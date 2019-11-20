Asian Entrepreneurship Award 2019: Acumen Research Labs of Singapore Wins First Prize

|By Business Wire
|
November 20, 2019 01:00 AM EST
The Asian Entrepreneurship Award Steering Committee announced today that Acumen Research Labs of Singapore won first prize at the Asian Entrepreneurship Awards 2019 (AEA 2019), a three-day business pitch award for Asian startups held from October 30th to November 1st at Kashiwa-no-ha campus city in Chiba prefecture, Japan. This year, 27 technology startups from 14 countries and regions across Asia competed to showcase their innovations, the commercial viability and social impact of their products and services, and the potential for collaboration with Japanese corporations. The winner this year, Acumen Research Labs., was highly evaluated for its “AcuSeptTM”, the first blood-based sepsis host response test of its kind. Using sepsis-specific mRNA biomarkers, the new test will help doctors accurately detect sepsis in patients in just 4-5 hours, much faster than current methods.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005512/en/
Acumen Research Labs, the first prize winner (Photo: Business Wire)
Since its launch in 2012, AEA has provided a stage on which 154 Asia-based technology startups from 15 countries and regions have been able to showcase their ideas to address social issues across Asia. This year, the specializations of all six finalists were either in AI/IoT or medical & healthcare fields , demonstrating AEA’s firm commitment to supporting startups in cutting-edge fields.
Besides awards, the event provides a unique opportunity for participating startup companies to start collaborating with Japanese companies and to utilize the AEA host city, Kashiwa-no-ha, as a testing field where they can demonstrate their products and services. For instance, Genome Clinic Co. Ltd., the winner of Kashiwa-no-ha award at AEA 2017, has already commenced operations at Kashiwa-no-ha and in January 2020, AEA 2018 third-prize winner Girasol Energy, Inc. will be launching a pilot operation of Girasol Energy’s PPLC solution, an IoT platform designed for photovoltaic plants, in the Kashiwa-no-ha area.
This year, AEA 2019 has received more sponsorship and support from corporations internationally, which enabled the enrichment of its programs and the provision of more networking opportunities to better support participating companies. Moving forward, AEA is committed to evolving further with the aim of serving as an innovative platform across Asia.
AEA 2019 winners
|
First Prize
|
Acumen Research Labs (Singapore)
Representative: ONG SIEW HWA, CEO and Founder
Developed AcuSeptTM — a novel, blood-based sepsis host response test using sepsis-specific mRNA biomarkers.
|
Second Prize
|
BioCheetah Pre Ltd. (Singapore)
Representative: LEE KIAN CHUNG, CEO
Developed non-invasive, protein-based diagnostic biomarkers to detect bladder cancer
|
Third Prize
|
Cavli Wireless (India)
Representative: JOHN MATHEW, CEO and CTO
Designed and manufactured an IoT building block that integrates connectivity, application processing capability and data management into one single platform
|
Microsoft Award
|
System Stone Company Limited (Thailand)
Representative: SITTIKORN NUALROD, CEO and Co-founder
Developed a machine maintenance management mobile application that aligns with Industry 4.0 trends
|
Life Science Award
|
BioCheetah Pre Ltd. (Singapore)
Representative: LEE KIAN CHUNG, CEO
Developed non-invasive, protein-based diagnostic biomarkers to detect bladder cancer
|
The Japan Academic Society for Ventures and Entrepreneurs Award
|
Acumen Research Labs (Singapore)
Representative: ONG SIEW HWA, CEO and Founder
Developed AcuSeptTM — a novel, blood-based sepsis host response test using sepsis-specific mRNA biomarkers.
|
IP Bridge Award
|
Cavli Wireless (India)
Representative: JOHN MATHEW, CEO and CTO
Designed and manufactured an IoT building block that integrates connectivity, application processing capability and data management into a single platform
|
Audience Award
|
System Stone Company Limited (Thailand)
Representative: SITTIKORN NUALROD, CEO and Co-founder
Developed a machine maintenance management mobile application that aligns with Industry 4.0 trends
Awards
- First prize: JPY 3 million
- Second prize: JPY 1 million
- Third prize: JPY 500,000
-
Microsoft Award: Azure Sandbox Environment, Technical Mentoring
The free sandbox environment will be available for a maximum of 3 months, until May 31 2020 at the latest.
-
Life Science Award
1. One-year free membership of LINK-J (Life-Science Innovation Network Japan*)
2. Business support during the recipients’ business trip to Japan, including 1-1 meeting set-up, PR support, etc.
3. Invitation to Biocom Global Life Science Partnering Conference
* An organization promoting collaboration between people and technology in life-science fields aimed at driving the innovation of new ideas and solutions.
- The Japan Academic Society for Ventures and Entrepreneurs Award: JPY 50,000 – this is awarded to the team demonstrating the most entrepreneurship and seen as addressing the most challenging social issues.
-
IP Bridge Award
This is awarded to the startup company seen as innovating products and services that best meet the needs of an aging society and have high potential to be commercially viable in Japan. The winner of this award will be provided with global PR support and with consultation that helps them protect their intellectual property.
- Audience Award: this is awarded to the company receiving the most votes from the audience at the final session.
AEA 2019: October 30th
On the first day, competition entrants and media representatives participated in a tour of “Kashiwa-no-ha Smart City”, visiting Tokyo University’s Kashiwa campus, Chiba University’s Kashiwa-no-ha campus, the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) Kashiwa Center, and the National Cancer Center Hospital East. After the tour, startups were divided into groups based on their country of origin, where they rehearsed their 10 minute presentations and subsequently received 15 minute mentoring sessions.
