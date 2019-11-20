ABI Research nombra a PTC como líder en plataformas de realidad aumentada empresarial

|By Business Wire
|
November 20, 2019
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) anunció hoy que ha sido nombrado líder en el mercado de Plataformas de Realidad Aumentada Empresarial en un nuevo informe de investigación de ABI Research llamado “Competitive Assessment – Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms (Evaluación competitiva: plataformas de realidad aumentada empresarial”, por Vuforia® , su paquete de soluciones de realidad aumentada (RA).
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005138/es/
ABI Research Names PTC a Leader in Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms (Graphic: Business Wire)
El informe de ABI Research evaluó a los proveedores de acuerdo con dos criterios: innovación e implementación. ABI Research posicionó a Vuforia en el primer puesto en la categoría de innovación gracias a la presencia expansiva de los clientes y socios de PTC, sus avances en tecnología transformadora y funcionalidad, y la robusta capacidad de hilo digital de la empresa. En la categoría de implementación, el informe de ABI Research destacó la fortaleza de Vuforia en cuanto a soporte de dispositivos, como así también “opciones desde herramientas de nivel inferior hasta soluciones más preparadas”.
“Me complace que PTC sea reconocida por ABI Research como líder en plataformas empresariales en esta evaluación competitiva”, señaló Jim Heppelmann, presidente y director ejecutivo de PTC. “Esta validación afirma la superioridad tecnológica de Vuforia y deja al descubierto un compromiso firme con el éxito de nuestros clientes”.
Vuforia abarca una amplia gama de casos de uso industrial y el informe de ABI Research consideró que la amplitud de Vuforia es “increíblemente fuerte, mientras el centro de Vuforia cubre una robusta combinación de capacidades y, nuevamente, el valor agregado adicional se hace presente cuando se incluye el resto de la cartera de PTC”.
Vuforia permite que los usuarios visualicen la información digital en un contexto físico para capacitar empleados y revisar diseños, creen instrucciones de operadores y servicios, y para muchos casos de uso. Vuforia ofrece una manera fácil de capturar, crear y proporcionar contenido para experiencias de realidad aumentada industrial, al empoderar a las organizaciones para que transformen sus productos, procesos y empleados de manera digital.
Recursos adicionales
- PTC´s Augmented Reality Solutions (Soluciones de realidad aumentada de PTC)
- Blog: How Augmented Reality Bridges the Gap Between Humans and Machines (Cómo la realidad aumentada acorta distancias entre seres humanos y máquinas)
- Comunicado de prensa: PTC Supercharges Vuforia Augmented Reality Platform with New Technology, Acquisition, Customers, and Collaborations (PTC potencia la plataforma de realidad aumentada Vuforia con tecnología nueva, adquisición, clientes y colaboraciones)
- Estudio de caso: Volvo Group Delivers Digital Thread Through Lens of Augmented Reality (El Grupo Volvo brinda hilo digital a través de lentes de realidad aumentada)
- Harvard Business Review: “Why Every Organization Needs an AR Strategy” (Por qué todas las organizaciones necesitan una estrategia de RA), por Jim Heppelmann, director ejecutivo de PTC, y Michael Porter, profesor de Harvard
Acerca de ABI Research
ABI Research brinda orientación estratégica a visionarios, al proporcionar inteligencia accionable en tecnologías transformadoras que reestructuran las industrias, las economías y las fuerzas de trabajo de manera drástica en todo el mundo. El equipo global de analistas de ABI Research publica estudios de vanguardia que suelen estar años adelantados en comparación con las de otras empresas de asesoramiento tecnológico. De ese modo, empoderamos a nuestros clientes para que estén un paso por delante de sus mercados y competidores.
Acerca de PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC permite aprovechar mejor la innovación industrial con soluciones galardonadas y comprobadas en el mercado para que las compañías diferencien sus productos y servicios, mejoren la excelencia operativa y aumenten la productividad de la fuerza laboral. Con PTC y su ecosistema de socios, los fabricantes pueden capitalizar la promesa de la nueva tecnología del presente para fomentar la transformación digital.
PTC, Vuforia y el logotipo de PTC son marcas comerciales o marcas registradas de PTC Inc. y/o sus subsidiarias en los Estados Unidos y otros países.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005138/es/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT