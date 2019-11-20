Avaya Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

GAAP Non-GAAP (1) (In millions, except percentages) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 Revenue $ 723 $ 717 $ 735 $ 726 $ 720 $ 770 Gross margin 54.2 % 54.4 % 53.1 % 60.6 % 60.8 % 63.4 % Operating margin 7.2 % (85.5 )% 1.5 % 22.7 % 20.1 % 20.4 %

GAAP Non-GAAP (1) (In millions, except percentages) FY19 FY18 FY19 FY18 Revenue $ 2,887 $ 2,851 $ 2,908 $ 3,057 Gross margin 54.6 % 52.8 % 61.4 % 62.5 % Operating margin (16.4 )% (3.1 )% 21.6 % 20.8 %

"Avaya made significant progress positioning the company for future growth and accelerating our relevance in cloud during fiscal 2019,” stated Jim Chirico, president and CEO of Avaya. “Notably, we grew our public cloud seats by approximately 160% year over year; we launched ReadyNow, an enterprise-class private cloud solution, and have already booked $90 million of total contract value; we announced a Microsoft partnership to bring our next generation CCaaS to market on Azure; and we recently closed our strategic partnership for UCaaS with RingCentral. The investments across our portfolio, especially in contact center, cloud, services and AI, have materially strengthened our position and solidified our platform for future growth.”

Mr. Chirico added, “Successfully concluding the strategic review process provided a decisive go forward path and, as a result, we announced three important initiatives to accelerate growth and deliver shareholder value. First, the partnership with RingCentral is a game changer for Avaya and is expected to fundamentally change the industry landscape. Second, we expect to begin to execute against our previously announced $500 million stock repurchase program shortly, and third, we have already completed the pay down of $250 million of debt that will result in significant annual interest expense savings and further enhance our balance sheet.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results(1)

On October 1, 2018, Avaya adopted the new revenue recognition standard, Accounting Standards Codification 606 ("ASC 606"), using the modified retrospective transition method. Accordingly, results for reporting periods beginning after September 30, 2018 are presented under ASC 606 while prior period financial information has not been adjusted and continues to be reported in accordance with GAAP that existed prior to the adoption of ASC 606 ("ASC 605").

GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $723 million, $6 million higher than the third quarter of fiscal 2019, and $12 million lower than the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 ended September 30, 2018. Non-GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $726 million, $6 million higher than the prior quarter, and $44 million lower than the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was 54.2% compared to 54.4% for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and 53.1% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.6%, compared to 60.8% for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and 63.4% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $52 million, compared to an operating loss of $613 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, and operating income of $11 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Non-GAAP operating income (1) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $165 million, compared to $145 million for the prior quarter, and $157 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $165 million, compared to $145 million for the prior quarter, and $157 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $34 million, compared to net loss of $633 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, and net income of $268 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $184 million or 25.3% of non-GAAP revenue, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $167 million, or 23.2% of non-GAAP revenue, for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and $178 million, or 23.1% of non-GAAP revenue, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

was $184 million or 25.3% of non-GAAP revenue, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $167 million, or 23.2% of non-GAAP revenue, for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and $178 million, or 23.1% of non-GAAP revenue, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $66 million, compared to $52 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and $25 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Cash provided by operating activities for fiscal 2019 was $241 million.

At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $752 million, compared to $729 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and $700 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Business Metrics(1)

Total Contract Value (TCV) of $2.4 billion*

83% of non-GAAP revenue was Software & Services

61% of non-GAAP product revenue was Software

58% of non-GAAP revenue was Recurring

Added approximately 1,600 new logos

Large deal activity with 109 deals over $1 million, 14 over $5 million, and 3 over $10 million

Generated $66 million in cash flow from operations, $37 million in free cash flow(1)

(1) Non-GAAP revenue, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”). Refer to the Supplemental Financial Information accompanying this press release for more information, including a reconciliation of these measures to the most closely comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

* We define TCV as the value of all active ratable contracts that have not been recognized as revenue, including both billed and unbilled backlog.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Company Highlights

Public cloud seats increased approximately 160% year-over-year.

