con empresas para crear un plan de negocios, desarrollar casos de uso con retorno de la inversión (Retun on Investment, ROI) y maximizar el valor de esos casos de uso en toda la empresa. Microsoft puede ayudar a las empresas a acceder a datos de alta calidad desde las soluciones perimetrales (edge) inteligentes hasta la nube inteligente para impulsar una mejor toma de decisiones en toda la empresa. PTC puede ayudar a las empresas a conectar dispositivos y sistemas desde las soluciones perimetrales hasta la nube, y usar la tecnología de realidad aumentada (Augmented Reality, AR) para ver los sistemas y resolver problemas de nuevas maneras. ANSYS y EPLAN pueden ayudar a resolver desafíos complejos y convertirse en parte del hilo digital que ayuda a las empresas a ser más productivas en sus actividades de diseño, operación y mantenimiento.
“Nuestra asociación con PTC y la creación de FactoryTalk InnovationSuite simplificó la forma en que las empresas conectan el número creciente de tecnologías inteligentes en sus operaciones”, expresó Chirayu Shah, gerente del Digital Partner Program de Rockwell Automation. “Actualmente, estamos construyendo un ecosistema de socios para ayudar a los clientes en una capacidad más amplia. Juntos, estamos integrando nuestras tecnologías y servicios para que los clientes puedan transformar sus empresas con el uso de herramientas con las que estén familiarizados y aquellas adaptadas a sus necesidades únicas”.
El Digital Partner Program es parte del programa PartnerNetwork de Rockwell Automation. Conozca más en el stand 920 en el próximo evento Automation Fair del 20 al 21 de noviembre en Chicago.
Acerca del programa PartnerNetwork de Rockwell Automation
El programa PartnerNetwork de Rockwell Automation ofrece a los fabricantes globales acceso a una red de colaboración de empresas dedicadas mutuamente al desarrollo, implementación y soporte de las mejores soluciones en su clase para lograr la optimización de toda la planta, mejorar el rendimiento de la maquinaria y cumplir con los objetivos de sostenibilidad.
Acerca de Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) es un líder mundial en la automatización industrial y transformación digital. Conectamos la imaginación de las personas con el potencial de la tecnología para expandir lo que es humanamente posible, haciendo que el mundo sea más productivo y sostenible. Con sede central en Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation cuenta con casi 23.000 empleados dedicados a resolver los problemas de nuestros clientes en más de 100 países. Para obtener más información sobre cómo damos vida a The Connected Enterprise (La empresa conectada) en las empresas industriales, visite www.rockwellautomation.com. Encompass y PartnerNetwork son marcas comerciales de Rockwell Automation, Inc.
