Massive Bio and The American Sexual Health Association Partner to Increase Patient Access to Cervical Cancer Clinical Trials

|November 20, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Massive Bio, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based oncology clinical trial enrollment, and The American Sexual Health Association (ASHA), a leader in advancing the health of communities by improving awareness in sexual health, formed an exciting partnership to promote targeted clinical trials to cervical cancer patients – especially for those patients treated at community practices that have limited access to research opportunities.
The National Cervical Cancer Coalition (NCCC), one of ASHA’s cornerstone women’s health programs, is an important resource for its thousands of members across the country. Through its online resources and network of chapters across the U.S., NCCC offers women, family members and caregivers information and support on issues related to cervical cancer and human papillomavirus (HPV), a virus that can lead to cervical cancer. There is a tremendous need to develop new treatment options for cervical cancer, especially for patients that do not yield optimal results from conventional surgery and radiation.
ASHA and NCCC’s goal to educate cancer patients perfectly aligns with Massive Bio’s mission to connect patients with cutting edge medical research appropriate for their case. Many cancer patients are unaware of the opportunity that clinical trials can offer. Massive Bio provides an innovative platform that will benefit NCCC and other patient stakeholders. This is achieved by connecting patients to specific, tailored clinical trial treatment options that are not widely available or known. When the public comes to ASHA and NCCC, the expectation is to find trusted solutions that work. Massive Bio will uphold these standards by offering transparent and effective solutions presented by our team of patient advocates and nurses.
“Through our cherished NCCC initiative we are pleased to collaborate with Massive Bio to help meet this important women’s health need through promoting cervical cancer research opportunities in our channels and on our platforms. Our desire is to make a broad, diverse group of patients and stakeholders aware of the clinical trials process along with studies in which they may have interest in taking part. We look forward to working with Massive Bio to help patients find clinical trials for cervical cancer therapies for which they are a good match. As part of this, we also place a premium on providing patients and caregivers a broad array of advocacy and support services as they navigate their cancer journey,” said Lynn Barclay, President and CEO of ASHA.
“Through this partnership, ASHA and NCCC will be able to give cervical cancer patients the opportunity to utilize Massive Bio’s cutting-edge AI powered end-to-end clinical trial matching platform and SYNERGY-AI Registry. In addition, we support patients throughout their journey for successful enrollment. Massive Bio is always looking for new ways to help cancer patients gain access to the best treatment options available and we are very excited for the opportunity to partner with ASHA and NCCC,” said Selin Kurnaz, PhD., Co-founder and CEO of Massive Bio.
About ASHA (American Sexual Health Association)
The American Sexual Health Association promotes the sexual health of individuals, families and communities by advocating sound policies and practices and educating the public, professionals and policy makers in order to foster healthy sexual behaviors and relationships and prevent adverse health outcomes. Cervical cancer patients and survivors, an important part of the ASHA community served by the National Cervical Cancer Coalition, rely on their activities to find local and national resources that can benefit them.
About Massive Bio
Massive Bio connects patients and their treating oncologist to the best available clinical trials and advanced care options while enabling enterprises to get access to patients at community practices to enhance oncology research. Massive Bio sits at the intersection of patient acquisition, Artificial Intelligence (AI) based scalable pre-screening, operationalization support and real-world data to connect patients to oncology trials. It was established in 2014, headquartered in New York, and has a dedicated patient contact, provider support and clinical research center in Newtown, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.massivebio.com.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT