MMS Holdings Doubles Growth in South Africa Region Amid Burgeoning Pharmaceutical Industry Locally

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 20, 2019 02:00 AM EST
MMS Holdings (MMS) – an award-winning, data-focused CRO – announced today that its regional operations in South Africa has more than doubled in the past fiscal year, through the addition of new colleagues in Bloemfontein and the successful procurement of key contracts with clinical trial sponsors and research groups.
According to Goldstein Research, the African pharmaceutical market overall is expected to increase to a near USD 70 billion market by the year 2030, with a higher than 20 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The MMS Bloemfontein office has steadily grown over the years to satisfy the rapid demand for clinical research services in the South African pharmaceutical market.
In recognition of effective growth initiatives, MMS has promoted Alan Nicolle to the position of Senior Director, EU & South Africa Operations and Diederik Van Niekerk to the position of Senior Manager, South Africa Operations.
“This growth globally is yet another example proving that MMS delivers elevated, next-level services to meet the market demands for expert researchers and positions itself to grow where the best talent is located,” says Nicolle, “I am grateful to be a part of such an impactful organization that thrives on original thought, and provides me with the autonomy to lead growth initiatives in two of our key regions: Europe and South Africa.”
South Africa has been an area of focused growth for MMS due to its well-qualified workforce, strong infrastructure, along with data processing and quality focus. The region also offers an overlapping time zone with MMS clients and sister offices in the US, EU, and Asia.
Van Niekerk added, “Success, in any area of life or business, comes from continued growth. To grow, I encourage all colleagues to adopt a learning mindset and to reach beyond their comfort zones. The sustained growth of MMS in South Africa has surpassed our expectations, and I am proud to play a role in that story.”
Historically, MMS has experienced double-digit growth across all locations each year since the company was established in 2006. Additionally, in the past year MMS has been recognized on a global scale:
- for co-founding the Health Analytics Collective – MIT, the Center for Translational Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, and Julia Computing – to strategically use Real World Evidence (RWE) and provide data-driven insights, with a goal to shorten the drug development timelines of new treatments;
- as a finalist in the highly-esteemed, global Scrip Awards by Informa Pharma Intelligence in the category of Best Contract Research Organization – Specialist Providers;
- with a honorable mention for PR Daily’s Corporate Social Responsibility Awards for the #OneMMS colleague volunteer initiative and dedication of more than $250,000 worth of time to colleague-chosen charities, and;
- for launching Automatiqc™ – a new cloud-based application that provides automation-aided document formatting.
MMS is actively hiring for on-site and work-from-home opportunities in South Africa in all service areas. Those interested can apply at http://careers.mmsholdings.com.
About MMS Holdings
MMS is an award-winning, data-focused CRO that supports the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner, creating compelling submissions that meet rigorous regulatory standards. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating, and the company was named Most Outstanding CRO in the 2019 Biotechnology Awards and Best Global CRO in the 2018 International Life Sciences Awards. For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com or follow MMS on LinkedIn.