Participating startups met with medical & research institutions, companies and residents of Kashiwa-no-ha at the “Meet Kashiwa-no-ha” networking event.
AEA 2019: October 31st
Mr. Shigeo Kagami, Chairman of the Asian Entrepreneurship Award Steering Committee; Mr. POH KAM WONG, Professor, National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School; Mr. Ted Yamamoto, Partner and Board Director of the University of Tokyo Edge Capital Co., Ltd (UTEC); and Mr. Hyoung-il Moon, Invest Japan Department, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) participated in a panel session on the theme of “Startup scenes in Asia ”. IMAGR Ltd., the first prize winner of AEA 2018 and Girasol Energy Inc., the third prize and the Kashiwa-no-ha Prize winner of AEA 2018, made Alumni speeches.
During the semi-final sessions, participating startups were divided into six groups, with each giving 10 minute presentations and participating in 10 minute Q&A sessions. After this session, six finalists were announced.
The six finalists were: Cavli Wireless (India), Microblue Intelligence (China), BioCheetah Pte Ltd (Singapore), Acumen Research Labs (Singapore), System Stone Company Limited (Thailand), Advent Access Pte Ltd (Singapore).
AEA 2019: November 1st
Six finalists gave presentations at the final session. Akiko Naka, CEO and founder of Wantedly, and Ryota Kanai, CEO of Alaya, Inc. gave speeches.
-
Final Session
The presentations by the six finalists were evaluated by the AEA 2019 judges: Michael Alfant, Group Chairman and CEO, Fusion Systems Japan; Jim Weisser, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Weisser Ideas YK; Yasuhiko Yurimoto, CEO, Global Brain Corporation; Shingo Kokudo, Chairman, Director of the Board, TX Entrepreneur Partners (Co-host of AEA 2019); Kazunori Yamashita, Managing Officer & General Manager, Kashiwa-no-ha Urban Planning and Development, Mitsui Fudosan, Co., Ltd.
-
Farewell reception
The announcement of the winners, the award ceremony and speeches by stakeholders.
For the first time, the award ceremony was open to the public, with record attendance this year.
List of sponsors and partners
|
Special sponsors:
|
Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd.; Nikkei Inc.
|
Platinum sponsors:
|
GREEN HOSPITAL SUPPLY, INC.; Global Brain Corporation; Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.; Nihon Unisys, Ltd.; Hitachi, Ltd.
|
Gold sponsors:
|
Ananda Development Public Company Limited; Innospace; OBAYASHI CORPORATION; KAJIMA CORPORATION; Kirin Holdings Company, Limited; KOMATSU MATERE Co., Ltd.; SHIMIZU CORPORATION; ERNST & YOUNG SHINNIHON LLC; TAISEI CORPORATION; DENTSU INC.; Nikken Sekkei Ltd; MAEDA CORPORATION; MITSUI CONSULTANTS CO., LTD.; Jun Mitsui & Associates Inc. Architects; Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co. Ltd.; Mitsui Home Co., Ltd.
|
Silver sponsors:
|
IP Bridge, Inc.; KASHIWANOHA T-SITE; KONOIKE CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.; ZGF ARCHITECTS LLP; DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.; The University of Tokyo Edge Capital (UTEC）; UTokyo Innovation Platform Co., Ltd.; Nippon Venture Capital Co., Ltd (NVCC); Micara Research Institute G.K.; Mori Hamada & Matsumoto
|
List of partners:
|
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT); Cabinet Office, Government of Japan; CHIBA Prefecture; Kashiwa City; Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST); KEIDANREN (Japan Business Federation); Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO); Japan Venture Capital Association (JVCA); Venture Enterprise Center (VEC); Japan Institute of Design Promotion (JDP); Chiba Convention Bureau and International Center; NATIONAL GRADUATE INSTITUTE FOR POLICY STUDIES (GRIPS); National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST); Japan Management Association (JMA); Licensing Executive Society JAPAN; Life Science Innovation Network Japan Inc. (LINK-J); Embassy of India; NEW ZEALAND TRADE & ENTERPRISE; Enterprise Singapore; University of Sydney; PSG College of Technology, Science & Technology Entrepreneurial Park; Kyungpook National University; Putra Business School; Skolkovo Foundation; NUS Enterprise; Graduate Institute of Technology, Innovation & Intellectual Property Management, National Chengchi University; Innovation-Driven Entrepreneurship Center, University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce; Foreign Trade University
Co-hosts
- Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd (Kashiwa-no-ha Smart City website: https://www.kashiwanoha-smartcity.com/en/ )
- The University of Tokyo, Division of University Corporate Relations http://www.ducr.u-tokyo.ac.jp/en/
- TX Entrepreneur Partners General Incorporated Association (TEP) https://www.tepweb.jp/english/
- The Japan Academic Society for Ventures and Entrepreneurs (JASVE) http://www.venture-ac.ne.jp/en/index.html
About AEA
The Asian Entrepreneurship Award (AEA) is an annual international business pitch event for startups across Asia, aimed at forming an ecosystem that will generate innovation through collaboration among industry, government and academia. Since 2012, young entrepreneurs from over 15 countries and regions in Asia have gathered in Japan to present their innovative ideas that leverage knowledge and technology to tackle challenges in the fast-growing Asia region. AEA is hosted at Kashiwa-no-ha Campus in Japan’s Chiba prefecture, a rapidly globalizing smart city that attracts people from around the world aiming to pursue the creation of a new industrial culture.