Avaya will adopt hybrid cloud solutions from IBM to help expand Avaya’s ReadyNow private cloud unified communications and contact center offerings internationally.

Avaya expands ReadyNow into the EMEA and APAC regions.

Avaya launched its new Avaya IX Subscription program targeted at customers looking for flexible consumption-based pricing alternatives to traditional perpetual models when consuming Avaya’s world-class communications and collaboration solutions. The Avaya IX Subscription program will also facilitate customers’ transition to cloud.

Avaya and Tenfold, the world’s leading provider of next generation CTI solutions, announced a strategic partnership to enable joint clients to improve their customer experience, increase productivity of their sales and service teams, and operationalize AI with richer contextual customer data to drive predictive engagement.

TMC, a global, integrated media company, recognized three of Avaya’s offerings for their innovation and leadership in the UC and Contact Center markets.

The Avaya IX Collaboration Unit, an open “all-in-one” next-generation huddle-room video conferencing solution, was named a TMC 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award. An all-in-one collaboration device that does not require a laptop connection, it sits on top of the video screen, has integrated microphones, and provides a wide field of view which is important for huddle spaces that are typically not very deep but can be very wide.

Avaya’s Mobile Experience was named a 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award winner. Avaya Mobile Experience is an Avaya owned and operated cloud-based service that supports the advancement of a business’ digital transformation to become more mobile-centric. Avaya Mobile Experience helps enable omni-channel interactions with smartphone users, reducing the time callers spend on legacy voice interactions with an organization’s contact center.

The Avaya OneCloud™ unified communications and contact center platform was named a 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award. Avaya OneCloud helps meet the business needs for a cloud solution that delivers flexible features, functions, and value-without any compromise for small-medium businesses (SMB), mid-market or large enterprise organizations featuring public, private and hybrid cloud options.

Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights

GAAP revenue: $2.887 billion; Non-GAAP revenue: $2.908 billion

GAAP gross margin: 54.6%; Non-GAAP gross margin: 61.4%

GAAP operating margin: -16.4%; Non-GAAP operating margin: 21.6%

Adjusted EBITDA: $706 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin: 24.3%

Cash flow from operations: $241 million, Free cash flow: $128 million

Financial Outlook - Q1 Fiscal 2020 under ASC 606

GAAP revenue of $698 million to $718 million; Non-GAAP revenue of $700 million to $720 million This non-GAAP revenue figure reflects a constant currency decline in September 30 th 2019 FX rates of -6% to -3%

GAAP operating income of $2 million to $12 million; GAAP operating margin of 0% to 2%

Non-GAAP operating income of $145 million to $155 million; non-GAAP operating margin of ~21%

Adjusted EBITDA of $165 million to $175 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of ~24%

Financial Outlook - Fiscal Year 2020 under ASC 606

GAAP revenue of $2.81 billion to $2.89 billion; Non-GAAP revenue of $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion This non-GAAP revenue figure reflects a constant currency decline in September 30 th 2019 FX rates of -2% to 0%

GAAP operating income of $130 million to $180 million; GAAP operating margin of 5% to 6%

Non-GAAP operating income of $560 million to $610 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 20% to 21%

Adjusted EBITDA $650 million to $700 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23% to 24%

Cash flow from operations of ~5% of non-GAAP revenue Excluding Q1 FY20 one time strategic process fees: ~7%

Approximately 95 to 100 million weighted average shares outstanding; ending share count of approximately 80 to 85 million shares

Cash requirements for restructuring pension & OPEB, cash taxes, capital spending and net cash interest payments for fiscal year 2020 are expected to be: Restructuring: $35 million to $40 million Pension/OPEB: ~$55 million Cash Taxes: $65 million to $75 million Capital Expenditures: ~$120 million Net Cash Interest Payments: $190 million to $195 million



Avaya’s outlook does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments, or other significant transactions that may be completed after November 20, 2019. Actual results may differ materially from Avaya’s outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Avaya Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP

Combined(1) Three months

ended

September 30,

2019 Three months

ended

September 30,

2018 Fiscal year

ended

September 30,

2019 Period from

December 16,

2017

through

September 30,

2018 Period from

October 1,

2017

through

December 15,

2017 Fiscal year

ended

September 30,

2018 REVENUE Products $ 314 $ 325 $ 1,222 $ 989 $ 253 $ 1,242 Services 409 410 1,665 1,258 351 1,609 723 735 2,887 2,247 604 2,851 COSTS Products: Costs 113 115 442 372 84 456 Amortization of technology intangible assets 44 43 174 135 3 138 Services 174 187 696 597 155 752 331 345 1,312 1,104 242 1,346 GROSS PROFIT 392 390 1,575 1,143 362 1,505 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 240 275 1,001 888 264 1,152 Research and development 50 62 204 172 38 210 Amortization of intangible assets 40 41 162 127 10 137 Impairment charges — — 659 — — — Restructuring charges, net 10 1 22 81 14 95 340 379 2,048 1,268 326 1,594 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 52 11 (473 ) (125 ) 36 (89 ) Interest expense (60 ) (57 ) (237 ) (169 ) (14 ) (183 ) Other income (expense), net 6 3 41 35 (2 ) 33 Reorganization items, net — — — — 3,416 3,416 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2 ) (43 ) (669 ) (259 ) 3,436 3,177 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (32 ) 311 (2 ) 546 (459 ) 87 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (34 ) $ 268 $ (671 ) $ 287 $ 2,977 $ 3,264 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.31 ) $ 2.44 $ (6.06 ) $ 2.61 $ 5.19 Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ 2.41 $ (6.06 ) $ 2.58 $ 5.19 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 111.2 110.0 110.8 109.9 497.3 Diluted 111.2 111.4 110.8 111.1 497.3

(1) See "Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures" below.

Avaya Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share and shares amounts) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 752 $ 700 Accounts receivable, net 314 377 Inventory 63 81 Contract assets 187 — Contract costs 114 — Other current assets 115 170 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,545 1,328 Property, plant and equipment, net 255 250 Deferred income taxes, net 35 29 Intangible assets, net 2,891 3,234 Goodwill, net 2,103 2,764 Other assets 121 74 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,950 $ 7,679 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Debt maturing within one year $ 29 $ 29 Accounts payable 291 266 Payroll and benefit obligations 116 145 Contract liabilities 472 484 Business restructuring reserves 33 51 Other current liabilities 158 148 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,099 1,123 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,090 3,097 Pension obligations 759 671 Other post-retirement obligations 200 176 Deferred income taxes, net 72 140 Business restructuring reserves 36 47 Other liabilities 394 374 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,551 4,505 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,650 5,628 Commitments and contingencies — — STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 2018 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized; 111,046,085 shares issued and 111,033,405 outstanding at September 30, 2019; 110,218,653 shares issued and 110,012,790 shares outstanding at September 30, 2018 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,761 1,745 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (289 ) 287 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (173 ) 18 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,300 2,051 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,950 $ 7,679

Avaya Holdings Corp. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; in millions) Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined(1) Fiscal year

ended

September 30,

2019 Period from

December 16,

2017

through

September 30,

2018 Period from

October 1,

2017

through

December 15,

2017 Fiscal year

ended

September 30,

2018 Net cash provided by (used for): Operating activities $ 241 $ 202 $ (414 ) $ (212 ) Investing activities (124 ) (199 ) (13 ) (212 ) Financing activities (61 ) 273 (102 ) 171 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4 ) (7 ) (2 ) (9 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 52 269 (531 ) (262 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 704 435 966 966 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 756 $ 704 $ 435 $ 704

(1) See "Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures" below.

Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

The information furnished in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), including the combined twelve month period ending September 30, 2018 and financial measures labeled as “non-GAAP” or “adjusted.”

Although GAAP requires that we report on our results for the periods October 1, 2017 through December 15, 2017 (the "Predecessor" period) and December 16, 2017 through September 30, 2018 (the "Successor" period) separately, management reviews the Company’s operating results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2018 by combining the results of these periods because such presentation provides the most meaningful comparison of our results. The Company cannot adequately benchmark the operating results of the 289-day period ended September 30, 2018 against any of the previous or succeeding periods reported in its condensed consolidated financial statements and does not believe that reviewing the results of this period in isolation would be useful in identifying any trends regarding the Company’s overall performance. Management believes that key performance metrics such as revenue, gross margin and operating income, among others, when combined for the twelve months ended September 30, 2018 provide meaningful comparisons to other periods and are useful in identifying current business trends.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, interest income and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain charges and other adjustments described in our SEC filings and the tables below.

We believe that including supplementary information concerning adjusted EBITDA is appropriate because it serves as a basis for determining management and employee compensation and it is used as a basis for calculating covenants in our credit agreements. In addition, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides more comparability between our historical results and results that reflect purchase accounting and our current capital structure. We also present adjusted EBITDA because we believe analysts and investors utilize these measures in analyzing our results. Adjusted EBITDA measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, such as our pricing strategies, volume, costs and expenses of the organization, and it presents our financial performance in a way that can be more easily compared to prior quarters or fiscal years.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools. EBITDA measures do not represent net income (loss) or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP and do not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operations. In particular, our formulation of adjusted EBITDA allows adjustment for certain amounts that are included in calculating net income (loss), however, these are expenses that may recur, may vary and are difficult to predict. In addition, these terms are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation.

We also present the measures non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin as a supplement to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are the most meaningful for period to period comparisons because they exclude the impact of the earnings and charges noted in the applicable tables below that resulted from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

In addition, we present the liquidity measures of free cash flow and adjusted cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from Net cash provided by operating activities. We believe free cash flow is a measure often used by analysts and investors to compare the cashflow and liquidity of companies in the same industry. Adjusted cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations adjusted to remove one-time anticipated payments in connection with our strategic process in Q1 fiscal 2020. We provide guidance regarding Adjusted cash flow because we believe it provides a more meaningful way to analyze period over period results.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of expected first quarter and full year of fiscal 2020 non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted EBITDA or adjusted cash flow guidance as the amount and significance of special items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.

The following tables present Successor, Predecessor and combined results and reconcile historical GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.

Avaya Holdings Corp. Supplemental Schedules of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited; in millions) Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP

Combined (1) Three months

ended

September 30,

2019 Three months

ended

September 30,

2018 Fiscal year

ended

September 30,

2019 Period from

December 16,

2017

through

September 30,

2018 Period from

October 1,

2017

through

December 15,

2017 Fiscal year

ended

September 30,

2018 Net (loss) income $ (34 ) $ 268 $ (671 ) $ 287 $ 2,977 $ 3,264 Interest expense 60 57 237 169 14 183 Interest income (3 ) (3 ) (14 ) (5 ) (2 ) (7 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 32 (311 ) 2 (546 ) 459 (87 ) Depreciation and amortization 108 120 443 384 31 415 EBITDA 163 131 (3 ) 289 3,479 3,768 Impact of fresh start accounting adjustments (2 ) 29 5 196 — 196 Restructuring charges, net 10 1 22 81 14 95 Advisory fees 8 3 11 18 3 21 Acquisition-related costs 1 4 9 15 — 15 Reorganization items, net — — — — (3,416 ) (3,416 ) Non-cash share-based compensation 6 6 25 19 — 19 Impairment charges — — 659 — — — Loss on sale/disposal of long-lived assets, net — — — 4 1 5 Resolution of certain legal matters — — — — 37 37 Change in fair value of Emergence Date Warrants (1 ) 8 (29 ) 17 — 17 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions — (4 ) 8 (28 ) — (28 ) Pension/OPEB/nonretirement postemployment benefits and long-term disability costs — — — — 17 17 Gain on investments (1 ) — (1 ) — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 184 $ 178 $ 706 $ 611 $ 135 $ 746

Avaya Holdings Corp. Supplemental Schedules of Non-GAAP Revenue (Unaudited; in millions) Three Months Ended Three

Months

Ended

Sept. 30,

2018 (4) Change Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

2019 Adj. for

Fresh Start

Accounting Non-

GAAP

Sept. 30,

2019 Amount Pct. Pct., net of

fx impact June 30,

2019 (1) Mar. 31,

2019 (2) Dec. 31,

2018 (3) Revenue by Segment Products & Solutions $ 315 $ — $ 315 $ 336 $ (21 ) (6 )% (5 )% $ 298 $ 289 $ 326 1 Services 411 — 411 434 (23 ) (5 )% (5 )% 422 425 422 Unallocated amounts (3 ) 3 — — — n/a n/a — — — Total revenue $ 723 $ 3 $ 726 $ 770 $ (44 ) (6 )% (5 )% $ 720 $ 714 $ 748 Revenue by Geography U.S. $ 392 $ 1 $ 393 $ 417 $ (24 ) (6 )% (6 )% $ 394 $ 378 $ 401 International: EMEA 183 1 184 202 (18 ) (9 )% (7 )% 183 189 200 APAC - Asia Pacific 85 1 86 81 5 6 % 9 % 85 80 79 Americas International 63 — 63 70 (7 ) (10 )% (9 )% 58 67 68 Total International 331 2 333 353 (20 ) (6 )% (4 )% 326 336 347 Total revenue $ 723 $ 3 $ 726 $ 770 $ (44 ) (6 )% (5 )% $ 720 $ 714 $ 748

(1) - (4) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures above: (1) Q319 Non-GAAP Results (2) Q219 Non-GAAP Results Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Adj. for Fresh

Start

Accounting Non-GAAP

June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Adj. for Fresh

Start

Accounting Non-GAAP

Mar. 31, 2019 Revenue by Segment Products & Solutions $ 298 $ — $ 298 $ 289 — $ 289 Services 422 — 422 425 — 425 Unallocated amounts (3 ) 3 — (5 ) 5 — Total revenue $ 717 $ 3 $ 720 $ 709 $ 5 $ 714 Revenue by Geography U.S. $ 392 $ 2 $ 394 $ 375 $ 3 $ 378 International: EMEA 183 — 183 188 1 189 APAC - Asia Pacific 85 — 85 79 1 80 Americas International 57 1 58 67 — 67 Total International 325 1 326 334 2 336 Total revenue $ 717 $ 3 $ 720 $ 709 $ 5 $ 714

(3) Q119 Non-GAAP Results (4) Q418 Non-GAAP Results Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Adj. for Fresh

Start

Accounting Non-GAAP

Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Adj. for Fresh

Start

Accounting Non-GAAP

Sept. 30, 2018 Revenue by Segment Products & Solutions $ 326 $ — $ 326 $ 336 $ — $ 336 Services 422 — 422 434 — 434 Unallocated amounts (10 ) 10 — (35 ) 35 — Total revenue $ 738 $ 10 $ 748 $ 735 $ 35 $ 770 Revenue by Geography U.S. $ 394 $ 7 $ 401 $ 393 $ 24 $ 417 International: EMEA 199 1 200 196 6 202 APAC - Asia Pacific 78 1 79 78 3 81 Americas International 67 1 68 68 2 70 Total International 344 3 347 342 11 353 Total revenue $ 738 $ 10 $ 748 $ 735 $ 35 $ 770

Avaya Holdings Corp. Supplemental Schedules of Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited; in millions) Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sept. 30,

2018 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Gross Profit $ 392 $ 390 $ 386 $ 407 $ 390 Items excluded: Amortization of technology intangible assets 44 43 44 43 43 Adj. for fresh start accounting 4 5 9 19 54 Non-cash share-based compensation — — — — 1 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 440 $ 438 $ 439 $ 469 $ 488 GAAP Gross Margin 54.2 % 54.4 % 54.4 % 55.1 % 53.1 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 60.6 % 60.8 % 61.5 % 62.7 % 63.4 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income Operating Income (Loss) $ 52 $ (613 ) $ 38 $ 50 $ 11 Items excluded: Amortization of intangible assets 84 84 85 83 84 Adj. for fresh start accounting 4 4 12 20 48 Restructuring charges, net 10 1 4 7 1 Advisory fees 8 1 1 1 3 Acquisition-related costs 1 1 4 3 4 Non-cash share-based compensation 6 8 5 6 6 Impairment charges — 659 — — — Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 165 $ 145 $ 149 $ 170 $ 157 GAAP Operating Margin 7.2 % -85.5 % 5.4 % 6.8 % 1.5 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 22.7 % 20.1 % 20.9 % 22.7 % 20.4 %

Avaya Holdings Corp. Supplemental Schedules of Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin by Portfolio (Unaudited; in millions) Three months ended Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sept. 30,

2018 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin - Products Revenue $ 314 $ 297 $ 287 $ 324 $ 325 Costs 113 109 105 115 115 Amortization of technology intangible assets 44 43 44 43 43 GAAP Gross Profit 157 145 138 166 167 Items excluded: Amortization of technology intangible assets 44 43 44 43 43 Adj. for fresh start accounting 2 2 2 5 16 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 203 $ 190 $ 184 $ 214 $ 226 GAAP Gross Margin 50.0 % 48.8 % 48.1 % 51.2 % 51.4 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 64.4 % 63.8 % 63.7 % 65.6 % 67.3 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin - Services Revenue $ 409 $ 420 $ 422 $ 414 $ 410 Costs 174 175 174 173 187 GAAP Gross Profit 235 245 248 241 223 Items excluded: Adj. for fresh start accounting 2 3 7 14 38 Non-cash share-based compensation — — — — 1 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 237 $ 248 $ 255 $ 255 $ 262 GAAP Gross Margin 57.5 % 58.3 % 58.8 % 58.2 % 54.4 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 57.7 % 58.8 % 60.0 % 60.4 % 60.4 %

Avaya Holdings Corp. Reconciliation of ASC 606 to ASC 605 GAAP results Three months ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited; in millions) Q4 FY19 results

under ASC 606 ASC 606

Impact Q4 FY19 results

under ASC 605 REVENUE Products $ 314 $ (26 ) $ 288 Services 409 (16 ) 393 723 (42 ) 681 COSTS Products: Costs 113 (6 ) 107 Amortization of technology intangible assets 44 — 44 Services 174 (5 ) 169 331 (11 ) 320 GROSS PROFIT 392 (31 ) 361 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 240 (1 ) 239 Research and development 50 — 50 Amortization of intangible assets 40 — 40 Restructuring charges, net 10 — 10 340 (1 ) 339 OPERATING INCOME 52 (30 ) 22 Interest expense (60 ) — (60 ) Other income, net 6 — 6 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2 ) (30 ) (32 ) Provision for income taxes (32 ) 15 (17 ) NET LOSS $ (34 ) $ (15 ) $ (49 )

Avaya Holdings Corp. Supplemental Schedules of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited; in millions) Three months ended Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sept. 30,

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 66 $ 52 $ 37 $ 86 $ 25 Less: Capital expenditures 29 37 26 21 25 Free cash flow $ 37 $ 15 $ 11 $ 65 $ —

