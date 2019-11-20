Europe RTLS Market By Technology, By Component, By Industry Vertical - Forecast up to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|November 20, 2019 07:25 AM EST
The "Europe RTLS Market By Technology (WiFi, UWB, Infrared [IR], Ultrasound, Bluetooth, GPS, and Others), By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Industry Vertical - Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to
The Europe RTLS market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.
ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe RTLS market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market is driven by multiple factors, including increasing use-cases of RTLS across industries, increasing investment in workflow automation, and increasing adoption of RTLS solutions in the manufacturing sector. Additionally, heavy reliance on analytics solutions to handle the increasing volume of unstructured data coupled with a rising focus on smart workflow optimization is accelerating the growth of the Europe RTLS market. However, data security & privacy concerns and high upfront cost, along with the complexity of integrating with the existing infrastructure, are the key factors identified as restraints that will deter the progression of the Europe RTLS market.
RTLS solutions are designed to offer real-time insights to decision-makers, owing to continuous technological advancements in automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) technologies and expanding use case scenarios of RTLS across various industries. An increase in the adoption of RTLS in the industrial manufacturing sector is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. RTLS solutions are equipped to assist in tracking, monitoring, and analyzing the entire manufacturing process that could save both the cost and time of industrial manufacturers. All the assets, stocks, and raw materials, as well as goods in storage, could be precisely tracked through RTLS-based solutions.
Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:
The Europe RTLS market is segmented based on components, technology, industry verticals, and countries. In terms of technology, the market is segmented into WiFi, UWB, RFID, infrared (IR), ultrasound, Bluetooth, GPS, and others. Wi-Fi, followed by UWB, dominated the RTLS market in 2017. These technologies are anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period as well, mainly due to the availability of retrofit solutions and customer preference to utilize the existing WiFi infrastructure to reduce cost & complexity.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Industry Outlook
2.1 Industry Snapshot
2.1.1 Industry Overview
2.1.2 Industry Trends
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 PEST Analysis
3.1.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.2 Related Markets
4 Market Characteristics
4.1 Market Distribution Structure
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Market Segmentation
4.4 Market Dynamics
4.4.1 Market Drivers
4.4.2 Market Restraints
4.4.3 Market Opportunities
4.4.4 DRO - Impact Analysis
5 Europe RTLS Market, By Technology
5.1 Overview
5.2 WiFi
5.3 UWB
5.4 RFID
5.5 Infrared (IR)
5.6 Ultrasound
5.7 Bluetooth
5.8 GPS
5.9 Others
6 Europe RTLS Market, By Component
6.1 Overview
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
6.4 Services
7 Europe RTLS Market, By Industry Vertical
7.1 Overview
7.2 Healthcare
7.3 Retail
7.4 Transportation & Logistics
7.5 Manufacturing
7.6 Government
7.7 Education
7.8 Sports & Entertainment
7.9 Oil & Gas
7.10 Others
8 Europe RTLS Market, By Country
8.3 UK
8.4 Germany
8.5 Russia
8.5 France
8.5 Others
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis
10 Vendors Profile
10.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Product Profile
10.1.3 Business Units
10.1.4 Geographic Revenue
10.1.5 Recent Developments
10.1.6 Business Focus
10.1.7 SWOT Analysis
10.1.8 Business Strategies
10.1.9 Analyst Opinion
10.2 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (STANLEY Healthcare)
10.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Aruba Networks)
10.4 AiRISTA Flow, Inc.
10.5 Siemens AG
11 Companies to Watch for
11.1 Ubisense
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Product Profile
11.1.3 Market Exposure/Differentiating Factor
11.2 Ubudu
11.3 Sewio Networks, s.r.o.
11.4 Decawave
11.5 Litum
12 Annexure
12.1 Report Scope
12.2 Research Methodology
12.2.1 Data Collation & In-house Estimation
12.2.2 Market Triangulation
12.2.3 Forecasting
12.3 Study Declarations
12.4 Report Assumptions
12.5 Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbm7h9
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005455/en/
