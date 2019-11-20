Challenges and opportunities for logistics companies

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|November 20, 2019 07:02 AM EST
New trends in focus at Asian Logistics & Maritime Conference
HONG KONG, Nov 20, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Ongoing trade disputes and uncertainties around the globe, along with ever-changing trade and consumption patterns, present both challenges and opportunities to the logistics sector. These and related subjects were examined by logistics, maritime and aviation industry players from around the world at the ninth Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government on 19-20 November.
|Among the highlights of the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference (ALMC) was yesterday's plenary session, "Where Opportunity Knocks - Asia Supply Chain Wedged between Challenging Geopolitics.
|Coleman Nee, Senior Economist, Economic Research and Statistics Division, World Trade Organization
|Robbert van Trooijen, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific Region, Maersk
Rising tensions divert trade
The first Plenary Session, "Where Opportunity Knocks - Asia Supply Chain Wedged between Challenging Geopolitics", focused on Asia's supply chain playing a larger global role as worldwide trade disputes and uncertainties impact the industry.
"Trade tensions are rising around the world, resulting in a dramatic spike in import-restrictive measures," said Coleman Nee, Senior Economist, Economic Research and Statistics Division, World Trade Organization (WTO). He pointed out that the WTO's most recent report on trade restrictions, published in June, showed that the trade coverage of new import-restrictive measures imposed from October 2018 to May 2019 was more than 3.5 times the average since May 2012. World merchandise trade volume grew just 0.6% in the first half of 2019, and the dip in both imports and exports in Asia was similar to that in the 2015/16 slowdown.
"Trade diversion is a significant trend, resulting in some emerging markets, like Brazil and Vietnam, seeing large increases in exports, while mature markets, such as Korea and Europe, experience declining exports," said Mr Nee.
He concluded by appealing for a multilateral trading system and emphasised that bilateral agreements are no substitute for rules that all countries subscribe to. Hong Kong is one of the world's best examples for countries to follow, said Mr Nee.
Changing dynamics of supply chain
Meanwhile, Robbert van Trooijen, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific Region at Maersk, discussed changing supply chain dynamics. "Maersk's goal is to help connect and simplify global supply chain, to support long-term growth in Asia," he said.
Omni-channel trends require distribution support, which is both a problem and an opportunity for logistics services providers, according to Mr van Trooijen. Keeping supply chain costs as low as possible put logistics providers under pressure as they need to be agile and fast. "Producers are making money on their sales, but losing money on their supply chain inefficiencies. As margins erode in e-commerce, it is especially important that costs are kept under control in the supply chain," he said.
Mr van Trooijen also briefly discussed the challenges and opportunities related to the shift in sourcing from Mainland China to Southeast Asia. The mainland has replaced the United States as the world's largest e-commerce market, while the growing force of e-commerce has to be served economically and promptly by logistics providers through B2C (business-to-consumer) logistics, driving sustainability throughout the supply chain, he noted.
Global standardisation in logistics industry
The plenary also featured Katsuhiko Umetsu, Senior Executive Officer of Japan-based logistics and distribution firm Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. "The food supply chain will be enhanced by innovative logistics, making temperature control, manufacturing, distribution and logistics transparent," he said. "Yamato's goal is to develop an end-to-end cold chain platform to allow perishable food to be delivered safely around the world."
Yamato operates on the hypothesis that food is a global asset and examines how Yamato and other logistics companies can deliver perishable food safely. Its goal is to develop a shared co-creation value platform to allow logistics providers to do this, and Mr Umetsu invited all companies at the forum to work with the company to achieve the goal of building a food safety cold chain that can trace products and temperature using a physical internet-driven network. Yamato is the largest logistics firm in Japan, and 11% of the parcels it delivers are in the cold chain, so the company is ready to create a global platform.
Mr Umetsu outlined the future for logistics, information and financial technology. For governments, this involves food safety standards, digitalisation of customs and quarantine regulations, and development of cryptocurrency. For business, this involves developing and implementing new cold chain technology.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Warehouse investment and GPS
Lau Teck Sien, Partner and CEO of HOPU Investments discussed HOPU's experience with, and massive investment in, warehouses, and its experience with the mainland's massive consumption growth.
HOPU has 17 million square metres of warehouse space globally, he said. What is interesting from HOPU's perspective is that the mainland's per-capita GDP, which is about US$9,000 overall, but US$30,000 in some tier 1-cities. When per capita income reaches $10,000, consumption behaviour changes, said Mr Lau, with consumers buying more expensive brands, from food to footwear. This transforms retailing. In the mainland, just 40% of retailers are large retail chains, compared with 80% in Japan. But as income rises, many of the 60% "mom and pop" stores will be replaced by large chains, changing the warehousing industry.
The year 2012 was transformative for the retail industry, he added, because that was the year many countries introduced 4G. "This allowed myriad start-ups with innovative apps and business models to launch new sales platforms, and allowed China to catch up with and surpass more developed countries," said Mr Lau.
Other factors that are changing warehousing and logistics are GPS, which was expensive in the past but is now very cheap. GPS sensors have revolutionised warehousing. This efficiency allows one warehouse to handle consignment volumes that previously required two to three warehouses to handle.
New landscape in the logistics industry and future trends
Ka-mun Chang, Managing Director of Li & Fung Development (China) Limited and Managing Director of Fung Business Intelligence, forecast five future trends in the logistics industry. One trend involves the challenge to the WTO because of the prevalence of bilateral and regional trade agreements, which make customs procedures, for example, very complicated.
The second trend is consumer empowerment through mobile phones; this has created new demands for supply chains, which have to meet consumer needs globally. And a third trend is the trade tension between the mainland and the United States. "Even if they do agree on a simple trade deal," he said, "there will still be many challenges, such as IP, technology transfer and 'Made in China 2025'."
Another trend is the Belt and Road Initiative, which represents a new phase of globalisation. The mainland government has started moving low-cost sourcing bases for high-volume products, which may benefit logistics companies in Hong Kong and the rest of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
The final trend Mr Chang discussed was tech innovations, such as artificial intelligence and 3D printing. These technologies shorten lead times, allowing customers to obtain products instantly.
ALMC speakers: www.hktdc.com/ncs/almc2019/en/s/speaker.html
ALMC programme: www.hktdc.com/ncs/almc2019/en/s/info-programme.html
ALMC website: www.almc.hk
Photo download: https://bit.ly/2KBEGim
About HKTDC
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.
Source: HKTDC
Contact:
Coco Yuen, Tel: +852 2584 4145, Email: [email protected] Clayton Lauw, Tel: +852 2584 4116, Email: [email protected]
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT